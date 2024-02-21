ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Saprissa vs Philadelphia live?
If you want to watch Saprissa vs Philadelphia live on TV, your options are: Fox Sports and TUDN in Mexico and the United States, and for Central and South America on ESPN.
If you want to watch it via streaming, your option is: Fox Sports and TUDN for Mexico and the United States and Star + for Central and South America.
What time is Saprissa vs Philadelphia?
This is the kickoff time for the Saprissa vs Philadephia match on February 21, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 (Star +)
Bolivia: 22:00 (Star +)
Brazil: 23:00 (Star +)
Chile: 22:00 (Star +)
Colombia: 21:00 (Star +)
Ecuador: 21:00 (Star +)
United States: 22:00 (Univision)
Mexico: 21:00 (Fox Sports)
Paraguay: 22:00 (Star +)
Peru: 21:00 (Star +)
Uruguay: 23:00 (Star +)
Refereeing team.
Center: Víctor Cáceres - Mexico.
Assistant 1: Jorge Sánches - Mexico.
Assistant 2: Enrique Bustos - Mexico.
Fourth official: Marco Ortiz - Mexico.
VAR: Erick Miranda - Mexico.
VAR 1: Óscar Mejía - Mexico.
Outstanding Player - Philadelphia
The player to follow is the 23 year old Argentinean Julián Carranza, he is a forward, his right leg is his right foot, last season he scored 14 goals in 34 games, 30 of them as a starter. His best attribute is attacking followed by tactics.
Featured Player - Saprissa
The player to follow is the Tico Orlando Sinclair, 25 years old, he is a striker, his skilled leg is the right, he has one goal so far in his local tournament. His best attributes are attack and technique.
History Saprissa vs Philadelphia
These two teams have already met in the Round of 16 of the 2021 Champions Cup, where Philadelphia won both matches in their visit to Costa Rica winning 1-0 and the second leg at home winning 4-0.
Philadelphia Union
The MLS is just days away from kicking off, where Philadelphia will debut against Chicago Fire on Saturday 24. Last year they finished fourth in the Eastern Conference and reached the conference semifinal where they lost to Cincinnati. Their last game was against New England in a friendly match that ended in a scoreless draw.
Deportivo Saprissa
In their local league, the Saprissa team is in third place with 14 points, having played eight games, won four, tied and lost two respectively. Their last game was a scoreless draw in round 8 of their league against LDA (Liga Deportiva Alajuelense).
Stadium
It will be played at the Ricardo Saprissa Aymá Stadium or also known as "La Cueva", located in the Canton of Tibás in the province of San José, Costa Rica. It has a capacity of 21,350 spectators and is the home of Deportivo Saprissa.
