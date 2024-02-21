ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
3:00 AM2 hours ago

Stay here to follow Napoli vs Barcelona live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Napoli – Barcelona match live, in addition to the most recent information that arises from Diego Armando Maradona. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Napoli vs Barcelona live?

If you want to watch the match watch it via streaming, your option is: Star+

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

2:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is Napoli - Barcelona?

This is the start time of the Napoli - Barcelona match on February 21, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 4:00 p.m.

Brazil: 5:00 p.m.

Chile: 5:00 p.m.

Colombia: 3:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m.

Spain: 9:00 p.m.

England: 8:00 p.m.

Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 5:00 p.m.

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 5:00 p.m.

2:45 AM2 hours ago

Last five games – Barcelona

January 27 – LaLiga: 3-5 vs Villarreal (Lost)

January 31 – LaLiga: 1-0 vs Osasuna (Won)

February 3 – LaLiga: 1-3 vs Alavés (Won)

February 11 – LaLiga: 3-3 vs Granada (Draw)

February 17 – LaLiga: 1-2 vs Celta de Vigo (Won)

2:40 AM2 hours ago

Last five games – Napoli

January 22 – Italian Super Cup: 0-1 vs Inter (Lost)

January 28 – Serie A: 0-0 vs Lazio (Draw)

February 4 – Serie A: 2-1 vs Hellas Verona (Won)

February 11 – Serie A: 1-0 vs Milan (Lost)

February 17 – Serie A: 1-1 vs Genoa (Draw)

2:35 AM2 hours ago

Last match

The last meeting between Napoli and Barcelona in Naples took place in February 2022 for the Europa League. Barcelona managed to win with a final score of 4-2. The goals for the culés were scored by Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Gerard Piqué and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, while Lorenzo Insigne and Matteo Politano scored for the visitors.

The match was characterized by Barcelona's dominance in the final three quarters of the field, where they managed to take advantage of their scoring opportunities effectively. Despite this, possession of the ball was very even in general, showing a balanced confrontation in that aspect. However, it was Barcelona who demonstrated greater precision in the execution of passes, which allowed them to control a large part of the game and take the victory in this match.

2:30 AM2 hours ago

Referee team

Central: Felix Zawyer – Germany

Assistant #1: Stefan Lupp – Germany

Assistant #2: Robert Kempter – Germany

Fourth referee: Sven Jablonski – Germany

VAR: Bastian Dankert – Germany

AVAR: Sören Storks – Germany

2:25 AM2 hours ago

Outstanding player – Barcelona

In the Blaugrana team, the outstanding figure is Lamine Yamal, a right winger who is only 16 years old. During this season, Yamal has left his mark on the field of play with Barcelona, participating in a total of 35 games. In those games, he has scored 5 goals and contributed 7 assists. In the Champions League, Yamal has also left his mark, providing an assist in the match against Antwerp. His versatility and outstanding skills in dribbling, passing and scoring ability make him an invaluable player for the team.
2:20 AM2 hours ago

Outstanding player – Napoli

On the visiting team, the player who has stood out is Victor Osimhen, the 25-year-old Nigerian striker. During this season, Osimhen has participated in 18 games, leaving his mark with 8 goals and 3 assists, which reflects an average of 1 goal every 164 minutes on the pitch. In the Champions League, he contributed with a goal in the match against Braga. In addition to his goals, Osimhen stands out for his contribution to the team game, registering an average of 127 accurate passes per game and recovering 24 balls.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

History: Napoli – Barcelona

Both teams have crossed paths a total of six times. Two friendly matches, both with a victory for Barcelona. In the 2020 Champions League, during the round of 16, both teams faced each other in a match that ended with a 1-1 draw in Naples. However, in the second leg, Barcelona emerged victorious with a final score of 3-1.

In the Europa League, they met on two more occasions, with a victory for Barcelona and a draw, highlighting the culé dominance. In Barcelona, they tied 1-1, however, it was in Naples where Barcelona, under the direction of Xavi Hernández, shone with a resounding 4-2.

2:10 AM2 hours ago

Barcelona wants to give joy

FC Barcelona's football season has been disappointing for the club's followers. The team has not managed to win any local title this campaign, and its performance in La Liga has been barely average, finding itself in third place with 16 wins, 6 draws and 3 losses.

The lack of results has generated discontent among fans, and as a consequence, coach Xavi Hernández has announced his resignation at the end of the season. Furthermore, FC Barcelona faces a crisis in the Champions League, as it has not managed to advance beyond the group stage since the 2020-21 season.

In their most recent La Liga match, Barcelona achieved a tight 2-1 away victory against Celta Vigo, thanks to an agonizing penalty goal converted by Lewandowski at the end of the match. However, this victory has not dispelled doubts about the team's performance, which continues to generate uncertainty among its followers.

Regarding their participation in the Champions League, Barcelona suffered a defeat when visiting Antwerp, falling 3-2 in a match in which they apparently had control, but lacked effectiveness in defining plays.

2:05 AM2 hours ago

Napoli, what happened to you?

Napoli is immersed in a crisis that contrasts with its outstanding performance in Serie A last year, when they were crowned champions. This season, however, the outlook is completely different, with two coaching changes already made and a level of play that is far from what was shown in his moment of glory.

On February 19, just three days before the match, they announced their new technical director, Francesco Calzona, in an attempt to reverse the situation. In Serie A, they occupy ninth position, outside the positions that grant access to international competitions, with a record of 10 wins, 6 draws and 8 losses.

In their last confrontation in Serie A, they received Genoa at home and managed to tie in the 90th minute, after Genoa took the lead at the beginning of the second half. Although Napoli controlled much of the match, they failed to capitalize on the opportunities presented to them.

Regarding their participation in the Champions League, Napoli achieved a 2-0 victory over Braga at home, with an early goal followed by another scored by Osimhen in the first half of the match.

2:00 AM3 hours ago

The Diego Armando Maradona waiting

The Champions League clash between Napoli and Barcelona will take place in the city of Naples, Italy, at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. With a capacity for 54,726 spectators, this sports venue is positioned as the fourth stadium with the largest capacity in all of Italy.

Before 1959, the city had the Giorgio Ascarelli stadium, which had witnessed the 1934 Football World Cup, however, it was destroyed by bombing during World War II. Subsequently, the new stadium emerged, initially known as Stadio del Sole, but later renamed Stadio San Paolo. On November 25, 2020, the mayor of Naples announced that it would be renamed in honor of footballer Diego Maradona, in recognition of his time at Napoli.

The Diego Armando Maradona Stadium has been the scene of numerous sporting events. From hosting the football tournament at the 1960 Rome Olympic Games, through the 1963 Mediterranean Games, to witnessing the Euro Cup in 1968 and 1980, as well as the 1990 Football World Cup.

1:55 AM3 hours ago

Hi!

Welcome to the live coverage of the Napoli - Barcelona match, corresponding to Champions League round of 16.

My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I'll be your host for this match. We'll provide you with a pre-match analysis, score updates, and live news right here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo
About the author
Laura Gibelly Agudelo Higuita
Laura Gibelly Agudelo Higuita
Periodista de la Universidad de Antioquia.
10$
25$
50$
Custom