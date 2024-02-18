ADVERTISEMENT

Where and how to watch Luton Town vs Manchester United on TV in real time?

Luton Town vs Manchester United

Premier League

Date: Sunday, February 18, 2024;

Time: 13:30 (Brasília time);

Venue: Kenilworth Road, Luton, England;

Where to watch: ESPN (Closed TV) and Star+ (Streaming).

11:25 PM16 minutes ago

When is the Luton Town v Manchester United match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Luton Town and Manchester United kicks off at 13:30 BST at the Kenilworth Road Stadium in Luton, England. The match will be broadcast live on Star+ (streaming). You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
11:20 PM21 minutes ago

Manchester United's probable line-up:

André Onana; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Raphaël Varane e Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho e Bruno Fernandes; Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund. Técnico: Erik Ten Hag.
11:15 PM26 minutes ago

Luton Town's probable line-up:

Thomas Kaminski; Teden Mengi, Gabriel Osho e Amari’i Bell; Chiedozie Ogbene, Alfie Doughty, Ross Barkley e Carlton Morris; Jordan Clark e Sambi Lokonga; Elijah Adebayo. Técnico: Rob Edwards.
11:10 PM31 minutes ago

Absences

Luton Town

Marvelous Nakamba, Mads Andersen and Tom Lockyer are out.

Manchester United

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount are all out.

11:05 PM36 minutes ago

Rasmus Hojlund

After suffering a long spell on his arrival at Manchester United, Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund has become one of the main players in the squad this season. In the last four games, Hojlund has scored a goal in each match, helping United win three times and draw the derby with Tottenham. In these games Hojlund has also provided two assists for goals, demonstrating his importance to the team.
11:00 PM41 minutes ago

Manchester United

Manchester United have yet to delight their fans with three straight wins in the Premier League, and now sit in 6th place in the table with 41 points, still in contention for a Champions League spot. Last time out, United beat Aston Villa, who are ahead of them in the table, with goals from Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay. They have yet to lose in 2024 and will be looking to continue their good form against Luton Town, before facing Fulham in the Premier League and Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount continue to miss out on United's squad, with no return expected. Luke Shaw is recovering from physical problems and is doubtful for the match.

Luton Town have won just one of their last five Premier League games and are dangerously close to the relegation zone. Manchester United, on the other hand, are on the back of three wins in a row and want to get closer to the Champions League places. Even away from home, Erik Ten Hag's men are favorites to win.

10:55 PMan hour ago

Luton Town

 

Without a win in the Premier League since December, Luton Town continue their fight against relegation, just one point behind the first team out of the danger zone. In their most recent outing, they suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Sheffield United. In contrast, the team are coming off good results in the FA Cup, where they knocked out Bolton and Everton, and now face Manchester City.

For next weekend's match, the home side will face the absence of three key players: captain Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen and Marvelous Nakamba. Lockyer is still recovering after suffering a cardiac arrest against Bournemouth in December. Japan's Daiki Hashioka, who arrived in the January window, will have to be given more time to adapt before taking the field.

10:50 PMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

Find out more about the teams before the Luton Town v Manchester United prediction. The clash in the 25th round of the Premier League takes place this Sunday (18/02).

Our Luton Town vs Manchester United predictor is for a win for the Red Devils. The team has been picking up good results in recent weeks.

The two teams have only met twice recently. Manchester United were victorious on both occasions, 3-0 in September 2020 and 1-0 in November last year.

Luton Town are having a survival campaign this season. The club had even been collecting good results, such as a run of six games without losing. However, they fell at home to Sheffield United.

10:45 PMan hour ago

Welcome to the Luton Town vs Manchester United live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Premier League match between two teams: Luton Town on one side. On the other side is Manchester United. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
