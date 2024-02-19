Since news broke by Fabrizio Romano the footballing world has been in constant speculation about his next destination. Whether that’s the heavily rumoured Real Madrid or a more interesting Premier League move.

The French World Cup winner recently announced his decision to leave Paris Saint Germain at the end of his contract that ends this summer. He signed for a reported 180 million euros in 2017 from fellow French top-flight side Monaco.

The 25-year-old has already appeared in two World Cup finals, 2018 and 2022. He became the second teenager to score in a final, after Pele, in his 2018 win. Mbappe also has a Nations League trophy under his belt in 2021 as well as five French league titles.

But one thing that has alluded to the mercurial footballer is a Champions League trophy. He came close in the 2019/20 season but lost to German side Bayern Munich 1-0 in the finals. The side then got knocked out in the semis the following year which was then joined by two Round of 16 exits.

The potential new wave of ‘Galacticos.’

Let's be honest Real Madrid is the godfather of Modern Football. Global superstars always seem to don the white shirt at one stage or another; Zidane, Beckham, CR7 And R9. Fiorentino Perez always gets what he wants, and what he seems to want is future Balon’D’or winner Kylian Mbappe.

The rumours first flew in during the summer of 2022 when Real had an offer rejected for the Frenchman. According to reports Mbappe personally called Perez to inform him of his decision, something the President appreciated.

The Spanish side notably haven’t had a world-class striker since Karim Benzema’s move to Al-Ittihad last summer. Real opted to go for the more conservative option in ex-Newcastle man Joselu, potentially with the view of signing Mbappe a year later.

Mbappes's best football outside of International games came when he was the centre forward linking up with Neymar to his left and Lionel Messi to his right. The ability to drift wide and interchange positions is going to be key for Madrid who have both Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo who are adept finishers.

But for France arguably the best football of his career has come when he was deployed on the left of the front line with a more traditional 9 playing through the middle, in both the 2018 and 2022 finals the ex-Monaco man started alongside Olivier Giroud.

It's important to note Vinicius has been playing a more central role this season with new man Bellingham acting as a false nine of sorts. This could pave the way for a forward two of Vinicius and Mbappe in the free roles ahead of Englishman Bellingham.

Spanish press Marca have reported that Mbappe has put pen to paper on a deal with Real two weeks ago.

Premier League Story

Two main top sides have been heavily linked with the Frenchman, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp is leaving at the end of the season so from an outsider's perspective it seems the less likely route due to the uncertainty around the club at the moment with their next manager; whether that’s Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso or Brightons Roberto De Zerbi.

The Frenchman would fit in perfectly at the Mersey-side club due to their nature of quick transitional-based football which is ideal for a speedster such as Mbappe. Of course, the main problem that both Premier League sides face is his current wage, if he were to move to England he would likely have to take a pay cut.

Arsenal are an interesting challenge for Mbappe. Arsenal Icon but more importantly French Icon Thierry Henry is someone that Mbappe looks up to and you can see the similarities in their games; both favour the left-hand side, both are best on their right foot, not to mention they are both extremely athletic.

Photo by Icon Sport

Arsenal are currently lacking a pure goal scorer in their front line with Gabriel Jesus proving to not be the level required. Mbappe could be the last push needed for Arteta's side to win the club's first league title in 20 years and also the club's first Champions League Trophy.