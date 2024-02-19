ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Lanus vs Boca Juniors live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Lanus vs Boca Juniors live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Ciudad de Lanus. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match live online on VAVEL.
How to watch Lanus vs Boca Juniors live?
The match between Lanus vs Boca Juniors can be watched live on TyC Sports International.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow https://go.tntsports.com.ar/online.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Head to head: Lanus vs Boca Juniors
These two teams faced each other in 137 matches; Lanús has 23 wins and Boca prevailed with 76 victories, with 38 chances.
Last meeting: Boca 1-1 Lanús, for the Copa de la Liga 2023.
Refereeing team
The refereeing team for Lanus vs Boca Juniors will be as follows:
Referee: Silvio Trucco
Assistant Referee 1: Pablo Acevedo
Assistant Referee 2: Hugo Paez
Fourth official: Jose Carreras
VAR: German Delfino
AVAR: Gaston Suarez
Probable Lineups
Lanus: Lucas Acosta; Brian Aguirre, Ezequiel Munoz, Abel Luciatti, Juan Soler; Luciano Boggio, Felipe Pena Biafore, Raul Loaiza, Marcelino Moreno; Leandro Diaz and Walter Bou. DT: Ricardo Zielinski.
Boca: Sergio Romero; Luis Advincula, Cristian Lema, Nicolas Figal, Lautaro Blanco; Equi Fernandez, Cristian Medina; Kevin Zenon, Ezequiel Bullaude, Lucas Janson; Miguel Merentiel. DT: Diego Martinez.
The Xeneize wants to recover the points lost
After last Sunday's victory against Central Córdoba, Diego Martínez's team is looking for an away victory to get closer to the leaders and not lose sight of the first positions.
Boca is in the middle of the table, so far in 5 matches they have 9 points, product of 2 wins and 3 draws.
This is the call of Martinez for the duel in Lanus:
The 'granate' seeks to cling to the top of the table
Lanus is in the middle of the table, so far in 5 matches they have 9 points, product of 3 wins and 2 defeats.
The Granate will try to beat Boca at home and get closer to the qualification zone B.
The Professional League Cup plays its sixth matchday
The League of World Champions Cup continues with all its emotions, this time we will see Club Atlético Lanús, which hosts Club Atlético Boca Juniors, both clubs are involved in the middle part of the table in Zone B. Everything that happens in this match we will tell you about it here on VAVEL.
The stadium
The Ciudad de Lanús stadium is located in Lanús, Buenos Aires, Argentina (Argentina).
The stadium was inaugurated in 1929 and with the last refurbishment it has a capacity of 47090 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Lanus vs Boca Juniors, corresponding to the 6th round of the Professional League Cup. The match will take place at Estadio Ciudad de Lanús, at 7:30 pm.