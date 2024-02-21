ADVERTISEMENT

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the United States Women vs Dominican Republic Women live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch United States Women vs Dominican Republic Women online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.

The United States Women vs Dominican Republic Women can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the United States Women vs Dominican Republic Women match corresponding to Matchday 1 of the group stage of the Women's Gold Cup?

This is the start time of the United States Women vs Dominican Republic Women match on February 20, 2024 in several countries: Argentina: 6:15 p.m. Bolivia: 5:15 p.m. Brazil: 8:15 p.m. Chile: 9:15 p.m. Colombia: 10:15 p.m. Ecuador: 11:15 p.m. United States: 10:15 p.m. PT and 11:15 p.m. ET Mexico: 9:15 p.m. Paraguay: 6:15 p.m. Peru: 6:15 p.m. Uruguay: 6:15 p.m. Venezuela: 8:15 p.m. Japan: 06:15 hours India: 11:15 a.m. Nigeria: 2:15 p.m. South Africa: 1:15 p.m. Australia: 04:15 hours United Kingdom ET: 3:15 p.m.
United States Statements

Twila Kilgore spoke ahead of the match against the Dominican Republic: "Not only is there a trophy at stake, but this is a great opportunity to capitalize on opportunities and experience the reduced changes between matches, which is a rhythm that reflects the Olympic format. We are going to take the next steps together as we continue to evolve our style of play and provide opportunities for female players to grow into potential future roles and partnerships.”

"In Alex's terms, and I suppose this applies to everyone who is not here, everything that happens in the Gold Cup will matter in terms of the future and everything that happens outside the Gold Cup will matter in the future. We recognize that "There are multiple actors that aren't going to be in the environment that we're still looking at, but they're still very much in the mix."

"Of course, with the preseason underway, there will be opportunities for preseason matches for those who are not in camp with us. If you play in Europe, there are opportunities there and then our league will start very soon here. We will be watching and we want to choose the best team and it's going to be very competitive."

Dominican Republic's latest lineup

P. Peña; N. Colón, B. Reed, G. Cuevas, R. Mercedes Puello; K. González, W. Judit, J. Vallecillo Jiménez, L. Leon; M. Asenjo, A. Oviedo.
Last United States lineup

A. Bledsoe; N. Girma, T. Davidson, J. Nightswonger; E. Fox, S. Coffey, E. Sonnett, L. Williams; J. Shaw, L. Horan, A. Hatch.
How does the Dominican Republic arrive?

Dominican Republic beat Guyana by the minimum in the qualifying playoffs where they sought to win and thus reach this tournament, which will seek to give a great participation.

How does the United States get there?

United States arrives after beating China two goals to one in a very eventful friendly match, the American squad will seek to add three. The team will seek to have a great match and add goals and victories in this start of the Women's Gold Cup.
The United States Women vs Dominican Republic Women match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium

The United States Women vs Dominican Republic Women match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium, located in California, United States. The property has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the United States Women vs Dominican Republic Women match, corresponding to Matchday 1 of the group stage of the Gold Cup. The match will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park Olympic Stadium at 9:15 p.m. hours.
