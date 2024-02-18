ADVERTISEMENT
Philippe Clement!
Rangers manager Philippe Clement spoke ahead of the match, analysing what to expect and talking about the team's absentees: "Away games are always special because the surface is different to Ibrox and teams are super-motivated to play Rangers. The longer you have a winning streak, the more the opposition wants to break it, so it's going to be a tough game. I ask my players in every game to score as many goals as possible, there's no difference, it's not like we score three goals and I say that's enough. I put pressure on the players from day one and I want them to be ambitious from the first second to the last to get the most out of every game. There's still a lot to improve, we have three new players who have just joined the team. Fabio [Silva] has been here a little longer, but Oscar [Cortes] and Diomande have only just arrived, so they need to get used to everything: how to play, how their team-mates run and the tempo. They're already doing a lot of good things. We had a lot of injured players in December, at one point there were 11 or 12 players, and we have players coming back from long-term injuries, so they're not at their best. I don't have the feeling that there's a player in the squad who is at his peak and can't improve. There's still a lot of progress to be made and, in our work together, we need to have the right timings and do the right things at the right times. That's why I changed Rabbi at half-time, he had a small muscle injury and underwent a scan, and it was clear that it's a small injury, so he won't be available for this game. I think he'll be back in the short term, but he certainly won't be able to play at the weekend. Leon Balogun is back, so we've made adjustments to his mask and he could be in the squad. That's something I'll have to decide before Sunday's game. It's an interesting question, because I've been delving into it. I had the feeling that we didn't create enough, but if you look at the data, we're doing very well, but we underperformed in terms of scoring goals because we hit the post a few times and there were also some very good saves from the goalkeepers. The goalkeepers have outperformed us so far in the data, if we talk about expected goals. Could it be better? Of course it would be boring if it couldn't be better, so we're working on it before each game to get it right."
Probable Rangers
The likely Rangers team for the match is: Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar and Yilmaz; Lundstram, Lawrence, Cortes, Cantwell and Matondo; Dessers.
Probable St. Johnstone
The likely St Johnstone team for the match is: Mitov, McGowan, Gordon and Considine; Olufunwa, Smith, Keltjens and Robinson; Carey, Mbunga-Kimpioka and Clark.
Injuries
St Johnstone won't be able to use Crawford and Wright, who are still injured. Rangers meanwhile will be without the injured Danilo, Roofe, Sima, Dowell and Balogun.
Premiership!
Rangers are in second place with 61 points, one behind leaders Celtic and 10 points above Hearts, while St Johnstone are in 10th place with 24 points, five above Ross County, two behind Motherwell and three behind Hibernian and Aberdeen.
Last Matches: Rangers
Rangers, on the other hand, have won three in a row. On Tuesday (6), they won 2-1 at home to Aberdeen, with goals from Matondo and Cantwell, while Miovski pulled one back. On Saturday (10), a 2-0 win over Ayr United in the Scottish Cup, with goals from Barisic and Fábio Silva. And on Wednesday (13), a 3-1 win over Ross County, with two goals from Dessers and one from Souttar, while Murray added a second.
Last Matches: St. Johnstone
St Johnstone come into the match with one win and two defeats from their last games. On Saturday (3), away from home, they won 1-0 against Ross County, with a goal from Kimpioka. On Wednesday (7), at home, the defeat came 1-0 against Hearts, with a goal from Shankland. And on Sunday (11), again away from home, the defeat was 2-1 to Dundee, with Smith opening the scoring for St Johnstone, McCowan equalising and McGhee turning the game around.
