Where and how to watch Ipswich Town vs Rotherham on TV in real time?
Rotherham - Visiting performance
Wins: 0
Draws: 4
Losses: 11
Turning these figures into percentages, Rotherham have won 0% of their away games. When it comes to draws away from home, the team have drawn with their opponents 27% of the time. The away defeat rate is 73%.
Ipswich - Performance at home
Wins: 10
Draws: 4
Defeats: 1
In other words, Ipswich have won 67% of their home games. In terms of draws, they have a home record of 27%. Defeats account for 7% of the matches played at their stadium.
Rotherham go into this game unmotivated
It's worth noting that Rotherham seem to be going through a rough patch, with nine consecutive games without a win. The visiting coach should be very pleased to have all the players at his disposal.
Nathan Broadhead e Conor Chaplin
Massimo Luongo, Samy Morsy and Conor Chaplin could play in the central area of the pitch. One of the home side's strengths is their aerial duels, given the size of their players. Coach Kieran McKenna won't be able to count on George Hirst and Jack Taylor as they are currently out with medical problems.
Rotherham
In this competition, they haven't won as visitors in 15 games. The team has allowed goals to their opponents in 9 of their last 10 league games, so they haven't been very strong defensively. There tends to be goals in their away games, as 14 of their last 15 matches in this competition have ended with more than 1.5 goals. In 32 games in this competition, it has conceded the first goal 20 times and has never managed to turn the game around.
Ipswich Town
In this competition, they haven't lost at home in 13 matches. Their defensive solidity has not been their strong point, as they have conceded goals in 7 of their last 10 games, but their attack has scored regularly, as they have scored goals in 7 of their last 10 games in this competition. In their home games there is a tendency for goals, as 12 of their last 15 games in the competition have ended with more than 2.5 goals. In 32 games in this competition, they have managed to turn the game around in 5 of the 14 games in which they conceded the first goal.
TIME AND PLACE!
Their record this season has been marked by a remarkable run of 19 wins, 9 draws and 4 defeats.
To date, Ipswich have won 58% of their 31 matches in England's 2nd Division. When playing at home, the win rate is 67% (there have been 15 home games). Other data that should be taken into account is the number of goals scored and conceded so far.
Overall, Ipswich have a defense that has conceded 23 goals so far in the league. When it comes to attacking power, Ipswich have an average of 1.9 goals scored per game in the competition.
EFL Championship
Date: February 20, Tuesday
Time: 16:45
Venue: Portman Road Stadium, Ipswich
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil