ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
8:00 AM3 hours ago

Don't leave here to follow Puebla vs Pachuca live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Puebla vs Pachuca live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
7:55 AM3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Puebla vs Pachuca online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the ESPN channel.

Puebla vs Pachuca can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

7:50 AM3 hours ago

What time is the Puebla vs Pachuca match corresponding to Matchday 9 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League?

This is the start time of the Puebla vs Pachuca match on February 20, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 5:00 p.m.

Brazil: 6:00 p.m.

Chile: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.

United States: 8:00 p.m. PT and 9:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 4:00 p.m.

Peru: 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 6:00 p.m.

Japan: 04:00 hours

India: 09:00 hours

Nigeria: 12:00 p.m.

South Africa: 11:00 a.m.

Australia: 02:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 1:00 p.m.

7:45 AM3 hours ago

Pachuca Declarations

Guillermo Almada spoke prior to the duel against Puebla: “Important, building by winning, which is the positive, the rival we had in front of us, if not the best team in Mexican soccer, is among the best, with a very high budget, it is an incentive To continue growing, young players must continue to trust them, but there are processes that we have, seeking collective performance, this drives forward and gives confidence to the players.”

"He is an unbalancing player in any football, he, Rondón, are balanced players, with Cabral, his football background, gives us a leap in quality in game management, it is difficult for us, these cases that I named have a great performance, the numbers speak for themselves in this league, which makes me very happy.”

"He has contributed goals, dynamics, recovery, a very complete footballer, I hope he goes to Europe, I am not selfish thinking that he will stay, we have to enjoy him today if he stays, hopefully, he has things to evolve, he is young, he is one of the most important players in Liga MX".

7:40 AM3 hours ago

Tuzos' last lineup

Dark; Sánchez, Barreto, Cabral, Deossa; González, Erick Sánchez, Pedraza, Rodríguez; Idrissi, Rondón
7:35 AM3 hours ago

Puebla's last lineup

Rodriguez; Villa, Silva, Olmedo, Angulo; Velasco, Navarro, de Buen, González, Carabajal; Cavallini
7:30 AM3 hours ago

How does Pachuca arrive?

Pachuca surprised everyone by beating América at the Hidalgo stadium two goals to one, the Bella Airosa squad will seek to continue adding three.

7:25 AM3 hours ago

How does Puebla get there?

Puebla had no activity on the seventh day due to the suspended match against Juárez, however previously the team lost in CU against Pumas three goals to zero.

7:20 AM3 hours ago

The Puebla vs Pachuca match will be played at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium

The Puebla vs Pachuca match will be played at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium located in Puebla, Puebla. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
7:15 AM3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Puebla vs Pachuca match, corresponding to Matchday 9 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League. The match will take place at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium at 8:00 p.m.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Lorena Solórzano
Lorena Solórzano
CORRESPONSAL
10$
25$
50$
Custom