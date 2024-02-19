ADVERTISEMENT

7:00 AM

Tune in here Pumas vs Santos Laguna Live Score

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pumas vs Santos Laguna match.
6:55 AM

What time is Pumas vs Santos Laguna match?

This is the start time of the game Pumas vs Santos Laguna of 18th February in several countries:

Where To Watch Pumas vs Santos Laguna around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

February 18, 2024

19:00 ET

TUDN, ViX,

Argentina

February 18, 2024

21:00

  

Bolivia

February 18, 2024

19:00

  

Brasil

February 18, 2024

21:00

  

Chile

February 18, 2024

21:00

  

Colombia

February 18, 2024

19:00

  

Ecuador

February 18, 2024

19:00

  

Spain

February 19, 2024

2:00 

  

Mexico

February 18, 2024

18:00

TUDN

Peru

February 18, 2024

19:00 

  
6:50 AM

Watch out for this Pumas player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Guillermo Martinez. The killer of the area of the Pumas has been characterized as a strong, tenacious, skillful player, especially a killer in the area, perfect characteristics so that at any time of the match he can trigger the powder and tip the balance in favor of his team to get the victory.

6:45 AM

Watch out for this Santos Laguna player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Jordan Carrillo Rodríguez. The current Santos striker has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field. Also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.

6:40 AM

Last Santos Laguna lineup:

C. Acevedo; I. Govea, S. Núñez, Dória, B. Amione; A. López, P. Aquino; D. Medina, J. Carillo, J. González; F. Fagúndez.
6:35 AM

Last Pumas lineup:

J. González; A. Aldrete, L. Magallán, Nathan, P. Bennevendo; J. Caicedo, U. Rivas; C. Huerta, P. Quispe, Salvio; G, Martínez.
6:30 AM

Background:

Santos Laguna and Pumas have met on a total of 52 occasions (19 Santos Laguna wins, 13 draws, 20 Pumas wins) where the balance is slightly in favor of those from El Pedregal. In terms of goals scored, Santos Laguna is ahead of Pumas, with a total of 84 goals scored and 69 for the visitors. Their last meeting dates back to Day 7 of the Apertura 2023 where Santos Laguna defeated Pumas 2-1.
6:25 AM

About the Stadium:

The Olympic University Stadium is an emblematic sports venue located in Mexico City, within the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). Inaugurated in 1952, this stadium is one of the most important not only in Mexico, but also internationally.

Its construction was part of the preparations for the 1968 Olympic Games, which were held in Mexico City. Designed by Mexican architect Augusto Pérez Palacios, together with engineers Jorge Bravo and Raúl Salinas, the stadium has a capacity for more than 60,000 spectators and is one of the largest stadiums in Mexico.

The Estadio Olímpico Universitario has hosted several major sporting events, including the 1968 Olympic Games, the 1970 Soccer World Cup, the 1979 Athletics World Cup and the 2011 U-17 Soccer World Cup, among others.

6:20 AM

Three points must be earned

On the other hand, the squad from the Comarca Lagunera has had a lousy start to the tournament since Santos Laguna have only won one game so far in the six days played, being in the low positions of the general table of the Clausura 2024, also, being one of the teams that concede the most goals with eleven goals allowed and only 6 in favor, having red numbers that have put in doubt the continuity of the Guerreros' manager.
6:15 AM

They are leaving very good impressions

The Pumas of the National University are so far giving their fans hope, as everything seems to indicate that the eighth star may come to the turf of Ciudad Universitaria after the auriazules were eliminated in the semifinals against Tigres of the UANL, however, despite the departure of Turkish Mohamed from the Pumas, Gustavo Lema has been able to lead a Pumas that have shown more grit and pride in this tournament, turning the Stadium into an impenetrable enclosure that has become a nightmare for the visitors.
6:10 AM

Liga MX is back

The eternal wait is finally over, the Liga MX glory is back to delight fans and strangers alike with the best action in the fields of Mexico. Once again, another tournament starts, where 18 teams will face each other throughout 17 rounds to try, first of all, to qualify to the big party of the national football, either in the playoffs or in the first six places that have a direct pass to the quarterfinals and then have the opportunity to fight for the title that will assure them a place in the champion of champions trophy and the next edition of the CONCACAF Champions League. Likewise, it will be very important to enjoy this summer tournament since once it is over, it will be a while before the blessed Liga MX returns, since there is a big summer break with international tournaments such as Copa Santos Laguna, Euro Cup, Leagues Cup and the France 2024 Olympic Games, therefore, it will also be important to see the performance of the players throughout these 17 days with their respective teams, since the most outstanding players will probably have an undeniable offer for the transfer market that opens the 24/25 season, making this perhaps their last instance in our League. Likewise, this Clausura 2024 will be another tournament without promotion, but with the drama of the quotient for not paying the debt imposed by the FMF.
6:05 AM

Kick-off time

The Pumas vs Santos Laguna match will be played at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00 pm ET.
6:00 AM

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Liga MX Match: Pumas vs Santos Laguna!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
