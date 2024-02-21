ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Mexico vs Argentina Live Score
How to watch Mexico vs Argentina Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 7:30 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Mexico vs Argentina: match for the in Gold Cup W Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
21:30 hrs
|
En Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
21:30 hrs
|
En Star +.
|
Brazil
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
20:30 hrs
|
En Now Net
|
Chile
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
20:30 hrs
|
En Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
18:30 hrs
|
En Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
18:30 hrs
|
En Star +.
|
Spain
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
23:30 hrs
|
En Concacaf Go.
|
Canada
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
19:30 hrs
|
En Concacaf Go.
|
USA
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
19:30 hrs
|
En ESPN and Paramount +.
|
Mexico
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
18:30 hrs
|
En Star + and ESPN.
|
Paraguay
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
20:30 hrs
|
En Star +.
|
Peru
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
18:30 hrs
|
En Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
20:30 hrs
|
En Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
21:30 hrs
|
En Star +.
Mexico Team
The historical scorers will not be in this edition of the W Gold Cup.
Injuries have caused some casualties such as Cecilia Santiago and Scarlet Camberos.
Goalkeepers: Estefanny Barreras (Tuzas), Itzel González (América), Pamela Tajonar (Rayadas) and Cecilia Santiago (Tigres).
Defenses: Cristina Ferral and Greta Espinoza (Tigres), Karina Rodríguez, Kimberly Rodríguez, Karen Luna and Nicolette Hernández (América), Reyna Reyes (Portland Thorns), Rebeca Bernal (Rayadas) and Araceli Torres (Chivas women).
Midfielders: Alexia Delgado and Stephany Mayor (Tigres), Karla Nieto (Pachuca), Natalia Mauleón (América) and María Sánchez (Houston Dash).
Forwards: Kiana Palacios (América), Jasmine Casarez (Juárez FC), Scarlett Camberos (Bay FC), Mayra Pelayo (Xolos), Diana Ordóñez (Houston Dash), Charlyn Corral (Tuzas del Pachuca) and Jacqueline Ovalle (Tigres).
Players to follow
Mayor with Tigres leads the scoring list, with 10 goals in the Liga MX Femenil. Scoring every 55 minutes. Charlyn Corral is on the scoring table with 7 goals, being the fifth best scorer in the Mexican tournament.
Argentina's call
The path of the Tricolor
This edition of the Gold Cup requires the Mexican team to win it in a territory where they are local and the support of the fans will have an important point for games that are notable like the one in the United States. Apart from that the call was not what the fans expected in some areas of the field such as the offense.
The losses of some players who were part of the significance in the history of current Mexican women's soccer such as Katy Martínez and Alicia Cervantes. Historical scorers, they are not on the final list. The most important triumph in Pedro's era was the Pre-Olympics.
In addition, we add the absences due to injury of Cecilia Santiago and Scarlett Camberos.
The Gold Cup begins
Group A is one of the most attractive seeing two teams that dominate Concacaf and an important guest from South America such as Argentina. Adding a surprise like the Dominican Republic.
Group B with Panama, Colombia, Brazil and Puerto Rico. It is a decisive duel, where 2 giants from South America dominate the competition.
Group C with Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Paraguay will be called a single group.