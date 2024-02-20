ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
2:45 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Ipswich Town vs Rotherham on TV in real time?

Ipswich Town vs Rotherham

EFL Championship

Date: February 20, Tuesday

Time: 16:45

Venue: Portman Road Stadium, Ipswich

Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil

2:40 AMan hour ago

When is the Ipswich Town vs Rotherham match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Ipswich Town and Rotherham will kick off at 2:45 pm ET at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England, in the 33rd round of the EFL Championship 2023/24. You can see it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
2:35 AMan hour ago

Rotherham - Visiting performance

Rotherham, has played as a visitor in 15 so far. They have the following figures when playing away from their home fans:

Wins: 0

Draws: 4

Losses: 11

Turning these figures into percentages, Rotherham have won 0% of their away games. When it comes to draws away from home, the team have drawn with their opponents 27% of the time. The away defeat rate is 73%.

2:30 AMan hour ago

Ipswich - Performance at home

Ipswich, when playing as a home team (15 home games in England's Second Division), have the following record:

Wins: 10

Draws: 4

Defeats: 1

In other words, Ipswich have won 67% of their home games. In terms of draws, they have a home record of 27%. Defeats account for 7% of the matches played at their stadium.

2:25 AMan hour ago

Rotherham go into this game unmotivated

Rotherham come into this game demotivated after a 0-1 home defeat to Watford. The away side usually play in a traditional 5-3-2 formation, favoring a faster style of play with constant transitions. It should be noted that, in this design, the two most advanced players on the pitch are Charlie Wyke and Sam Nombe.

It's worth noting that Rotherham seem to be going through a rough patch, with nine consecutive games without a win. The visiting coach should be very pleased to have all the players at his disposal.

2:20 AMan hour ago

Nathan Broadhead e Conor Chaplin

Ipswich go into this match motivated after a 1-2 away win at Swansea: Nathan Broadhead and Conor Chaplin scored the goals. The home side usually play in a 4-3-3 formation, favoring a slower style of play and mostly channeling their play through the central corridor. The three most advanced players are Nathan Broadhead, Kieffer Moore and Omari Hutchinson.

Massimo Luongo, Samy Morsy and Conor Chaplin could play in the central area of the pitch. One of the home side's strengths is their aerial duels, given the size of their players. Coach Kieran McKenna won't be able to count on George Hirst and Jack Taylor as they are currently out with medical problems.

2:15 AMan hour ago

Rotherham

The away team play Ipswich in a late match on matchday 29, after 3 wins, 10 draws and 19 defeats in their league games so far. This is a team affected by the home factor, stronger when they play with the support of their fans, as in the last 30 games they have 4 draws and 11 defeats as visitors, with a total of 8 goals scored and 38 conceded. At home, they've won 3, drawn 5 and lost 7, with a total of 14 goals scored and 19 conceded. Their last away game in this competition ended in a 3-0 defeat against Leeds United. In their last 10 away league games, Rotherham have drawn 4 and lost 6, taking 4 points out of a possible 30.

In this competition, they haven't won as visitors in 15 games. The team has allowed goals to their opponents in 9 of their last 10 league games, so they haven't been very strong defensively. There tends to be goals in their away games, as 14 of their last 15 matches in this competition have ended with more than 1.5 goals. In 32 games in this competition, it has conceded the first goal 20 times and has never managed to turn the game around.

2:10 AMan hour ago

Ipswich Town

The home side play a late match on matchday 29 against Rotherham, having won 19, drawn 9 and lost 4 of their league games so far. This is a team little affected by the home factor, i.e. they have similar results home and away, as in their last 30 matches they have 7 wins, 5 draws and 3 defeats as visitors, with 23 goals scored and 18 conceded, compared to 9 wins, 4 draws and 2 defeats at home, with 34 goals scored and 24 conceded.

In this competition, they haven't lost at home in 13 matches. Their defensive solidity has not been their strong point, as they have conceded goals in 7 of their last 10 games, but their attack has scored regularly, as they have scored goals in 7 of their last 10 games in this competition. In their home games there is a tendency for goals, as 12 of their last 15 games in the competition have ended with more than 2.5 goals. In 32 games in this competition, they have managed to turn the game around in 5 of the 14 games in which they conceded the first goal.

2:05 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

On Tuesday, February 20, at 4:45 p.m. (BST), at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich. Amid the fierce competition in the Championship, Ipswich Town have emerged as a strong side, occupying a distinguished 4th position in the league table.

Their record this season has been marked by a remarkable run of 19 wins, 9 draws and 4 defeats.

To date, Ipswich have won 58% of their 31 matches in England's 2nd Division. When playing at home, the win rate is 67% (there have been 15 home games). Other data that should be taken into account is the number of goals scored and conceded so far.

Overall, Ipswich have a defense that has conceded 23 goals so far in the league. When it comes to attacking power, Ipswich have an average of 1.9 goals scored per game in the competition.

2:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Ipswich Town vs Rotherham live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive FA Cup match between two teams: Rotherham on one side. On the other is Ipswich Town. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Lucas Sousa
Lucas Sousa
Carioca. Jornalista. Meu Twitter: @o_lucasousa
10$
25$
50$
Custom