Tune in here Cruz Azul vs Tigres Live Score
What time is Cruz Azul vs Tigres match?
Where To Watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres around the world
Country
Start Date
Local Time
TV Channels and Live Streams
United States
February 17, 2024
22:00 ET
TUDN, ViX,
Argentina
February 18, 2024
00:00
Bolivia
February 17, 2024
22:00
Brasil
February 18, 2024
00:00
Chile
February 18, 2024
00:00
Colombia
February 17, 2024
22:00
Ecuador
February 17, 2024
22:00
Spain
February 18, 2024
2:00
Mexico
February 17, 2024
21:00
ESPN
Peru
February 17, 2024
22:00
The Estadio Azul hosts not only Liga MX matches, but also international events and other sports such as American football. However, in 2018, Cruz Azul moved to Estadio Azteca, leaving Estadio Azul without a resident team and leading to the venue's permanent closure. Now on its return, the venue has seen the return of professional football to its courts.