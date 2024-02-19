ADVERTISEMENT

In a few moments we will share with you the Everton vs Crystal Palace live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Goodison Park Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace: match for the in Premier League Match?

USA Date: Monday, February 19th, 2024

USA Time: 2:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Peacock. 

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Peacock. 

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Everton vs Crystal Palace: match for the in Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Everton vs Crystal Palace: Monday, February 19th, 2024 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Monday, February 19th, 2024

8:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Monday, February 19th, 2024

10:00 hrs

 In Star+.

Brazil

Monday, February 19th, 2024

12:00 hrs

 In Star+.

Chile

Monday, February 19th, 2024

11:00 hrs

In Star +.

Colombia

Monday, February 19th, 2024

10:00 hrs

In Star +.

Ecuador

Monday, February 19th, 2024

10:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Spain

Monday, February 19th, 2024

21:00 hrs

 In Movistar +.

Canada

Monday, February 19th, 2024

10:00 hrs

there will be no transmission

USA

Monday, February 19th, 2024

10:00 hrs

In Peacock.  

Mexico

Monday, February 19th, 2024

9:00 hrs

 In Paramount +.

Paraguay

Monday, February 19th, 2024

10:00 hrs

In Star +.

Peru

Monday, February 19th, 2024

10:00 hrs

In Star +.

Uruguay

Monday, February 19th, 2024

10:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Monday, February 19th, 2024

10:00 hrs

 In Star +.
Players to watch

Abdolaye Doucoure is the scorer with Everton with 18 games, 6 goals and the duel above is not defined with Dominic Calvert Lewin with 20 games and 3 goals, with Everton being the scorers. From Crystal Palace it is Odsonne Edouard with 6 goals in the last 18 games. The assist leaders are Dwight McNeil with 4 and Jordan Ayew with 5.
Last 5 games

Everton vs Crystal Palace have faced each other on multiple occasions, with the last 5 duels in favor of Everton with 3 wins, 1 draw and one win for Crystal Palace. The last game in the FA Cup was the most recent duel they had on January 17, 2024, where Everton won, in a replay duel. In the Premier League they have not faced each other since November 11, 2023, with Everton winning 2 to 3.
How do the teams arrive?

Everton has gone 7 consecutive games without winning, where their most recent duel was against Manchester City by 2 goals to 0. Against Spurs they tied the same as the one with Everton. Crystal Palace has just lost to Chelsea by 3 goals to 1, Brighton beat them by 4 goals to 1. Their last victory was against Sheffield United by 3 goals to 2.
Duel for not descending

Everton is going through one of its worst moments as a first division club, where it leads in 18th place, close to saving itself with a point difference, with Luton, recently promoted from the second.
Crystal Palace can also leave the Premier because 24 points do not free them from the bottom of the table. It will be an important match, where both teams must have the best initiative to win and add 3 points.
The Premier League

The duel for the lead, Liverpool is the leader with 57 points. Arsenal with 55 points is second, Manchester City is third with 53 points. Aston Villa is fourth with 49 points, Tottenham is fifth with 47 points, Manchester United closes the top 6 with 44 points.
Relegation is with Everton, Burnley and Sheffield United. Luton and Crystal Palace are stalking possible relegation places, now free.
Where is it played?

Goodison Park will be the venue for this game, where the Everton vs Crystal Palace game will be the big match. Located in Liverpool, England. United Kingdom. With a capacity for 40 thousand spectators. With more than 131 years of existence, it was inaugurated on August 24, 1892.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Premier League Match Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Mauricio Gonzalez
Mauricio Gonzalez
Reportero y estudiante de comunicación y medios digitales
