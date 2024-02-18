ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Al Ittihad vs Al Riyadh Live Score!
How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Riyadh live: TV Streaming Options and where to watch online
What time is Al Ittihad vs Al Riyadh match Saudi Pro League?
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Bolivia: 1:00 PM
Brasil: 2:00 PM
Chile: 2:00 PM
Colombia: 12:00 PM
Ecuador: 12:00 PM
USA (ET): 12:00 PM
España: 6:00 PM
México: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Perú: 12:00 PM
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Venezuela: 1:00 PM
BenzemaComes back
After the controversy surrounding Marcelo Gallardo relationship with Karim Benzema, as well as the expected poor performance, in accordance with the expectations that were had for his signing, the Frenchman will be called up again for this Sunday's match after being left out. for the AFC Champions League match in midweek.
Background
The first came with a 0-0 draw. The last one was a 4-0 win by Al-Ittihad over Al Riyadh.
On March 6, 2002, there was a scandalous victory by Al-Ittihad over Al Riyadh with a score of 10-3.
PresentAl Riyadh
The Riyadh team is one of the newly promoted for this season. Currently they are not living their best moment, because every week they try to add to avoid relegation.
Present Al Ittihad
Currently with the fourth best offense of the season with 37 goals and the sixth best defense with 26 scores.
It comes from a goalless draw against Navbahor in the AFC Champions League in the first leg of the round of 16.
Last November, Marcelo Gallardo joined the Jeddah team after the departure of the Portuguese Nuno Espírito Santo. 'The Muñeco' has so far had five wins, two draws and four losses.
The venue has capacity for 27,000 people and is part of a complete municipal sports complex in the city that includes a sports pavilion and an aquatic venue.
