In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Manchester City vs Brentford as well as the latest information from the Etihad Stadium.
How to watch Manchester City vs Brentford?

If you want to watch Manchester City vs Brentford live on television, you can follow the game on Universo

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is Manchester City vs Brentford in Premier League?

This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:


Argentina: 3:00 PM

Bolivia: 2:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Chile: 2:00 PM&

Colombia: 1:00 PM

Ecuador: 1:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Paraguay: 2:00 PM

Peru: 1:00 PM

Uruguay: 3:00 PM

Watch out for this Brentford player

After the absence of Bryan Mbeumo, top scorer of the team, who will not return until March, the great reference is Neal Maupay. A player who belongs to Everton, but is on loan. He has seven goals, five of them in the Premier League and three assists in 21 games. In this 2024 he has scored in five of the seven games he has played. His last goal he scored was precisely against Manchester City, although it was not enough to prevent his team's defeat.

 

Watch out for this Manchester City player

Erling Haaland was responsible last season for his team winning important titles such as the Premier League or the Champions League. Although he has 21 goals in 27 games he is far from his figures of last season where he got 52 in 53 games. In this 2024 he has only scored two goals, both against Everton. In his last game against Brentford he did not score but did provide an assist. The Norwegian is the top scorer in the Premier League with 16 goals and five assists, just one goal more than Mohamed Salah.ç

 

News - Brentford

Brentford is coming off the back of a 1-4 home defeat by Liverpool. Outplayed at all times by Klopp's side who despite suffering two injuries in the first 45 minutes went a goal ahead. Mac Allister and Salah left the game all but decided. Toney gave the home side a slim hope but Gakpo put them away in the closing stages. 

 

They have lost three of their last four matches in a row. Moreover, in the seven matches they have played in this 2024 they have only managed two wins. They have not won consecutive matches since November. They are in an immersed bad streak with only two victories in the last 12 duels. Staying for the fourth consecutive time in the elite of English soccer is their main goal. At the moment with 25 points they are 14th, six points above the relegation places.

News - Manchester City

Manchester City came from a point in the home game against Chelsea. Despite that result being negative for Guardiola's side, they earned a point as they scored a late equalizer. Former City man Sterling put the Blues ahead before the end of the first half, but Rodri equalized. 

 

A point that leaves Manchester City third with 53 points, two behind Arsenal and four behind Liverpool. However, the sky blues have a game in hand and if they win this match, they would be in second place. They will have a tight race if they want to win the Premier League for the fourth time in a row. They are still hungry for titles after winning the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup. Although they already let it slip when they lost on penalties against Arsenal in the Community Shield. However, they are on a positive streak, having gone 15 games unbeaten, of which only two have been draws. Their last defeat came last December 6, when they lost 1-0 at Villa Park against Aston Villa.

Background

A total of 19 meetings between Manchester City and Brentford with a favorable balance for the Manchester team with ten wins, eight for Brentford and one duel has ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was 15 days ago where Manchester City won 1-3. However, the last duel played at the Etihad took place last May where Brentford won 1-0.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, located in the city of Manchester, which was inaugurated on August 10, 2003 and has a capacity for 53400 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Manchester City and Brentford will meet this Tuesday, February 20 in the match corresponding to the 18th round of the Premier League.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Manchester City vs Brentford match in Premier League

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
