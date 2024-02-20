ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Southampton vs Hull City live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Southampton vs Hull City live for the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season, in addition to the latest information emerging from St. Mary's Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Southampton vs Hull City online and live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Southampton vs Hull City match in various countries:
Argentina: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 8:45 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Paraguay: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Hull City's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Ryan Allsop, Jacob Greaves, Alfie Jones, Ryan Giles, Regan Slater, Fabio Carvalho, Tyler Morton, Ozan Tufan, Billy Sharp, Anass Zaroury and Jaden Philogene.
Jaden Philogene, player to watch!
The Hull City winger is one of the most important figures for the team, the team seeks to continue his development and continue showing that he is one of the best in his position. The Englishman continues his development and has established himself as one of Hull City's starters, after the good season last season with Aston Villa, in which he scored 5 goals and 1 assist in his first official games. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of Hull City's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season. At the moment he has 8 goals and 5 assists in 19 games played, being the team's offensive leader.
How does Hull City arrive?
Hull City continues its EFL Championship season, ranking in eighth position with 51 points, after 15 wins, 6 draws and 11 losses. The team has made great moves bringing in good players and generating a strong squad with players like Jaden Philogene, Aaron Connolly, Liam Delap, Tyler Morton, Scott Twine, Jacob Greaves and Ozan Tufan to fight to have a good year and try to seek promotion to the Premier League. At the moment, the club is only 2 points above the teams that play in the promotion playoff and will try to take advantage of the game with Southampton to climb positions in the table. The Hull City team is going through a good streak of 4 wins in its last 5 games, adding several points along the way. The team will try to maintain the winning streak with the restart of the season and beat Southampton to get closer to the leaders and get into the top 5 of the championship.
Southampton's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Gavin Bazunu, Jan Bednarek, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jack Stephens, Kyle Walker-Peters, William Smallbone, Stuart Armstrong, Shea Charles, Sékou Mara, Ryan Fraser and Adam Armstrong.
Adam Armstrong, player to watch!
The Southampton striker is one of the most important figures of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the team's relegation, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team return to the Premier League. During last season he was one of the team's different attacking options. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season, so far he has achieved 16 goals and 11 assists in 34 games.
How does Southampton get here?
Southampton enters this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight for promotion to the Premier League, after being relegated last season after finishing the campaign in last place. The team, as often happens when there is relegation, had to make big changes in the face of restructuring for the EFL Championship. The Southampton team will seek to be one of the protagonists in the EFL Championship and return to the Premier League in just one year. The team has a base of important players among which names such as Adam Armstrong, Ché Adams, Samuel Edozie, Ryan Fraser, Stuart Armstrong and Will Smallbone stand out. At the moment, the team is in third position, after 20 wins, 7 draws and 5 losses for a total of 67 points.
Where is the game?
The St. Mary's Stadium located in the city of Norwich, England will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue in a good way this season of the 2023-2024 EFL Championship. This stadium has capacity for 32,800 fans and was inaugurated in 2001.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Southampton vs Hull City match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season. The match will take place at St. Mary's Stadium, promptly at 2:45 p.m.