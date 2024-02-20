Seven years since Arsenal last competed in the Champions League knockout stage and tomorrow they look to return in style as they square up against Portuguese giants Porto.

The Gunners come into this battle, in full momentum with two wins on the trot in emphatic fashion. Arsenal took Burnley to the sword on Saturday at Turf Moor, inflicting a 5-0 defeat to the Clarets. Keeping up their charge, the Gunners also showcased a massacre as they hammered West Ham at the London stadium, 6-0.

Mikel Areta’s side will be looking to stop their round 16 losing streak, and they should turn a new corner in their European aspirations against Porto.

The North London club finished the group stage top of their respective group. With only a single defeat to their name, which was against RC Lens away. Arsenal are regarded as one of the top favourites in this season's edition of the Champions League to take this year’s honors come May.

FC Porto

FC Porto are currently in third place in the Liga Portugal standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The former Portuguese champions are coming off a routine win against Estrele Amadora with the 3rd place side claiming 2-0 scoreline victory at home.

The three-time European champions are aiming to pull off an ambiguous task of defeating Premier League title challengers Arsenal. Porto last won UEFA Champions League under Jose Mourinho in an iconic 3-0 win against A.S Monaco

Arsenal hope to welcome Gabriel Jesus and Takehiro Tomiyasu back from short spells on the sidelines.

Fabio Vieira and Thomas Partey are potential options for Arteta after returning to training this week.

Team News- FC Porto

Stephen Eustaquio will be a major doubt for availability for the hosts

will be a major doubt for availability for the hosts This adds more concerns as notable key players such as Zaidu Sanusi and Ivan Marcano are both sidelined as a result of knee injuries.

Head to Head ( UEFA Competitions)

Porto wins: 2

Arsenal wins: 3

Draws: 1

Kick-off time and venue

Porto vs Arsenal is scheduled to kick off at 20:00 GMT | 15:00 ET| 12:00pm PST. The game will take place in the Estadio Do Dragoa, home of Porto FC.