Tune in here Celta vs Barcelona Live Score!
How to watch Celta vs Barcelona Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!
What time is Celta vs Barcelona match for LaLiga?
Argentina: 2:30 PM on DirecTV Sports and DGO
Bolivia: 1:30 PM on Tigo Sports
Brazil: 2:30 PM on ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Chile: 2:30 PM on DirecTV Sports and DGO
Colombia: 12:30 PM on DirecTV Sports and DGO
Ecuador: 12:30 PM on DirecTV Sports and DGO
USA (ET): 12:30 PM on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
Spain: 6:30 PM on Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN LaLiga
Mexico: 11:30 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 1:30 PM on Tigo Sports +
Peru: 12:30 PM on DirecTV Sports and DGO
Uruguay: 2:30 PM on DirecTV Sports and DGO
Venezuela: 1:30 PM on DirecTV Sports and DGO
Celta vs Barcelona history
In LaLiga...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in LaLiga, we count 115 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Barcelona with 65 victories, while Celta has won 23, for a balance of 27 draws.
If we take into account the number of times that Celta has been at home against Barcelona in LaLiga, there are 57 matches, where the Culés have the advantage with 21 wins over the 20 that the Celtistas have achieved, and the 16 draws that have been given.
Barcelona
Barcelona will have to travel to Naples for the Champions League round of 16, which will be next Tuesday. This situation may distract the players from thinking about the only competition they can still "seriously" compete to win.
Celta
Celta de Vigo is not doing well at all. The Celeste team, which celebrated its 100th birthday this season, comes into the match in the same situation in the standings that it has been in practically all season, struggling to climb up the table and move away from the relegation zone.
Rafa Benítez's side suffered a heavy blow in their trip to Getafe, conceding a late goal in the last moments of the game.
Celta Vigo is a team that, despite being 17th in the standings, has great players, a great coach, and offensive potential with players like Larsen and Iago Aspas, so they are hoping for a surprise to motivate them for the end of the season.