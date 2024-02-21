ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Napoli - Barcelona?
Argentina: 5:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 4:00 p.m.
Brazil: 5:00 p.m.
Chile: 5:00 p.m.
Colombia: 3:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m.
Spain: 9:00 p.m.
England: 8:00 p.m.
Mexico: 2:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 5:00 p.m.
Peru: 3:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 5:00 p.m.
Last five games – Barcelona
January 31 – LaLiga: 1-0 vs Osasuna (Won)
February 3 – LaLiga: 1-3 vs Alavés (Won)
February 11 – LaLiga: 3-3 vs Granada (Draw)
February 17 – LaLiga: 1-2 vs Celta de Vigo (Won)
Last five games – Napoli
January 28 – Serie A: 0-0 vs Lazio (Draw)
February 4 – Serie A: 2-1 vs Hellas Verona (Won)
February 11 – Serie A: 1-0 vs Milan (Lost)
February 17 – Serie A: 1-1 vs Genoa (Draw)
Last match
The match was characterized by Barcelona's dominance in the final three quarters of the field, where they managed to take advantage of their scoring opportunities effectively. Despite this, possession of the ball was very even in general, showing a balanced confrontation in that aspect. However, it was Barcelona who demonstrated greater precision in the execution of passes, which allowed them to control a large part of the game and take the victory in this match.
Referee team
Assistant #1: Stefan Lupp – Germany
Assistant #2: Robert Kempter – Germany
Fourth referee: Sven Jablonski – Germany
VAR: Bastian Dankert – Germany
AVAR: Sören Storks – Germany
Outstanding player – Barcelona
Outstanding player – Napoli
History: Napoli – Barcelona
In the Europa League, they met on two more occasions, with a victory for Barcelona and a draw, highlighting the culé dominance. In Barcelona, they tied 1-1, however, it was in Naples where Barcelona, under the direction of Xavi Hernández, shone with a resounding 4-2.
Barcelona wants to give joy
The lack of results has generated discontent among fans, and as a consequence, coach Xavi Hernández has announced his resignation at the end of the season. Furthermore, FC Barcelona faces a crisis in the Champions League, as it has not managed to advance beyond the group stage since the 2020-21 season.
In their most recent La Liga match, Barcelona achieved a tight 2-1 away victory against Celta Vigo, thanks to an agonizing penalty goal converted by Lewandowski at the end of the match. However, this victory has not dispelled doubts about the team's performance, which continues to generate uncertainty among its followers.
Regarding their participation in the Champions League, Barcelona suffered a defeat when visiting Antwerp, falling 3-2 in a match in which they apparently had control, but lacked effectiveness in defining plays.
Napoli, what happened to you?
On February 19, just three days before the match, they announced their new technical director, Francesco Calzona, in an attempt to reverse the situation. In Serie A, they occupy ninth position, outside the positions that grant access to international competitions, with a record of 10 wins, 6 draws and 8 losses.
In their last confrontation in Serie A, they received Genoa at home and managed to tie in the 90th minute, after Genoa took the lead at the beginning of the second half. Although Napoli controlled much of the match, they failed to capitalize on the opportunities presented to them.
Regarding their participation in the Champions League, Napoli achieved a 2-0 victory over Braga at home, with an early goal followed by another scored by Osimhen in the first half of the match.
Francesco Calzona è il nostro nuovo allenatore. Benvenuto Mister!— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) February 19, 2024
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/tvU7tHQ8oN
The Diego Armando Maradona waiting
Before 1959, the city had the Giorgio Ascarelli stadium, which had witnessed the 1934 Football World Cup, however, it was destroyed by bombing during World War II. Subsequently, the new stadium emerged, initially known as Stadio del Sole, but later renamed Stadio San Paolo. On November 25, 2020, the mayor of Naples announced that it would be renamed in honor of footballer Diego Maradona, in recognition of his time at Napoli.
The Diego Armando Maradona Stadium has been the scene of numerous sporting events. From hosting the football tournament at the 1960 Rome Olympic Games, through the 1963 Mediterranean Games, to witnessing the Euro Cup in 1968 and 1980, as well as the 1990 Football World Cup.
