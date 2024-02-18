ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion match in the Premier League.
What time is Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion of February 18th, in several countries:
Mexico: 08:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 11:00 a.m.
Chile: 11:00 a.m.
Colombia: 09:00 hours
Peru: 09:00 hours
USA: 09:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 ET
Where and How Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Live
The match will be broadcast on SiriusXM FC, USA Network and Telemundo.
If you want to watch Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion streaming, it will be tuned to NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the 34th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, leaving 14 wins for Sheffield Wednesday, 9 draws and 10 for Brighton, leaving the balance very uneven.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two sides, 1 win has gone to Sheffield United, while Brighton have 1 win and the scales are very even and not very favorable for both clubs, as they have only 3 draws in the last 5 meetings.
Sheffield United 2 - 5 Brighton & Hove Albion, Jan. 27, 2024, English FA Cup
Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 1 Sheffield United, Nov. 12, 2023, English Premier League
Sheffield United 1 - 0 Brighton & Hove Albion, Apr. 24, 2021, English Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 1 Sheffield United, Dec. 20, 2020, English Premier League
Sheffield United 1 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion, Feb. 22, 2020, English Premier League
Watch out for this Sheffield Wednesday player
England attacker, 22 year old Cameron Archer has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Watch out for this Brighton player
The 22-year-old attacker from Brazil, João Pedro has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How are Sheffield Wednesday coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was 1-3 against Luton Town, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Luton Town 1 - 3 Sheffield United, Feb. 10, 2024, English Premier League
Sheffield United 0 - 5 Aston Villa, Feb. 3, 2024, English Premier League
Crystal Palace 3 - 2 Sheffield United, Jan. 30, 2024, English Premier League
Sheffield United 2 - 5 Brighton & Hove Albion, Jan. 27, 2024, English FA Cup
Sheffield United 2 - 2 West Ham United, Jan. 21, 2024, English Premier League
How are Brighton coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against Crystal Palace, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion, Feb. 10, 2024, English Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion 4 - 1 Crystal Palace, Feb. 3, 2024, English Premier League
Luton Town 4 - 0 Brighton & Hove Albion, Jan. 30, 2024, English Premier League
Sheffield United 2 - 5 Brighton & Hove Albion, Jan. 27, 2024, English FA Cup
Brighton & Hove Albion 0 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Jan. 22, 2024, English Premier League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Premier League match Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion. The match will take place at Bramall Lane, at 09:00.