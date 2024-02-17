ADVERTISEMENT

2:30 AMan hour ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Celta vs Barcelona live match, as well as the latest information from the Balaídos Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:25 AMan hour ago

How to watch Celta vs Barcelona Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Celta vs Barcelona live on TV, your option is: ESPN Deportes

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

2:20 AMan hour ago

What time is Celta vs Barcelona match for LaLiga?

This is the start time of the game Celta vs Barcelona of February 17th, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:30 PM on DirecTV Sports and DGO
Bolivia: 1:30 PM on Tigo Sports
Brazil: 2:30 PM on ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Chile: 2:30 PM on DirecTV Sports and DGO
Colombia: 12:30 PM on DirecTV Sports and DGO
Ecuador: 12:30 PM on DirecTV Sports and DGO
USA (ET): 12:30 PM on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
Spain: 6:30 PM on Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN LaLiga
Mexico: 11:30 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 1:30 PM on Tigo Sports +
Peru: 12:30 PM on DirecTV Sports and DGO
Uruguay: 2:30 PM on DirecTV Sports and DGO
Venezuela: 1:30 PM on DirecTV Sports and DGO

2:15 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Barcelona

In Barcelona, the presence of Robert Lewandowski stands out. The 35-year-old Polish striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in LaLiga where he has 10 goals and five assists in 22 games played, being a starter in 20 of them. He has 1770 minutes in total.
2:10 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Celta

In Celta, the presence of Jorgen Strand Larsen stands out. The 24-year-old Norwegian striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in LaLiga where he has nine goals and two assists in 24 games played, being a starter in all of them. He totals 1910 minutes in total.
2:05 AM2 hours ago

Celta vs Barcelona history

These two teams have met 123 times. The statistics are in favor of Barcelona, who have been victorious on 68 occasions, while Celta have won on 25 occasions, leaving a balance of 30 draws.

In LaLiga...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in LaLiga, we count 115 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Barcelona with 65 victories, while Celta has won 23, for a balance of 27 draws.

If we take into account the number of times that Celta has been at home against Barcelona in LaLiga, there are 57 matches, where the Culés have the advantage with 21 wins over the 20 that the Celtistas have achieved, and the 16 draws that have been given.

2:00 AM2 hours ago

Barcelona

After the disappointing 3-3 result against Granada in Monjtuic, Barcelona arrives in a suffocating situation in which losing more points would mean a clear danger in the fight to finish in the top four and go to the next Champions League. 

Barcelona will have to travel to Naples for the Champions League round of 16, which will be next Tuesday. This situation may distract the players from thinking about the only competition they can still "seriously" compete to win.

1:55 AM2 hours ago

Celta

Celta de Vigo is not doing well at all. The Celeste team, which celebrated its 100th birthday this season, comes into the match in the same situation in the standings that it has been in practically all season, struggling to climb up the table and move away from the relegation zone.

Rafa Benítez's side suffered a heavy blow in their trip to Getafe, conceding a late goal in the last moments of the game.

Celta Vigo is a team that, despite being 17th in the standings, has great players, a great coach, and offensive potential with players like Larsen and Iago Aspas, so they are hoping for a surprise to motivate them for the end of the season.

1:50 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Balaídos Stadium

The Celta de Vigo vs FC Barcelona match will be played at the Balaídos Stadium, located in the city of Vigo, in the province of Pontevedra, in the autonomous community of Galicia, Spain. This stadium, inaugurated in 1928, has a capacity for 24,791 spectators.
1:45 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of LaLiga match: Celta vs Barcelona Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
