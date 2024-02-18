ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Luton Town vs Manchester United on TV in real time?
When is the Luton Town v Manchester United match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Manchester United's probable line-up:
Luton Town's probable line-up:
Absences
Marvelous Nakamba, Mads Andersen and Tom Lockyer are out.
Manchester United
Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount are all out.
Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United
Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount continue to miss out on United's squad, with no return expected. Luke Shaw is recovering from physical problems and is doubtful for the match.Luton Town have won just one of their last five Premier League games and are dangerously close to the relegation zone. Manchester United, on the other hand, are on the back of three wins in a row and want to get closer to the Champions League places. Even away from home, Erik Ten Hag's men are favorites to win.
Luton Town
Without a win in the Premier League since December, Luton Town continue their fight against relegation, just one point behind the first team out of the danger zone. In their most recent outing, they suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Sheffield United. In contrast, the team are coming off good results in the FA Cup, where they knocked out Bolton and Everton, and now face Manchester City.
For next weekend's match, the home side will face the absence of three key players: captain Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen and Marvelous Nakamba. Lockyer is still recovering after suffering a cardiac arrest against Bournemouth in December. Japan's Daiki Hashioka, who arrived in the January window, will have to be given more time to adapt before taking the field.
TIME AND PLACE!
Our Luton Town vs Manchester United predictor is for a win for the Red Devils. The team has been picking up good results in recent weeks.
The two teams have only met twice recently. Manchester United were victorious on both occasions, 3-0 in September 2020 and 1-0 in November last year.
Luton Town are having a survival campaign this season. The club had even been collecting good results, such as a run of six games without losing. However, they fell at home to Sheffield United.
Premier League
Date: Sunday, February 18, 2024;
Time: 13:30 (Brasília time);
Venue: Kenilworth Road, Luton, England;
Where to watch: ESPN (Closed TV) and Star+ (Streaming).