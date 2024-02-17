ADVERTISEMENT

In a few moments we will share with you the Celtic vs Kilmarnock  live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Celtic Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Celtic vs Kilmarnock Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, 16 
USA Time: 10 a.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): CBS Sports Network
USA TV channel (Spanish): Paramount+ 
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Celtic vs Kilmarnock: match for the in Scottish Premiership Match?

This is the start time of the Celtic vs Kilmarnock match on Saturday, February 17, 2024 in several countries:

Live broadcasts

 

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Bolivia: 11:00 AM

Brasil: 12:00 PM

Chile: 12:00 PM

Colombia: 10:00 AM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

USA (ET): 10:00 AM; CBS Sports Network

España: 4:00 PM

México: 9:00 AM

Paraguay: 12:00 PM

Perú: 10:00 AM

Uruguay: 12:00 PM

Venezuela: 11:00 AM

Players to follow

Although Matt O' Riley is the team's current scorer, Kyogo Furuhashi is the forward and has the most consistency. The Japanese has 8 goals, and in 25 games he has started 21 as a starter.

For visitors there is Marley Watkins. The experienced Welsh attacker has 5 goals this season, and 21 starting appearances in 23 games.

Last games between both

In recent years, Celtic have imposed clear dominance over Kilmarnock; however, the last duel of the season was won by the team that wears blue and white by a score of 2-1 with a goal from Matthew Kennedy and an own goal from Nathaniel Phillips. In the first of the season Celtic took it 3-1. In the Scottish League Cup, Kilmarnock won by the minimum. And in May of last year, the green and white team won 4-1.
How does Kilmarnock arrive?

For their part, Kilmarnock are fourth in the competition with 36 points. They have nine wins, nine draws and seven losses. A defeat and a victory for St Mirren would put their position at risk, which would see them drop to fifth place.

They have played five games without losing between the league and the cup.

Their last defeat was on January 2 against the current vice-leader, Rangers, losing 3-1 on their visit to Ibrox.

 

How does Celtic arrive?

The Celts are leaders of the competition, but their biggest rival, the Rangers, are very close to them; They need the three points to be able to get away from them.

They have gone nine consecutive games without defeat; They have not lost since last December 16 when they received Hearts and lost 2-0.

In their last match they beat St Mirren 2-0 with goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda.

 

Fight for the top

The Rangers beat Ross Country 3-1 in their remaining match on Matchday 20 and, with this, equaled Celtic on points in the fight for the lead. They are tied with 61 points and a 40 goal difference. Those led by Brendan Rodgers have more goals in favor (4 difference) over the Gers.
The stadium

The match will take place at Celtic Park, home of the Celtic Football Club since 1892. Located in the city of Glasgow, Scotland, it has capacity for 60,355 people and is the largest stadium in that country.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Scottish Premiership match: Celtic vs Kilmarnock Live Updates!

My name is Angel Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
