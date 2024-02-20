ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers in a EFL Championship
What time is Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers match for EFL Championship?
This is the start time of the game Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers of February 20th, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers in streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Blackburn player
England midfielder, 28 year old Sammie Szmodics has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the manager in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
England midfielder, Sammie Szmodics, the midfielder will play his thirty-first game in the tournament, in the past he played 27 as a starter and 7 as a substitute, managing to score 5 goals in the English league and 2 assists, currently he has 18 goals in 30 games and 3 assists.
Watch out for this Cardiff player
England defender, 27 year old Perry Ng has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
England defender Perry Ng, the defender will play his thirtieth game this season, in the past he played 42 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 2 goals in the English league and 2 assists, he currently has 5 goals in 29 games and 3 assists.
How are Cardiff coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-1 against Watford, having a streak of 1 win, 0 draws and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Norwich City 4 - 1 Cardiff City, Feb. 17, 2024, English Championship
West Bromwich Albion 2 - 0 Cardiff City, Feb. 13, 2024, England Championship
Cardiff City 0 - 2 Preston North End, Feb. 10, 2024, English Championship
Watford 0 - 1 Cardiff City, Feb. 3, 2024, English Championship
Plymouth Argyle 3 - 1 Cardiff City, Jan. 20, 2024, English Championship
How are Rovers coming along?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against Wrexham, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Preston North End 2 - 2 Blackburn Rovers, Feb. 17, 2024, English Championship
Birmingham City 1 - 0 Blackburn Rovers, Feb. 13, 2024, English Championship
Blackburn Rovers 3 - 1 Stoke City, Feb. 10, 2024, English Championship
Blackburn Rovers 1 - 2 Queens Park Rangers, Feb. 3, 2024, English Championship
Blackburn Rovers 4 - 1 Wrexham, Jan. 29, 2024, English FA Cup
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers EFL Championship match. The match will take place at Cardiff City Stadium, at 14:45.