In a few moments, we will share the starting lineups for the Birmingham City vs Sunderland AFC match live, as well as the latest information from St Andrew's Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Birmingham City vs Sunderland AFC live?

The match will not be broadcast live on TV or streaming platforms.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is the Birmingham City vs Sunderland AFC match?

Here is the kickoff time for the Birmingham City vs Sunderland AFC match on February 17, 2024, in various countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Bolivia: 11:00 AM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Chile: 12:00 PM

Colombia: 10:00 AM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

United States: 10:00 AM

Spain: 4:00 PM

England: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Paraguay: 12:00 PM

Peru: 10:00 AM

Uruguay: 12:00 PM

Last five matches - Sunderland AFC

January 19 - Championship: 0-1 vs Hull City (Lost)

January 27 - Championship: 3-1 vs Stoke City (Won)

February 4 - Championship: 1-1 vs Middlesbrough (Draw)

February 10 - Championship: 3-1 vs Plymouth Argyle (Won)

February 13 - Championship: 1-0 vs Huddersfield Town (Lost)

Last five matches - Birmingham City

January 20 - Championship: 1-2 vs Stoke City (Won)

January 27 - FA Cup: 3-0 vs Leicester City (Lost)

February 3 - Championship: 1-0 vs Albion (Lost)

February 9 - Championship: 2-0 vs Sheffield Wednesday (Lost)

February 13 - Championship: 1-0 vs Blackburn Rovers (Won)

Last match

The last match between Birmingham City and Sunderland FC on Birmingham's turf took place on November 11, 2022, in the Championship. The final score ended 1-2 in favor of the visitors. It was a hard-fought battle where Jutkiewicz scored the lone goal for the home team, while Ellis Sims and Amad Diallo secured the victory for Sunderland.
Statements - Michael Beale

The Sunderland coach shared his impressions at the press conference ahead of the upcoming match. With an analysis focused on his team's defensive performance and open play, Beale expressed overall satisfaction. "Overall, defensively and in open play, I am pleased with the team in general," Beale stated. He highlighted the difficulty opponents have faced when playing against them, noting notable improvements in key players like Jack Clarke and Abdoullah Ba in terms of pressure and aggression on the field.

With only five away games since taking charge, and only one victory in their record, Beale is eager to improve that record when they face Birmingham in their sixth away game under his management.

Statements - Tony Mowbray

The coach is gearing up for a showdown against his former team. Tony Mowbray, who was relieved of his duties at Sunderland just a few months ago after 14 months in the role, is ready to defeat the team that was once his home. In a pre-match press conference, Mowbray addressed his departure from the club, expressing understanding towards the board's decision. "For some reason, the club wanted a change, and I accepted that," stated Mowbray.

Acknowledging the ever-changing nature of football and the need for clubs to make decisions, the coach added, "The ownership model is what it is. They wanted to make brave decisions. It's football, I get it; Sunderland is a great club, and its people, like myself, are honest and hard-working."

Refereeing team

Referee: Stephen Martin

Assistant Referees: Mark Dwyer and Mark Russell

Fourth Official: Richard Eley

Outstanding player - Sunderland AFC

At Sunderland, all eyes are on Jay Stansfield. At just 21 years old, this forward has made his mark this season with 32 games played, starting in 25 of them in the Championship. His contribution is invaluable, with 9 goals and 3 assists to date. Stansfield averages a goal every 264 minutes.
Outstanding player - Birmingham City

Juninho Bacuna, 26 years old, is stealing the spotlight on the field. With 33 games played this season, 30 of them in the Championship, this midfielder has made his mark with 7 goals and 5 assists. His effectiveness is undeniable, scoring a goal every 332 minutes on average. Bacuna stands out for his ability to move around the midfield, successfully playing as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder, and right winger.
History: Birmingham City vs Sunderland AFC

The history between Sunderland and Birmingham City has been woven over 122 encounters, with Sunderland leading the way with 56 victories, while Birmingham has managed 42 wins and a total of 34 draws recorded. In terms of goals, Sunderland has scored a total of 190, while Birmingham has netted 153.

Of these matches, 84 have taken place in the Premier League and 27 in the Championship.

Among the highlights of this rivalry is the most lopsided result in a match, when in the 1894-95 season Sunderland dominated Birmingham with an impressive score line of 7-1. The highest-scoring encounter was in the 1935-36 season, where Sunderland once again prevailed over Birmingham with a final score of 2-7.

Sunderland, in limbo

Sunderland currently sits in tenth position on the table, having amassed 14 wins, 5 draws, and 13 losses, totaling 47 points in the season. However, in their most recent match against Huddersfield Town as visitors, they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat.

The lone goal of the match was scored by Huddersfield Town defender Marry Pearson in the 37th minute of the encounter. Although Sunderland maintained the majority of ball possession during the game, it was the home team who achieved greater accuracy in their shots, ultimately allowing them to secure the victory.

Birmingham, battling to survive

The team currently sits in 18th position on the table, with a record of 9 wins, 8 draws, and 15 losses, accumulating a total of 35 points in the season. In their last home match against Blackburn Rovers, they secured a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal scored by midfielder Andre Dozzell in the 77th minute of the match.

The team took to the field with a tactical formation of 4-2-3-1, which provided a certain balance to the team's gameplay. Despite this, the match remained tightly contested and balanced throughout the 90 minutes of play. The team's ability to maintain their tactical structure and capitalize on key opportunities was crucial in securing the victory in such a closely fought encounter.

Birmingham in football mood

The next match will take place at St Andrew's Stadium in Birmingham. This stadium, which has been the home of Birmingham City FC since its opening in 1906. Originally built with a capacity of 75,000 spectators, the stadium suffered serious damage during World War II. Currently, its capacity is 30,000 spectators.

St Andrew's Stadium has witnessed various sporting events over the years, from international matches of England in youth categories to FA Cup semifinal matches and finals of minor competitions. In addition to football, the stadium has also hosted other sporting events such as rugby and professional boxing.

One of the most memorable moments in the stadium's history was the attendance record set during an FA Cup match in 1939, which attracted between 66,844 and 67,341 spectators. This match ended in a draw between Birmingham City FC and Everton.

Hi!

Welcome to the live coverage of the Birmingham City vs Sunderland AFC match, corresponding to matchday 33 of the 2023-24 Championship season

My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I'll be your host for this match. We'll provide you with a pre-match analysis, score updates, and live news right here on VAVEL.

