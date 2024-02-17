ADVERTISEMENT
45+2' WE'RE GOING TO BREAK
45+1'
45'
45'
45' We're going to 47
43'
41' Sunderland's second is almost here
41'
39'
38'
36'
35'
33'
32' Free kick
30'
29'
28'
27'
24'
21' GOOOOOOOOOAL FOR THE VISITOR⚽
19'
17'
15' Yellow card 🟨
14'
12'
9'
0' THE MATCH START
News in the Sunderland AFC eleven
News in the Birmingham City eleven
Substitutes - Sunderland AFC
Starting eleven - Sunderland AFC
|4-1-4-1
|1. A. Patterson
|32. T. Hume - 5. D. Ballard - 13. L. O'Nien - 33. L. Hjelde
|24. D. Neil
|20. J. Clarke - 39. P. Ekwah - 7. J. Bellingham - 14. R. Mundle
|11. M. Burstow
Substitutes - Birmingham City
Starting eleven - Birmingham City
|4-2-3-1
|21. J. Ruddy
|12. C. Drameh - 6. K. Bielik - 4. M. Roberts - 2. J. Laird
|16. A. Dozzell 13. S. Paik
|
8. T. Roberts 11. K. Miyoshi - - 19. J. James
|28. J. Stansfield
Welcome back!
Stay here to follow Birmingham City vs Sunderland AFC live
How to watch Birmingham City vs Sunderland AFC live?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Birmingham City vs Sunderland AFC match?
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
United States: 10:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
England: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Last five matches - Sunderland AFC
January 27 - Championship: 3-1 vs Stoke City (Won)
February 4 - Championship: 1-1 vs Middlesbrough (Draw)
February 10 - Championship: 3-1 vs Plymouth Argyle (Won)
February 13 - Championship: 1-0 vs Huddersfield Town (Lost)
Last five matches - Birmingham City
January 27 - FA Cup: 3-0 vs Leicester City (Lost)
February 3 - Championship: 1-0 vs Albion (Lost)
February 9 - Championship: 2-0 vs Sheffield Wednesday (Lost)
February 13 - Championship: 1-0 vs Blackburn Rovers (Won)
Last match
Statements - Michael Beale
With only five away games since taking charge, and only one victory in their record, Beale is eager to improve that record when they face Birmingham in their sixth away game under his management.
Statements - Tony Mowbray
Acknowledging the ever-changing nature of football and the need for clubs to make decisions, the coach added, "The ownership model is what it is. They wanted to make brave decisions. It's football, I get it; Sunderland is a great club, and its people, like myself, are honest and hard-working."
Refereeing team
Assistant Referees: Mark Dwyer and Mark Russell
Fourth Official: Richard Eley
Outstanding player - Sunderland AFC
Outstanding player - Birmingham City
History: Birmingham City vs Sunderland AFC
Of these matches, 84 have taken place in the Premier League and 27 in the Championship.
Among the highlights of this rivalry is the most lopsided result in a match, when in the 1894-95 season Sunderland dominated Birmingham with an impressive score line of 7-1. The highest-scoring encounter was in the 1935-36 season, where Sunderland once again prevailed over Birmingham with a final score of 2-7.
Sunderland, in limbo
The lone goal of the match was scored by Huddersfield Town defender Marry Pearson in the 37th minute of the encounter. Although Sunderland maintained the majority of ball possession during the game, it was the home team who achieved greater accuracy in their shots, ultimately allowing them to secure the victory.
Birmingham, battling to survive
The team took to the field with a tactical formation of 4-2-3-1, which provided a certain balance to the team's gameplay. Despite this, the match remained tightly contested and balanced throughout the 90 minutes of play. The team's ability to maintain their tactical structure and capitalize on key opportunities was crucial in securing the victory in such a closely fought encounter.
Birmingham in football mood
St Andrew's Stadium has witnessed various sporting events over the years, from international matches of England in youth categories to FA Cup semifinal matches and finals of minor competitions. In addition to football, the stadium has also hosted other sporting events such as rugby and professional boxing.
One of the most memorable moments in the stadium's history was the attendance record set during an FA Cup match in 1939, which attracted between 66,844 and 67,341 spectators. This match ended in a draw between Birmingham City FC and Everton.
Hi!
My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I'll be your host for this match. We'll provide you with a pre-match analysis, score updates, and live news right here on VAVEL.