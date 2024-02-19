ADVERTISEMENT
Training before the big day
Those summoned by Cholo
Follow here Milán vs Atlético de Madrid Live Score
How to watch Milán vs Atlético de Madrid Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 4:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Inter de Milan vs Atletico de Madrid: match for the in Champions League Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
17:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
17:00 hrs
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
16:00 hrs
|
In HBO.
|
Chile
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
16:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
14:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
14:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
19:00 hrs
|
In Movistar Liga De Campeones.
|
Canada
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
15:00 hrs
|
there will be no transmission
|
USA
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
15:00 hrs
|
In Paramount
|
Mexico
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
14:00 hrs
|
In HBO MAX.
|
Paraguay
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
16:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
14:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
16:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
17:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
Players to watch
On the Atlético side, Nahuel Molina with 3 assists and Griezmann the scorer despite Morata's absence due to injury. The Frenchman has 5 goals in the last 6 games.