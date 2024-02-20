ADVERTISEMENT
What time is PSV vs Borussia Dortmund match for UEFA Champions League Match?
This is the start time of the game PSV vs Borussia Dortmund of 20th February in several countries
Live Streams
Country
Date
Local Time
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
USA
February 20, 2024
15:00 ET
Argentina
February 20, 2024
17:00
Bolivia
February 20, 2024
14:00
Brazil
February 20, 2024
17:00
Chile
February 20, 2024
17:00
Colombia
February 20, 2024
15:00
Ecuador
February 20, 2024
15:00
Spain
February 20, 2024
21:00
Mexico
February 20, 2024
14:00
Peru
February 20, 2024
15:00
Watch out for this PSV player:
For this match, the player to watch will be PSV's iconic center forward Ricardo Pepi. The Belgian striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Ricardo Pepi knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for PSV.
Latest PSV line-up:
W. Benítez; J. Teze, A. Ramalho, O. Boscagli, S. Dest; J. Schouten, J. Veerman; H. Lozano, M. Tilman, R. Pepi; L. De Jong.
Watch out for this Borussia Dortmund player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Borussia Dortmund's iconic center forward Niclas Füllkrug. The German attacker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control so opposing defenses must always be alert as Niclas Füllkrug knows how to sneak between defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal in favor of Borussia Dortmund.
Last Borussia Dortmund lineup:
G. Kobel; I. Maatsen, N. Schlotterbeck, N. Süle, J. Ryerson; E. Can, M. Sabitzer, J. Sancho, M. Reus, J. Brandt; N. Füllkrug.
Background:
Borussia Dortmund and PSV met only three times (1 draw and 2 wins for Borussia Borussia Dortmund) where the balance is in favor of the German side. Their last duel dates back to 2017 where Borussia Borussia Dortmund thrashed PSV 4-1. In goal history, 3 goals were in favor of Borussia Dortmund and 8 in favor of PSV.
About the Stadium
The Phillips Stadion is a soccer stadium located in Eindhoven, Netherlands. It is home to PSV Eindhoven, one of the most successful clubs in the Netherlands. The stadium was opened in 1913 and has undergone several renovations and expansions over the years. The stadium has a capacity of around 35,000 spectators and offers a vibrant atmosphere during PSV matches. In addition to soccer matches, the stadium has been used for concerts and other events.
The Phillips Stadion has witnessed many memorable moments in the history of Dutch soccer, including PSV's triumphs in the Eredivisie (the Dutch professional soccer league) and its participations in European competitions such as the UEFA Champions League.
For a better performance in the tournament
Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, is obliged to win in order to make sure that the Dutch do not have the slightest chance of advancing to the next round in this Champions League. The German team managed to survive the group of death after having had a bad start to the campaign, but managed to overcome and win one of the most hard-fought tickets of the first round. Likewise, Borussia Dortmund has to focus on this competition more than any other, since they have practically lost the Bundesliga and can only dispute a qualifying ticket to European competitions.
They came in as underdogs and went out as leaders
After a good group stage, PSV came into this match with the satisfaction of having beaten three top teams in European soccer and despite all the adverse circumstances, the PSV team was able to get one of the tickets to the round of 16. However, something to take into account is that, in the first stage of the UEFA Champions League, they only faced an English, Spanish and French team, not a German team, so now, when facing one of the great German teams, they will have to take advantage of their home ground, always playing with caution.
There is no tomorrow
The trial phase of one of the best intercontinental tournaments at club level is over, and the most transcendental stage for the teams has begun, 16 teams are the ones that remain in the fight to continue advancing in the knockout stages or knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League with a well-defined objective; to reach Wembley and fight to lift the crown on the mythical turf of the land that saw the birth, growth and domination of world soccer. Now, in this round of 16 stage, the teams will have to play their best collective soccer, all the players will have to show their great individual level, the managers will have to be at the helm to guide their pupils and the fans will have to put on their team's jersey to cheer their team throughout these 180 minutes that will be the difference between remaining in the current competition and trying to beat all the dominant teams in the competition, or packing their suitcases, returning to the armchair, and having to settle for watching the rest of the tournament behind the TV set.
Kick-off time
The PSV vs Borussia Dortmund match will be played at Phillips Stadion, in Eindhoven, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 UEFA Champions League Match: PSV vs Borussia Dortmund!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.