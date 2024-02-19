ADVERTISEMENT

Training before the big day

Inter Milan continues to prepare, today, Monday, the team worked on the field, prior to tomorrow's big game, where the bets look even. But giving Inter as favorite.
Those summoned by Cholo

This was the call that Simeone launched to travel to Italy, with Griezmann, Memphis, Correa and Morata going. From Paul, Koke, Saúl, Lino, Llorente, Riquelme, Vermeerne, Witsel, Barrios, Reinildo, Hermoso, Molina, Savic, Paulista, Giménez, Oblak, Gomis and Moldovan.
Follow here Milán vs Atlético de Madrid Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Milán vs Atlético de Madrid live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Stadium San Siro, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Milán vs Atlético de Madrid Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Tuesday, February 20, 2024

USA Time: 4:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Inter de Milan vs Atletico de Madrid: match for the in Champions League Match?

This is the start time of the game Inter de Milan vs Atletico de Madrid: of Tuesday, February 20, 2024 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

17:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

17:00 hrs

 In Star+.

Brazil

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

16:00 hrs

 In HBO.

Chile

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

16:00 hrs

In Star +.

Colombia

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

14:00 hrs

In Star +.

Ecuador

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

14:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Spain

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

19:00 hrs

 In Movistar Liga De Campeones.

Canada

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

15:00 hrs

there will be no transmission

USA

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

15:00 hrs

In Paramount

Mexico

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

14:00 hrs

 In HBO MAX.

Paraguay

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

16:00 hrs

In Star +.

Peru

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

14:00 hrs

In Star +.

Uruguay

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

16:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

17:00 hrs

 In Star +.
Players to watch

Inter has Lautaro el Toro Martínez. In the Champions League he has 2 goals in the last 6 games. Alexis Sánchez has 2 goals with 6 games. Davide Frattesi is the assists leader with 2.
On the Atlético side, Nahuel Molina with 3 assists and Griezmann the scorer despite Morata's absence due to injury. The Frenchman has 5 goals in the last 6 games.
Historical confrontations

Atlético de Madrid and Inter Milan had not seen each other since 2018 in a friendly. With a victory for Inter with a goal from Lautaro Martínez. The other key was in 2010 in the UEFA Super Cup by 2 goals to 0.
How were the teams qualified?

Inter Milan was second in group D. With 12 points tied with Real Sociedad. On the other hand, Atlético de Madrid was the leader of group E with 14 points.
How does Inter Milan arrive?

The Italians come as leaders of Serie A with 63 points. They won their last game by a landslide against the already practically relegated Salernitana by 4 goals to 0. They did not lose in any of the competitions against Bologna 2 to 1 in the Italian Cup in the round of 16. Their next games will be against Lecce, Bologna, Genoa and Atalanta.
How does Atlético de Madrid arrive?

They are fourth in the league by 51 points. Atlético has just won by 5 goals to 0 against Las Palmas in the League. In the Copa del Rey semi-final they have lost 0-1 to Athletic Bilbao. They lost against Sevilla in the league. After this game they will face Almería in the league. And on February 29 they will close the key to the Copa del Rey.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Champions League Match Inter de Milán vs Atlético de Madrid Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
