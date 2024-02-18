ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:00 PMan hour ago

Stay here for River Plate vs Banfield live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the River Plate vs Banfield match live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Mas Monumental stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
11:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch River Plate vs Banfield live?

If you want to watch the River Plate vs Banfield match live on TV, your option is: ESPN

If you want to watch it via streaming, your option is: Star+

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

11:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is River Plate vs Banfield?

This is the start time of the River Plate vs Banfield match on February 18, 2024 in different countries:

Argentina: 7:15 p.m.

Bolivia: 6:15 p.m.

Brazil: 7:15 p.m.

Chile: 7:15 p.m.

Colombia: 5:15 p.m.

Ecuador: 5:15 p.m.

United States: 5:15 p.m.

Spain: 11:15 p.m.

England: 10:15 p.m.

Mexico: 4:15 p.m.

Paraguay: 7:15 p.m.

Peru: 5:15 p.m.

Uruguay: 7:15 p.m.

11:45 AM2 hours ago

Last five games – Banfield

January 26 – Copa de la Liga: 0-2 vs Huracán. (Lost)

January 30 – Copa de la Liga: 0-0 vs Rosario Central (Draw)

February 5 – Copa de la Liga: 0-2 vs Instituto (Lost)

February 10 – Copa de la Liga: 4-2 vs Argentinos Juniors (Lost)

February 14 – Copa de la Liga: 0-0 vs Barracas Central (Draw)

11:40 AM2 hours ago

Last five games – River Plate

January 31 – Copa de la Liga: 0-2 vs Barracas Central. (Won)

February 4 – Copa de la Liga: 5-0 vs Vélez (Won)

February 7 – Copa Argentina: 3-0 vs Excursionistas (Won)

February 11 – Copa de la Liga: 0-3 vs Deportivo Riestra (Won)

February 14 – Copa de la Liga: 0-0 vs Atlético Tucumán (Draw)

11:35 AM2 hours ago

Last meeting

The last match where River Plate played at home, it was on date 19 of the 2022 League. The result did not favor the team. the hosts, as Banfield took the lead the 2-1 victory. The only goal scored by the local team was the work of Borja, who achieved equalize the score at minute 70 of the match. However, River's joy was short-lived, as Banfield responded quickly the visiting team's first goal was scored by Cabrera, and Palacios broke the tie in favor of Banfield at minute 73.
11:30 AM2 hours ago

News in Banfield

Compared to the previous call, there are changes in the list of players. On this occasion, central defender Aaron Quirós, who was in the pre-Olympic training, joins the team, along with Federico Medina, another central defender, who is 20 years old. Additionally, Lautaro Villegas, a midfielder of the same age, joins the group.

On the other hand, Alexander Bundgaard, the 21-year-old right winger, leaves the call, and Mauricio Roldán, 19, also withdraws.

11:25 AM2 hours ago

News in River Plate

In relation to the previous call-up, there are several absences from the team's list: the 19-year-old goalkeeper, Lucas Lavagnino, is not on the call this time, nor will he be in the squad. Tobías Leiva, the 20-year-old midfielder, will be present, and the scorer Miguel Ángel Borja will not be able to compete. participated due to an abductor muscle injury, leaving a void in the team's offensive line.

To cover these absences, two new names are added to the team: Claudio 'el diablito' Echeverri and Pablo Solari. Both players were competing in the Under 23 Pre-Olympic in Venezuela.

11:20 AM2 hours ago

Squad List – Banfield

These are those called up for the taladro:

11:15 AM2 hours ago

Squad List – River Plate

These are those called up for the equipo millonario:

11:10 AM2 hours ago

Referee team

Central: Sebastián Zunino

Assistant #1: Ezequiel Brailovsky

Assistant no.2: José Castelli

Fourth referee: Yamil Possi.

VAR: Fernando Echenique

AVAR: Mariana De Almeida

11:05 AM2 hours ago

Key Player – Banfield

In el taladro, the 20-year-old winger, Gerónimo Rivera, shines. Emerging from Banfield's youth ranks, this player has been a fundamental piece in the team during the season. Rivera has participated in each of the matches played to date. Rivera has left a significant mark on the field of play, contributing to one of the two goals scored by the team so far this season. He has an average of 0.2 shots on goal.
11:00 AM2 hours ago

Key Player – River Plate

In River Plate, the standout figure is the 24-year-old midfielder, Esequiel Barco. During the current edition of the Copa de la Liga, Barco has been a constant presence on the field of play, participating in all of the team's matches to date. His performance has been reflected in the contribution of 4 assists, evidencing his ability to generate scoring opportunities for his teammates. While his personal goal tally may seem low, Barco's influence on River Plate's offensive front is undeniable. His vision of the game, technical ability and ability to unbalance in the attacking zone make him an indispensable player for the team.
10:55 AM2 hours ago

History: River Plate vs Banfield

With a total of 110 matches between both teams in the amateur and professional fields. In this duel, River Plate has demonstrated its dominance with a total of 66 registered victories, while Banfield has managed to emerge victorious on 19 occasions, leaving a balance of 25 draws on the scoreboard.

The gap between both teams is evident, with River Plate leading with a difference of 47 games over its rival. Among the most memorable matches is the victory of los millonarios in 1940, when they crushed Banfield 6-0. On the other hand, Banfield has also left its mark, highlighting its 5-0 victory over River Plate in 2002.

10:50 AM3 hours ago

Banfield, aimless

In a complicated position in the table, Club Atlético Banfield is in 13th place, just one point away from the last place. The team records zero wins, two draws and three defeats so far this season, with just two goals scored.

In their most recent confrontation, Banfield received at his house in Barracas. Despite their will and effort, the local team did not manage to win. They capitalized on their superiority on the field, which resulted in a draw that, although not a defeat, left a bittersweet taste.

10:45 AM3 hours ago

River Plate wants to stay at the top

At the top of Group A of the Copa de la Liga is River. With three wins and two draws, the millonario team hasn't yet known defeat in this phase of the competition. Their goal has been violated on only one occasion: a goal scored by Argentinos Juniors on the opening day.

In their most recent confrontation, River visited to Tucumán. Despite showing clear control of the ball and greater precision in controlling the game, Demichelis' team failed to achieve the goal. Capitalize on your opportunities on the scoreboard. The goalless draw reflected the lack of forcefulness in the rival area, despite the team's efforts to find the advantage.

10:40 AM3 hours ago

The Monumental will be a witness

The meeting between both teams will take place at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires. This venue, which opened its doors on May 26, 1938, has a capacity of 84,567 spectators.

With records showing the attendance of more than 80,000 fans in large-scale matches, such as the last match of the 1959 South American Championship between Argentina and Brazil, as well as the 1996 Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and América de Cali, this stadium It stands as one of the most emblematic football venues on the continent.

In addition to being the football stadium with the largest capacity in Argentina and in all of America, the Monumental is the favorite venue for the Argentine National Team's home matches. It is not surprising that it has been chosen as the venue for events of international significance, such as the four finals of the Copa América (in 1946, 1959, 1987 and 2011) and the final of the 1978 FIFA World Cup.

10:35 AM3 hours ago

Welcome!

Welcome to the live coverage of the River Plate vs Banfield match, corresponding to matchday 6 of Copa de la Liga.

My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pre-match analysis, scoreboard updates and live news here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo
About the author
Laura Gibelly Agudelo Higuita
Laura Gibelly Agudelo Higuita
Periodista de la Universidad de Antioquia.
10$
25$
50$