10:00 AM

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs Tigres match.
9:55 AM

What time is Cruz Azul vs Tigres match?

This is the start time of the game Cruz Azul vs Tigres of 17th Fabruary in several countries:

Where To Watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

February 17, 2024

22:00 ET

TUDN, ViX,

Argentina

February 18, 2024

00:00

  

Bolivia

February 17, 2024

22:00

  

Brasil

February 18, 2024

00:00

  

Chile

February 18, 2024

00:00

  

Colombia

February 17, 2024

22:00

  

Ecuador

February 17, 2024

22:00

  

Spain

February 18, 2024

2:00 

  

Mexico

February 17, 2024

21:00

ESPN

Peru

February 17, 2024

22:00 

  
9:50 AM

Watch out for this Tigres player:

For this match, the player to watch will be centre forward; André-Pierre Gignac. The current Tigres striker has played a key role in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's half. His great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory. In fact, he is the greatest centre forward in CONCACAF, so,

9:45 AM

Watch out for this Cruz Azul player:

For this match, the player to watch will be centre forward; Uriel Antuna. Cruz Azul's penalty area killer has been characterised as a strong, tenacious, skilful and above all a killer in the penalty area, perfect characteristics for him to set off the gunpowder at any moment of the match and tip the scales in his team's favour to achieve victory.

9:40 AM

Last Cruz Azul line-up:

K. Mier; C. Rotondi, G. Piovi, W. Ditta, I. Rivero; L. Farevelli, E. Lira, C. Rodríguez; A. Sepúlveda, G. Fernández, U. Antuna. 
9:35 AM

Last Tigres line-up:

N. Guzmán; J. Angulo, Samir, G. Pizarro, J. Aquino; R. Carioca; J. Brunetta, F. Córdova, F. Gorriarán, D. Lainez; A. Gignac.
9:30 AM

Background:

Cruz Azul and Tigres have met on a total of 58 occasions (22 wins for Cruz Azul, 15 draws, 20 wins for Tigres) where the scales are entirely in favour of the sky-blues. In terms of goals scored, Tigres are ahead of Cruz Azul, with a total of 68 goals scored and 63 for the visitors. Their last meeting dates back to Matchday 13 of the Apertura 2023 where Tigres beat Cruz Azul 2-1.
9:25 AM

About the Stadium:

Estadio Azul is an iconic sports venue located in Mexico City. Inaugurated in 1946, it was the home of the Cruz Azul football team from 1948 to 2018. This stadium has a capacity of around 35,000 spectators and witnessed many exciting moments in Mexican football over the years.

The Estadio Azul hosts not only Liga MX matches, but also international events and other sports such as American football. However, in 2018, Cruz Azul moved to Estadio Azteca, leaving Estadio Azul without a resident team and leading to the venue's permanent closure. Now on its return, the venue has seen the return of professional football to its courts.

9:20 AM

Looking for the championship

On the other hand, UANL Tigres will be looking to get the tournament off on the right foot and gradually add points to continue to position themselves at the top of the overall table in the quest to qualify for the national league, advance to the final and add another title to their trophy cabinet, which has been growing exponentially in recent tournaments. Tigres comes with the same obligation as always, to get the three points that will allow them to remain at the top of the overall table and secure their place in the Mexican league. 
9:15 AM

The sky-blue supermachine

After having a bad first half of the season, Cruz Azul returned to the Estadio Azul and with a small adjustment in the technical direction and some reinforcements to the squad, the Celeste team has returned to excel in Liga MX, returning to excite their fans who want to see the Cementero team win another title in their history. In this start of the tournament, Cruz Azul will want to continue with the good start they have had so far and get three points that will allow them to be at the top of the general table.
9:10 AM

Liga MX is back

The eternal wait is finally over, Liga MX glory is back to delight fans and fans alike with the best action in the Mexican football fields. Once again, another tournament starts where 18 teams will face each other along 17 rounds to try, first of all, to qualify to the big party of the national football, either in the playoffs or in the first six places that have a direct pass to the quarter-finals and then have the opportunity to fight for the title that will assure them a place in the champion of champions trophy and the next edition of the CONCACAF Champions League. Likewise, it will be very important to enjoy this summer tournament because once it is over, it will be a while before the blessed Liga MX returns as there is a big summer break with international tournaments such as Copa America, Euro Cup, Leagues Cup and France 2024 Olympic Games, therefore, it will also be important to see the performance of the players throughout these 17 days with their respective teams as the most outstanding ones will probably have an undeniable offer for the transfer market that opens the 24/25 season, making this perhaps their last instance in our League. Similarly, this Clausura 2024 will be another tournament without promotion but with the drama of the quotient for not paying the debt imposed by the FMF.
9:05 AM

Kick-off time

The Cruz Azul vs Tigres match will be played at Estadio Azul, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
9:00 AM

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Liga MX Match: Cruz Azul vs Tigres!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
