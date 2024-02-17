ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
3:00 AMan hour ago

Follow here Portland Timbers vs Chicago Fire Live Score

With this match, both institutions culminate their preseason period and are ready to begin a new campaign in Major League Soccer, which is scheduled to begin on February 25 of this year.

Do not miss a detail of the match Portland Timbers vs Chicago Fire live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

2:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Chicago Fire Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [17, February, 2024]

USA Time: 3:00 p.m (ET)

USA TV channel (English): [N/H]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [N/H]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

2:50 AMan hour ago

Prediction

According to statistics and data provided by the main sports betting platforms, the Portland Timbers will have to take advantage of their home value and are expected to have an outstanding performance in their last preparation match before the start of the tournament. 

On the other hand, the 'Red Machine' have reinforced with a full squad (11 players) for the new season. Their efforts look promising, however, they are without their two main attackers due to injury.


The main prediction is that the home side will get the win. 

  • Portland Timbers win 
  • Game over 2.5 goals 
  • Portland Timbers will score first
  • Chicago Fire will score
2:45 AMan hour ago

History Portland Timbers vs Chicago Fire

In the history of their last five meetings, both teams have won once and drawn on three occasions. 

The last time they met was on May 21, 2023, when the Chicago Fire beat Portland 2-1 away.

2:40 AMan hour ago

Chicago Fire Last Lineup

G. Koutsias; C. Mueller, L. Wootton, O. Glasnow, J. Reynolds; F. Navarro, C. Gasper, W. Omsberg, T. Salquist; J. Dean and S. Richey. 
2:35 AMan hour ago

Portland Timbers Last Lineup

Crepeau; Zuparic, Mabiala, Araujo, Jura; Paredes, Ayala, Neville, Fogaca; Asprilla and Ikoba. 
2:30 AMan hour ago

How is the Chicago Fire doing?

For their part, the Chicago squad concluded last season with a disappointing performance, finishing 13th in the Eastern Conference and 24th overall, missing the postseason. 

During the preseason, they have played five games, winning 3, tying 1 and losing 1. 

Everything seems to indicate that they will be in good shape for the opening match of the season when they visit the Philadelphia Union, but before that, an important test will be Portland.

2:25 AMan hour ago

How is the Portland Timbers doing?

 

Portland has played three friendly matches, winning one, drawing one and losing one. In February they played two friendly matches, in which they drew (1-1) and lost (1-0) to New York City and San Jose Earthquakes, respectively. 

 

With this match, the team would be closing its preparation for the beginning of the campaign, which is why this Saturday will be a great test to evaluate the club. 

The team hopes to arrive in good shape and have a decent campaign, after what happened in the previous period, where they finished in eighteenth place overall and were unable to reach the Playoffs round.

2:20 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Providence Park

Formerly known as PGE Park or Civic Stadium, it is a sports stadium in the city of Portland, Oregon, in the United States. 
This stadium was inaugurated in 1926, at an approximate cost of 502 million dollars. It is said to have a capacity for 25 attendees.
In 2019, it was part of a remodeling in which three levels were added on the east side of the stadium and its capacity was expanded to 25 thousand spectators, using an estimated 75 million in private funds. 
Currently, the Portland Timbers host their MLS home games here, as well as the Portland Thorns FC in women's Division I soccer and the Portland State University Vikings.
It has been part of multiple sporting events, as well as shows and entertainment, hosting around 150 engagements a year, being professional sports games, concerts, camps and corporate events.

2:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 MLS friendly match: Portland Timbers vs Chicago Fire Live Updates!

My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. 

With this match, both institutions culminate their preseason period and are ready to begin a new campaign in Major League Soccer, which is scheduled to begin on February 25 of this year.

VAVEL Logo
About the author
Marco Antonio Navarro Garcia
Marco Antonio Navarro Garcia
10$
25$
50$