In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Frosinone vs Roma as well as the latest information from the Benito Stirpe Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where to watch the match Frosinone vs Roma?

If you want to watch the Frosinone vs Roma match, it will be available on Paramount and + CBS Sports Golazo

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option

What time is Frosinone vs Roma in Serie A?

This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:


Argentina: 1:00 PM 

Bolivia: 12:00 PM 

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Chile: 1:00 PM 

Colombia: 11:00 AM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM 

United States (ET): 12:00 PM

Spain: 5:00 PM

Mexico: 10:00 AM 

Paraguay: 1:00 PM 

Peru: 11:00 AM in

Uruguay: 2:00 PM

Watch out for this Roma player

Romelu Lukaku remains the property of Chelsea, but this season he has gone on loan to Roma in one of the most surprising moves in Serie A. He was already at Inter Milan last season. The Belgian center forward of 30 years of age in his first season has 16 goals and two assists in 30 games. He has just scored a goal against Feyenoord in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 32;

 

Watch out for this Frosinone player

Matias Soule, 20-year-old right winger. The Argentinean is a Juventus player, but he is on loan at Juventus. This season he has ten goals and two assists. He is the fourth top scorer in Serie A at the moment, surpassed by Giroud, Vlahovic and Lautaro Martinez. In this 2024 he has managed to score three goals.

 

 

News - Rome

They are coming from a 1-1 draw against Feyenoord in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 32. Paixao put the Dutch side ahead, but Roma equalized with Lukaku's goal. The tie will be decided next Thursday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

 

In their last match they lost 2-4 to Inter Milan. This was the first defeat since De Rossi has sat on the Roman bench. A game where they went into the break with a 2-1 lead, but were heavily outplayed by Inter in the second 45 minutes. 

 

After the departure of Mourinho they are trying to get back on track in the Serie A table. Right now they are sixth with 38 points, i.e. in the European places. However, they have Lazio with a point less and a game less. The Champions League is far away, four points behind Atalanta, who have a game in hand. And unattainable they have to fight for the title, as Inter Milan is unhooked at the top and has 22 points and could be 25 if they win their postponed match.

News - Frosinone

They are coming off a 5-1 thrashing at home to Fiorentina. Two goals in quick succession gave the home side the lead and they had the game wrapped up at 3-0 before the break. The same script in the second half, where Mazzitelli at least managed to score. 

 

Frosinone have two defeats in a row and three games in a row without a win. In this 2024 they have won only one match. They are in a bad dynamic, so much so that out of their last nine matches they have won only one. A team that returned this season to the top competition of Italian soccer after being promoted after winning the Serie B championship with 80 points, seven more than the second placed team.

 

Their objective this season is to stay in Serie A. They are currently 14th with 23 points and four points clear of the relegation places.

Background

Six meetings between Frosinone and Roma with a very favorable balance for the latter team that has won in all six duels. Five of these meetings have taken place in Serie A. The last duel was last October 2 where Roma won with a 2-0 with goals from Lukaku and Pellegrino. The last time the Roman team visited the Benito Stirpe Stadium was in 2019 where they won 2-3, thanks to a goal by Dzeko on the stroke of a whistle
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Benito Stirpe Stadium, located in the region of Lazio. It was inaugurated in 2017 and has a capacity for 16227 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Frosinone and Roma will meet this Sunday, February 18, 2024 in a Serie A match.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between Frosinone vs Roma in Serie A

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
