Update Live Commentary
2:00 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday live, as well as the latest information from The Den.
1:55 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday live online

The match will not be broadcasted on television or streaming service.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
This is the kick-off time for the Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday match on February 17,

 

Argentina: 12:00 horas
Bolivia: 11:00 horas
Brasil: 12:00 horas
Chile: 11:00 horas
Colombia: 10:00 horas
Ecuador: 10:00 horas
España: 17:00 horas
Estados Unidos: 11:00 horas ET
México: 10:00 horas
Paraguay: 11:00 horas
Perú: 10:00 horas
Uruguay: 12:00 horas

1:50 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Sheffield Wednesday

Anthony Musaba. The 23-year-old Dutch forward is one of the standout players for the team so far in the EFL Championship, with four goals and two assists in 28 matches played, starting in 18 of them. He has accumulated a total of 1686 minutes on the pitch.
1:45 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Millwall

Zian Flemming, a 25-year-old Dutch attacking midfielder, who has scored six goals and provided three assists in 32 matches. He has scored two goals and provided one assist in 2024
1:40 AM2 hours ago

Last Sheffield Wednesday lineup

26 Beadle J. (G)
14 Valentin P.
20 Ihiekwe M.
17 Bernard D.
18 Johnson M.
4 Vaulks W.
12 Ugbo I.
36 Poveda I.
10 Bannan B. (C)
41 Gassama D.
42 Cadamarteri B
1:35 AM2 hours ago

Last Millwall lineup

20 Sarkic M.
18 Leonard R.
45 Harding W.
5 Cooper J.
2 McNamara D.
39 Honeyman G.
23 Saville G.
3 Wallace M.
25 Esse R
10 Flemming Z.
9 Bradshaw T.
 
1:30 AM2 hours ago

Referees appointed

Central referee: Geoff Eltringham Assistant referee 1: Shaun Hudson Assistant referee 2: Graham Kane Fourth official: Daniel Middleton
1:25 AM2 hours ago

How does Sheffield Wednesday arrive?

The "Owls" arrive with three defeats and one victory. Their last defeat was away against the league leaders, Leicester, who won 2-0. Currently, they occupy the 23rd place in the league table.
1:20 AM2 hours ago

How does Millwall arrive?

The "Lions" arrive with three consecutive losses and a draw. Their last defeat was at home against Ipswich, with a heavy 0-4 defeat by the opposing team. Currently, they occupy the 21st place in the league table.
1:15 AM3 hours ago

The Championship continues.

The English Second Division brings us a clash between two teams currently at the bottom of the league table and in desperate need of points. This makes it more appealing as both sides will be fielding their best players in pursuit of three invaluable points.
1:10 AM3 hours ago

The stadium

 

 

The Den is the home of Millwall in the EFL Championship, it is a stadium located in the city of London, England, United Kingdom. It was opened in 1993 and has a capacity of 20,146 spectators.

1:05 AM3 hours ago

Welcome

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday match, corresponding to matchday 33 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at The Den, starting at 11:00 AM.
