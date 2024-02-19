ADVERTISEMENT

9:00 AMan hour ago

Don't leave here to follow Monterrey vs Toluca live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Monterrey vs Toluca live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the BBVA Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
8:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Monterrey vs Toluca online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the ESPN channel.

Monterrey vs Toluca can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

8:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Monterrey vs Toluca match corresponding to Matchday 7 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League?

This is the start time of the Monterrey vs Toluca match on February 18, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 6:00 p.m.

Brazil: 7:00 p.m.

Chile: 8:00 p.m.

Colombia: 9:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 9:00 p.m. PT and 10:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 8:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 5:00 p.m.

Peru: 7:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 5:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

Japan: 05:00 hours

India: 10:00 a.m.

Nigeria: 1:00 p.m.

South Africa: 12:00 p.m.

Australia: 03:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 2:00 p.m.

8:45 AM2 hours ago

Toluca Statements

Renato Paiva spoke before the match: "Due to the calendar we started to think about managing players and efforts and that's where the coach's error comes in and I accept it," admitted the Toluca strategist. In his analysis, he highlighted that, during the first half, he did not anticipate the possibility of an adverse situation. "In the first part it never crossed my mind that this could happen."
8:40 AM2 hours ago

Rayados Statements

Jonathan Orozco announces his retirement from the courts after a long time guarding the three suits: "I would like to share with you something that is also important and that is to announce my official retirement from the courts, which is also this Sunday. That is why I am very grateful to God for this tribute , with life, with my parents, my uncles who helped me along with my wife, who is here present.

"My children, who are my driving force, everything I did, everything I was able to share, what I was able to achieve so much in this institution that is my home, that gave me life, that gave me the opportunity from the age of 10 to date that today gives me the opportunity to be here again".

"The truth is that it was not easy to make a decision, I was not prepared for this type of decision. I think that everything falls suddenly and everything comes at the right time. I wish and I would have liked it to have been different.

 

"I would have liked to have had that last season or that last game with the team I love... I am very grateful to the board, to the club, for all the opportunities they have given me. It was a matter of my injury. "There were three operations on my wrist."

"I don't owe anything to football, football doesn't owe me anything, on the contrary, I think I owe it. It gave me everything... I did everything, I achieved everything, I didn't keep anything. Maybe I kept "I want to go to a World Cup, but other than that, the truth is that I am more than satisfied."

"I left my body on the courts and the truth is that we just wanted to announce this, this retirement of mine starting Sunday."

8:35 AM2 hours ago

Toluca's last lineup

Volpi; Piñuelas, Pereira, Escobar, Isais; Orrantía, Belmonte, Arteaga, Figueroa; Angle; Robert Morales
8:30 AM2 hours ago

Monterrey's latest lineup

Maignan; Calabria, Kjær, Gabbia, Theo Hernández; Adli, Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Pulišić, Rafael Leão, Giroud
8:25 AM2 hours ago

How does Toluca arrive?

Toluca was eliminated from the Concachampions against Herediano in a match where they ended up being surpassed and the Costa Ricans turned it around, emerging victorious due to away goals.

8:20 AM2 hours ago

How does Monterrey get there?

Rayados beat Pachuca three goals to two at home, so they arrive fired up and will look to add three again.

8:15 AM2 hours ago

The Monterrey vs Toluca match will be played at the BBVA Stadium

The Monterrey vs Toluca match will be played at the BBVA Stadium located in León, Monterrey. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
8:10 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Monterrey vs Toluca match, corresponding to Matchday 7 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League. The match will take place at the BBVA Stadium at 8:00 p.m.
