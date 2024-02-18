ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid match for LaLiga?
This is the start time of the game Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid of February 18st in several countries:
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
February 18, 2024
|
8:00
|
|
Argentina
|
February 18, 2024
|
10:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
February 18, 2024
|
8:00
|
|
Brazil
|
February 18, 2024
|
10:00
|
|
Chile
|
February 18, 2024
|
10:00
|
|
Colombia
|
February 18, 2024
|
8:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
February 18, 2024
|
8:00
|
|
Spain
|
February 18, 2024
|
14:00
|
|
Mexico
|
February 18, 2024
|
7:00
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
February 18, 2024
|
8:00
Watch out for this Rayo Vallecano player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Rayo Vallecano's iconic center forward, Sergio Camello. The Spanish striker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Sergio Camello knows how to slip between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Rayo Vallecano.
Rayo Vallecano's last lineup:
S. Dimitrievski; I. Balliu, A. Hernández, F. Lejeune, A. Espino; I. Palazón, U. López, O. Valentin, P. Chavarría; S. Camello, A. García.
Watch out for this Real Madrid player:
For this match, the player to watch will be midfielder Jude Bellingham. The English player of Los Merengues is very loved by the fans of the team and he has been in charge of giving them a couple of joys, making magic with the ball when it enters the domain of his feet, evading rivals until he reaches the small area to put in a brilliant cross or a cross shot that gives Real Madrid the advantage in the commitment.
Last Real Madrid line-up:
Kepa; D. Carvajal, Nacho, A. Rüdiger, F. Mendy; L. Modric, A. Tchouameni, F. Valverde; J. Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicus.
Background:
Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid have met on a total of 43 occasions (7 Rayo Vallecano wins, 4 draws, 32 Real Madrid wins) where the scales are tipped in favor of the Real Madrid side. In terms of goals, 113 goals have been scored in favor of Real Madrid, while 43 have been scored in favor of Rayo Vallecano. Their last duel dates back to the 23/24 season on matchday 12 where Real Madrid drew 0-0 against Rayo Vallecano.
About the Stadium
The Vallecas Stadium is an emblematic sports venue located in the neighborhood of Vallecas, in Madrid, Spain. It is home to Rayo Vallecano, a soccer club with a rich history and a strong connection to its community. Inaugurated in 1976, the Vallecas Stadium has a capacity of around 14,000 spectators and has witnessed numerous exciting moments in Spanish soccer over the years. Its unique atmosphere and its closeness to the fans make the Vallecas Stadium one of the most exciting places to watch a soccer match in Spain. Rayo Vallecano fans, known as "vallecanos", are famous for their fervor and loyalty to the team. In addition to hosting Rayo Vallecano matches, the Vallecas Stadium has also hosted events in other sporting disciplines and occasional concerts and cultural events.
They could be the heroes of the anti-Madridistas.
In the upcoming clash against Real Madrid, Rayo Vallecano will go into the game with a fierce determination and the desire to achieve a significant victory that will not only defeat one of the giants of the Spanish League, but also propel the team to higher positions in the standings. At the moment, Rayo Vallecanos are in fourteenth place in the overall standings with 24 games played, 5 won, 9 drawn and 10 lost, scoring 20 goals for and 30 against, leaving them with a goal difference of -10.
La Liga is getting closer and closer
The mighty Real Madrid continues to be unbeatable, having already managed to beat Girona last week, the only team that was in danger of being crowned champions of the season, since before the clash against the Meregues, they were threatening to take the Cup home. However, Carlo Ancelotti's pupils were able to face them at the Santiago Bernabeu, taking the lead by a considerable difference of points and already being able to think about having a magnificent end of the season in Spain where they could lift the trophy of the local tournament, also, in the Champions League they are more alive than ever, so the mood within Real Madrid is of invincible people who can achieve everything. At the moment, Real Madrid has played 24 matches, won 19, drawn 4 and lost only 1, giving a total of 61 points.
Kick-off time
The Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid match will be played at Vallecas Stadium, in Madrid, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 am ET.
