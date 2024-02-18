ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Frosinone vs Roma in Serie A?
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 5:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
News - Rome
In their last match they lost 2-4 to Inter Milan. This was the first defeat since De Rossi has sat on the Roman bench. A game where they went into the break with a 2-1 lead, but were heavily outplayed by Inter in the second 45 minutes.
After the departure of Mourinho they are trying to get back on track in the Serie A table. Right now they are sixth with 38 points, i.e. in the European places. However, they have Lazio with a point less and a game less. The Champions League is far away, four points behind Atalanta, who have a game in hand. And unattainable they have to fight for the title, as Inter Milan is unhooked at the top and has 22 points and could be 25 if they win their postponed match.
News - Frosinone
Frosinone have two defeats in a row and three games in a row without a win. In this 2024 they have won only one match. They are in a bad dynamic, so much so that out of their last nine matches they have won only one. A team that returned this season to the top competition of Italian soccer after being promoted after winning the Serie B championship with 80 points, seven more than the second placed team.
Their objective this season is to stay in Serie A. They are currently 14th with 23 points and four points clear of the relegation places.
