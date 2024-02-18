ADVERTISEMENT
Stay here for River Plate vs Banfield live
How to watch River Plate vs Banfield live?
If you want to watch it via streaming, your option is: Star+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is River Plate vs Banfield?
Argentina: 7:15 p.m.
Bolivia: 6:15 p.m.
Brazil: 7:15 p.m.
Chile: 7:15 p.m.
Colombia: 5:15 p.m.
Ecuador: 5:15 p.m.
United States: 5:15 p.m.
Spain: 11:15 p.m.
England: 10:15 p.m.
Mexico: 4:15 p.m.
Paraguay: 7:15 p.m.
Peru: 5:15 p.m.
Uruguay: 7:15 p.m.
Last five games – Banfield
January 30 – Copa de la Liga: 0-0 vs Rosario Central (Draw)
February 5 – Copa de la Liga: 0-2 vs Instituto (Lost)
February 10 – Copa de la Liga: 4-2 vs Argentinos Juniors (Lost)
February 14 – Copa de la Liga: 0-0 vs Barracas Central (Draw)
Last five games – River Plate
February 4 – Copa de la Liga: 5-0 vs Vélez (Won)
February 7 – Copa Argentina: 3-0 vs Excursionistas (Won)
February 11 – Copa de la Liga: 0-3 vs Deportivo Riestra (Won)
February 14 – Copa de la Liga: 0-0 vs Atlético Tucumán (Draw)
Last meeting
News in Banfield
On the other hand, Alexander Bundgaard, the 21-year-old right winger, leaves the call, and Mauricio Roldán, 19, also withdraws.
News in River Plate
To cover these absences, two new names are added to the team: Claudio 'el diablito' Echeverri and Pablo Solari. Both players were competing in the Under 23 Pre-Olympic in Venezuela.
Squad List – Banfield
Squad List – River Plate
Referee team
Assistant #1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
Assistant no.2: José Castelli
Fourth referee: Yamil Possi.
VAR: Fernando Echenique
AVAR: Mariana De Almeida
Key Player – Banfield
Key Player – River Plate
History: River Plate vs Banfield
The gap between both teams is evident, with River Plate leading with a difference of 47 games over its rival. Among the most memorable matches is the victory of los millonarios in 1940, when they crushed Banfield 6-0. On the other hand, Banfield has also left its mark, highlighting its 5-0 victory over River Plate in 2002.
Banfield, aimless
In their most recent confrontation, Banfield received at his house in Barracas. Despite their will and effort, the local team did not manage to win. They capitalized on their superiority on the field, which resulted in a draw that, although not a defeat, left a bittersweet taste.
River Plate wants to stay at the top
In their most recent confrontation, River visited to Tucumán. Despite showing clear control of the ball and greater precision in controlling the game, Demichelis' team failed to achieve the goal. Capitalize on your opportunities on the scoreboard. The goalless draw reflected the lack of forcefulness in the rival area, despite the team's efforts to find the advantage.
The Monumental will be a witness
With records showing the attendance of more than 80,000 fans in large-scale matches, such as the last match of the 1959 South American Championship between Argentina and Brazil, as well as the 1996 Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and América de Cali, this stadium It stands as one of the most emblematic football venues on the continent.
In addition to being the football stadium with the largest capacity in Argentina and in all of America, the Monumental is the favorite venue for the Argentine National Team's home matches. It is not surprising that it has been chosen as the venue for events of international significance, such as the four finals of the Copa América (in 1946, 1959, 1987 and 2011) and the final of the 1978 FIFA World Cup.
Welcome!
My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pre-match analysis, scoreboard updates and live news here on VAVEL.