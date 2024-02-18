ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Al Ittihad vs Al Riyadh Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Al Ittihad vs Al Riyadh live, as well as the latest information emerging from the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
11:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Riyadh live: TV Streaming Options and where to watch online

The match can be seen in Argentina on DIRECTV Sports, as Star+ in some South American countries and also through the international signal Saudi Sports Company (SSC). For the United States on Fox Deportes in Spanish and Fox Sports in English.
11:50 PMan hour ago

What time is Al Ittihad vs Al Riyadh match Saudi Pro League?

This is the start time of the match Al Ittihad vs Al Riyadh, Sunday, February 18, 2024 in various countries:

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Bolivia: 1:00 PM

Brasil: 2:00 PM

Chile: 2:00 PM

Colombia: 12:00 PM

Ecuador: 12:00 PM

USA (ET): 12:00 PM

España: 6:00 PM

México: 11:00 AM

Paraguay: 1:00 PM

Perú: 12:00 PM

Uruguay: 2:00 PM

Venezuela: 1:00 PM

11:45 PMan hour ago

BenzemaComes back

After the controversy surrounding Marcelo Gallardo relationship with Karim Benzema, as well as the expected poor performance, in accordance with the expectations that were had for his signing, the Frenchman will be called up again for this Sunday's match after being left out. for the AFC Champions League match in midweek.

 

Photo: @ittihad
Photo: @ittihad
11:40 PM2 hours ago

Background

In the history there are 12 confrontations since 2000. There are nine victories for the tigers over the red and black, who have only won one.

The first came with a 0-0 draw. The last one was a 4-0 win by Al-Ittihad over Al Riyadh.

On March 6, 2002, there was a scandalous victory by Al-Ittihad over Al Riyadh with a score of 10-3.

11:35 PM2 hours ago

PresentAl Riyadh

Al Riyadh is in fifteenth position, one step above the relegation zone. They currently have a difference of one point, compared to 16th Al Tai, which has 18 points. The red and black team is the second worst offensive with 17 goals. They are coming off a victory in their last game; However, they also lost three consecutive games.

The Riyadh team is one of the newly promoted for this season. Currently they are not living their best moment, because every week they try to add to avoid relegation.

 

Photo: @Alriyadh_EN
Photo: @Alriyadh_EN
11:30 PM2 hours ago

Present Al Ittihad

Al Ittihad is fifth in the Saudi Pro League with 31 points, Damac, Al-Fateh and Al-Ettifaq are close to the team...The team led by Marcelo Gallardo fell into a small three-game slump with consecutive defeats.

Currently with the fourth best offense of the season with 37 goals and the sixth best defense with 26 scores.
It comes from a goalless draw against Navbahor in the AFC Champions League in the first leg of the round of 16.

Last November, Marcelo Gallardo joined the Jeddah team after the departure of the Portuguese Nuno Espírito Santo. 'The Muñeco' has so far had five wins, two draws and four losses.

 

Photo: @ittihad_en
Photo: @ittihad_en
11:25 PM2 hours ago

Close the day

Al Ittihad vs Al Riyadh will be responsible for closing the curtain on date 20 of the Saudi Pro League. The match will be played at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium, which is based in the City of Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia.


The venue has capacity for 27,000 people and is part of a complete municipal sports complex in the city that includes a sports pavilion and an aquatic venue.

 

Photo: @EuroSeating_Int
Photo: @EuroSeating_Int
11:20 PM2 hours ago

Start of transmission

Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of the Saudi Pro League match Al Ittihad vs Al Riyadh.

My name is Angel Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL…

