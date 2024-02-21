ADVERTISEMENT

In a few moments we will share with you the Mexico vs Argentina live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Stadium San Siro, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams.
How to watch Mexico vs Argentina Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Tuesday, February 20, 2024

USA Time: 7:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Mexico vs Argentina: match for the in Gold Cup W Match?

This is the start time of the game Inter de Mexico vs Argentina: of Tuesday, February 20, 2024 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

21:30 hrs

En Star +.

Bolivia

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

21:30 hrs

 En Star +.

Brazil

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

20:30 hrs

En Now Net

Chile

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

20:30 hrs

En Star +.

Colombia

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

18:30 hrs

 En Star +.

Ecuador

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

18:30 hrs

En Star +.

Spain

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

23:30 hrs

 En Concacaf Go.

Canada

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

19:30 hrs

En Concacaf Go.  

USA

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

19:30 hrs

En ESPN and Paramount +.

Mexico

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

18:30 hrs

En Star + and ESPN.

Paraguay

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

20:30 hrs

 En Star +.

Peru

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

18:30 hrs

En Star +.

Uruguay

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

20:30 hrs

En Star +.

Venezuela

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

21:30 hrs

 En Star +.

 

Mexico Team

The call for Pedro López has caused a lot of controversy due to the two main absences in the offensive zone such as Katty Martínez and Licha Cervantes.

The historical scorers will not be in this edition of the W Gold Cup.

Injuries have caused some casualties such as Cecilia Santiago and Scarlet Camberos.

Goalkeepers: Estefanny Barreras (Tuzas), Itzel González (América), Pamela Tajonar (Rayadas) and Cecilia Santiago (Tigres).
Defenses: Cristina Ferral and Greta Espinoza (Tigres), Karina Rodríguez, Kimberly Rodríguez, Karen Luna and Nicolette Hernández (América), Reyna Reyes (Portland Thorns), Rebeca Bernal (Rayadas) and Araceli Torres (Chivas women).
Midfielders: Alexia Delgado and Stephany Mayor (Tigres), Karla Nieto (Pachuca), Natalia Mauleón (América) and María Sánchez (Houston Dash).
Forwards: Kiana Palacios (América), Jasmine Casarez (Juárez FC), Scarlett Camberos (Bay FC), Mayra Pelayo (Xolos), Diana Ordóñez (Houston Dash), Charlyn Corral (Tuzas del Pachuca) and Jacqueline Ovalle (Tigres).

Players to follow

Stephanie Mayor and Charlyn Corral are the players to follow for Mexico.
Mayor with Tigres leads the scoring list, with 10 goals in the Liga MX Femenil. Scoring every 55 minutes. Charlyn Corral is on the scoring table with 7 goals, being the fifth best scorer in the Mexican tournament.
Argentina's call

The Argentine national team has arrived in Los Angeles to begin its preparation for this invitational tournament for the W Gold Cup. The list is headed by players from different leagues, such as Argentine, Spanish, Brazilian and Mexican.
The path of the Tricolor

The Mexican women's team led by Pedro López is in an important test beyond the fact that more defeats have been achieved than achievements within the women's category of Mexican soccer, not qualifying for important competitions and losing games that would have determined joint victories that would have put another different path to this generation.

This edition of the Gold Cup requires the Mexican team to win it in a territory where they are local and the support of the fans will have an important point for games that are notable like the one in the United States. Apart from that the call was not what the fans expected in some areas of the field such as the offense.

The losses of some players who were part of the significance in the history of current Mexican women's soccer such as Katy Martínez and Alicia Cervantes. Historical scorers, they are not on the final list. The most important triumph in Pedro's era was the Pre-Olympics.

In addition, we add the absences due to injury of Cecilia Santiago and Scarlett Camberos.

The Gold Cup begins

The women's Gold Cup begins in the United States with three different groups and a wide variety of teams that will be seeking glory in this edition.
Group A is one of the most attractive seeing two teams that dominate Concacaf and an important guest from South America such as Argentina. Adding a surprise like the Dominican Republic.
Group B with Panama, Colombia, Brazil and Puerto Rico. It is a decisive duel, where 2 giants from South America dominate the competition.
Group C with Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Paraguay will be called a single group.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2024 in Gold Cup W Mexico vs Argentina Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
