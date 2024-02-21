ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for St. Louis City SC vs Dynamo live, as well as the latest information from City Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch St. Louis City SC vs Dynamo online live
The match will be televised on Fox Sports.
St. Louis City SC vs Dynamo can be tuned in from Fox Sports Premium live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Dynamo player
Amine Bassi, midfielder. Coming from Morocco, this player last MLS season had a good performance in the team, Dynamo was fourth place in the West and this player was able to score twelve goals in 33 games played, no doubt in this new season, the team with two competitions will want to advance as far as they can, with the goal of the title in mind.
Watch out for this St. Louis City SC player
Joao Klauss, forward. One of the best forwards that the team has, with 26 years old, the Brazilian player is a key player in the team's performance, last season he scored ten goals in 21 games, plus four assists, thanks to this the team was able to finish as leader of the conference, the challenge now is to maintain the great level and this is the great opportunity they will have.
Last Dynamo lineup
Clark, Escobar, Mikael, Sviatchenko, Dorsey, Herrera, Artur, Quiñones, Bassi, Carrasquilla, Baird.
Latest St. Louis City SC lineup
Burki, Parker, Yaro, Blom, Hiebbert, Watts, Lowen, Vassilev, Stroud, Adeniran, Klauss.
Background
Houston Dynamo 1-1 St. Louis City
St. Louis City 3-0 Houston Dynamo
Arbitration quartet
Dynamo needs to excel
Houston Dynamo is one of the franchises with a lot of potential in MLS, the state in which they are located and the large number of Latinos who have come to the state, allow people who enjoy soccer in this sport, this team is already one of the recurrent in MLS and in recent years has brought important players with the goal of fighting for the title, this team closed the MLS regular season in position four in the East, Dynamo is undoubtedly one of the strongest teams in the league and now in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, they have the obligation to advance to the next round, MLS is about to begin and the fact that this team already has a previous history will help them in a great way to start the championship well, their match seems to be one of the most complicated and they will have to plan it in the best way.
St. Louis City SC coming off a great season
St. Louis City is a team that wants to achieve everything in its recent incorporation to MLS. St. Louis City is a team that wants to achieve everything in its recent incorporation to the MLS, transcending in the first years in a league is always complicated, but this team did not find it hard to adapt to the competition, after its debut tournament, this team took over the West and with 56 points managed to stay first place, with this the team was able to obtain a place in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, This international tournament will allow the team to rub elbows with the best in the area, the level shown has been very high, especially the MLS teams have been far superior, this team was fortunate not to have to face one of the teams with more shooting in this tournament, their first round match will be against Dynamo, another MLS team that certainly knows how the team plays, but that's not all, their next opponent will be from MLS and that may not be expected.
A duel with MLS flavor
The CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 is still waiting for the last teams to qualify for the round of 16, this time two MLS teams will compete for the pass to continue dreaming of lifting the trophy, a tournament as important as this, not only gives a great prize, the competition allows teams to be better prepared for what comes in the future, international matches are more valued, however this time we will see the St.-Louis City SC vs Dynamo, two MLS teams who want to get the best way.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the St. Louis City SC vs Dynamo match, corresponding to the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024. The match will take place at City Park at 8:00 PM ET.