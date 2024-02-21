ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow Puebla vs Pachuca live
Where and how to watch Puebla vs Pachuca online and live
Puebla vs Pachuca can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Puebla vs Pachuca match corresponding to Matchday 9 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League?
Argentina: 4:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 5:00 p.m.
Brazil: 6:00 p.m.
Chile: 7:00 p.m.
Colombia: 8:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.
United States: 8:00 p.m. PT and 9:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 4:00 p.m.
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 6:00 p.m.
Japan: 04:00 hours
India: 09:00 hours
Nigeria: 12:00 p.m.
South Africa: 11:00 a.m.
Australia: 02:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 1:00 p.m.
Pachuca Declarations
"He is an unbalancing player in any football, he, Rondón, are balanced players, with Cabral, his football background, gives us a leap in quality in game management, it is difficult for us, these cases that I named have a great performance, the numbers speak for themselves in this league, which makes me very happy.”
"He has contributed goals, dynamics, recovery, a very complete footballer, I hope he goes to Europe, I am not selfish thinking that he will stay, we have to enjoy him today if he stays, hopefully, he has things to evolve, he is young, he is one of the most important players in Liga MX".
Tuzos' last lineup
Puebla's last lineup
How does Pachuca arrive?
Pachuca surprised everyone by beating América at the Hidalgo stadium two goals to one, the Bella Airosa squad will seek to continue adding three.
How does Puebla get there?