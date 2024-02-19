ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Pumas vs Santos Laguna Live Score
What time is Pumas vs Santos Laguna match?
|
Where To Watch Pumas vs Santos Laguna around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
February 18, 2024
|
19:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
February 18, 2024
|
21:00
|
Bolivia
|
February 18, 2024
|
19:00
|
Brasil
|
February 18, 2024
|
21:00
|
Chile
|
February 18, 2024
|
21:00
|
Colombia
|
February 18, 2024
|
19:00
|
Ecuador
|
February 18, 2024
|
19:00
|
Spain
|
February 19, 2024
|
2:00
|
Mexico
|
February 18, 2024
|
18:00
|
TUDN
|
Peru
|
February 18, 2024
|
19:00
Background:
About the Stadium:
Its construction was part of the preparations for the 1968 Olympic Games, which were held in Mexico City. Designed by Mexican architect Augusto Pérez Palacios, together with engineers Jorge Bravo and Raúl Salinas, the stadium has a capacity for more than 60,000 spectators and is one of the largest stadiums in Mexico.
The Estadio Olímpico Universitario has hosted several major sporting events, including the 1968 Olympic Games, the 1970 Soccer World Cup, the 1979 Athletics World Cup and the 2011 U-17 Soccer World Cup, among others.