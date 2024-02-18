ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
8:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Pachuca vs America Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pachuca vs America match.
7:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Pachuca vs America match?

This is the start time of the game Pachuca vs America of 17th February in several countries:

Where To Watch Pachuca vs  America around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

February 17, 2024

20:00 ET

TUDN, ViX,

Argentina

February 17, 2024

22:00

  

Bolivia

February 17, 2024

20:00

  

Brasil

February 17, 2024

22:00

  

Chile

February 17, 2024

22:00

  

Colombia

February 17, 2024

20:00

  

Ecuador

February 17, 2024

20:00

  

Spain

February 18, 2024

3:00 

  

Mexico

February 17, 2024

19:00

TUDN

Peru

February 17, 2024

20:00 

  
7:50 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Pachuca player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the center forward; Salomón Rondón. The Rayados' penalty area killer has been characterized for being a strong, tenacious, skillful player, especially a killer in the area, perfect characteristics for him to trigger the gunpowder at any moment of the match and tip the scales in favor of his team to get the victory.
7:45 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this América player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Julián Andrés Quiñones. The current Monterrey striker has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.

7:40 AM2 hours ago

America's final lineup:

L. Malagón, C. Calderón, I. Lichnosvky, S. Cáceres, L. Fuentes; J. Dos Santos, Á. Fidalgo; A. Zendejas, D. Valdés, J. Quiñones; H. Martín.
7:35 AM2 hours ago

Latest Pachuca lineup:

C. Moreno; R. López, G. Cabral, S. Barreto, A. Contreras; P. Pedraza, E. Sánchez; M. Rodríguez, Bautista, O. Idrissi; S. Rondón.
7:30 AM2 hours ago

Background:

América and Pachuca have faced each other on a total of 60 occasions (20 América wins, 14 draws, 26 Pachuca wins) where the balance is entirely in favor of those from the Bella Airosa. In terms of goals scored, América beats Pachuca, with a total of 95 goals scored and 92 for the visitors. Their last duel dates back to Day 14 of the Apertura 2023 where América beat Pachuca
7:25 AM2 hours ago

About the Stadium:

Hidalgo Stadium is an impressive sports venue located in the city of Pachuca, in the state of Hidalgo, Mexico. It was inaugurated in 1993 and is home to the Pachuca Soccer Club, one of the most prominent teams in Mexican soccer.

This stadium has a capacity for around 30,000 spectators and has witnessed countless exciting matches over the years. In addition to hosting Club Pachuca's home games in Liga MX, Hidalgo Stadium has also hosted Copa Libertadores, CONCACAF Champions League and other sporting events of national and international importance.

7:20 AM2 hours ago

Seeking a second championship

On the other hand, the Aguilas del América have started the tournament in a good way, keeping the crown and the same medal intact, without any team, so far, tarnishing the shine of the current Liga MX champion. André Jardine's pupils have already managed to add the coveted fourteenth star to the great list of honors in Coapa, even so, it is an obligation and ambition for América to win it all, which is why, in this tournament, as the defending champions, they will want to retain the throne to maintain total control of the entire season and become the fourth team in the history of short tournaments to achieve the feat of being two-time champions of the Liga MX. Likewise, it is important to get this win as their CONCACAF Champions League debut is coming up soon and arriving in high spirits will be fundamental in their quest for their eighth international trophy.
7:15 AM2 hours ago

Seeking to dent the champion's crown

As is customary in every tournament, Pachuca will be under the spotlight of Liga MX as they are always contenders for the tournament title, however, for some time now, they have stagnated in the decisive phases, being eliminated in the playoffs or quarterfinals of the Mexican soccer playoffs. In this new stage, Pachuca will be looking to take that step that will allow them to transcend and return to a major Mexican soccer final, as last season they were unable to do so. Likewise, the team from the Bella Airosa will have to face the same problem as the eagles, which is to know how to manage the matches, since the fact of competing in the CONCACAF Champions League will lead to an overload of commitments, which could affect the team's performance.
7:10 AM2 hours ago

Liga MX is back

The eternal wait is finally over, the Liga MX glory is back to delight fans and strangers alike with the best action in the fields of Mexico. Once again, another tournament starts, where 18 teams will face each other throughout 17 rounds to try, first of all, to qualify to the big party of the national football, either in the playoffs or in the first six places that have a direct pass to the quarterfinals and then have the opportunity to fight for the title that will assure them a place in the champion of champions trophy and the next edition of the CONCACAF Champions League. Likewise, it will be very important to enjoy this summer tournament since once it is over, it will be a while before the blessed Liga MX returns, since there is a big summer break with international tournaments such as Copa América, Euro Cup, Leagues Cup and the France 2024 Olympic Games, therefore, it will also be important to see the performance of the players throughout these 17 days with their respective teams, since the most outstanding players will probably have an undeniable offer for the transfer market that opens the 24/25 season, making this perhaps their last instance in our League. Likewise, this Clausura 2024 will be another tournament without promotion, but with the drama of the quotient for not paying the debt imposed by the FMF.
7:05 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Pachuca vs America match will be played at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
7:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Liga MX Match: Pachuca vs America!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
