Prediction
On the other hand, the 'Red Machine' have reinforced with a full squad (11 players) for the new season. Their efforts look promising, however, they are without their two main attackers due to injury.
The main prediction is that the home side will get the win.
- Portland Timbers win
- Game over 2.5 goals
- Portland Timbers will score first
- Chicago Fire will score
History Portland Timbers vs Chicago Fire
The last time they met was on May 21, 2023, when the Chicago Fire beat Portland 2-1 away.
How is the Chicago Fire doing?
During the preseason, they have played five games, winning 3, tying 1 and losing 1.
Everything seems to indicate that they will be in good shape for the opening match of the season when they visit the Philadelphia Union, but before that, an important test will be Portland.
How is the Portland Timbers doing?
Portland has played three friendly matches, winning one, drawing one and losing one. In February they played two friendly matches, in which they drew (1-1) and lost (1-0) to New York City and San Jose Earthquakes, respectively.
With this match, the team would be closing its preparation for the beginning of the campaign, which is why this Saturday will be a great test to evaluate the club.
The team hopes to arrive in good shape and have a decent campaign, after what happened in the previous period, where they finished in eighteenth place overall and were unable to reach the Playoffs round.
The match will be played at the Providence Park
This stadium was inaugurated in 1926, at an approximate cost of 502 million dollars. It is said to have a capacity for 25 attendees.
In 2019, it was part of a remodeling in which three levels were added on the east side of the stadium and its capacity was expanded to 25 thousand spectators, using an estimated 75 million in private funds.
Currently, the Portland Timbers host their MLS home games here, as well as the Portland Thorns FC in women's Division I soccer and the Portland State University Vikings.
It has been part of multiple sporting events, as well as shows and entertainment, hosting around 150 engagements a year, being professional sports games, concerts, camps and corporate events.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 MLS friendly match: Portland Timbers vs Chicago Fire Live Updates!
With this match, both institutions culminate their preseason period and are ready to begin a new campaign in Major League Soccer, which is scheduled to begin on February 25 of this year.
