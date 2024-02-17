ADVERTISEMENT
USA Time: 10 a.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): CBS Sports Network
USA TV channel (Spanish): Paramount+
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brasil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM; CBS Sports Network
España: 4:00 PM
México: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Perú: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Venezuela: 11:00 AM
Players to follow
For visitors there is Marley Watkins. The experienced Welsh attacker has 5 goals this season, and 21 starting appearances in 23 games.
How does Kilmarnock arrive?
They have played five games without losing between the league and the cup.
Their last defeat was on January 2 against the current vice-leader, Rangers, losing 3-1 on their visit to Ibrox.
How does Celtic arrive?
They have gone nine consecutive games without defeat; They have not lost since last December 16 when they received Hearts and lost 2-0.
In their last match they beat St Mirren 2-0 with goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda.