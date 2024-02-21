ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
2:30 AM12 minutes ago

Don't leave here to follow Liverpool vs Luton live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Liverpool vs Luton live, as well as the latest information emerging from Anfield Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
2:25 AM17 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Luton online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the Telemundo channel.

Liverpool vs Luton can be tuned into the NBC Sports App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:20 AM22 minutes ago

What time is the Liverpool vs Luton match corresponding to Matchday 26 of the Premier League?

This is the start time of the Liverpool vs Luton match on February 21, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 a.m.

Bolivia: 09:30 hours

Brazil: 12:30 p.m.

Chile: 1:30 p.m.

Colombia: 2:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 3:30 p.m.

United States: 2:30 p.m. PT and 3:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 1:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.

Peru: 10:30 a.m.

Uruguay: 10:30 am

Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.

Japan: 10:30 p.m.

India: 03:30 hours

Nigeria: 06:30 hours

South Africa: 3:30 p.m.

Australia: 8:30 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 09:30 a.m.

2:15 AM27 minutes ago

Liverpool Statements

Jürguen Klopp spoke before the duel against Luton: "We are where we are thanks to them. That's because the boys really delivered. We will see how many of them we have to use and we will give them the opportunity because obviously at a good moment everyone can be there. That's how it is We definitely have some options there: players who have already shown what they can do, like James [McConnell] or Bobby [Clark] and others who haven't shown up yet who are in and around that. [Lewis] Koumas, [Jayden] "Danns; massive talents. Trey [Nyoni], they're all massive talents. So we'll see what we'll do, but [for] right now we're just planning for tomorrow and we go from there."

"I think I said a couple of times that I really don't understand why he keeps doing the job. He probably understands my situation a little better, but I don't understand what he's doing! Definitely one of the best I've known for so long in the business is a human being full of experience. [He] set the trend from the beginning; he stuck to his idea. It's always like that when it doesn't go well. That's the problem in our business, then people kind of forget how good they were "I think Crystal Palace could be like that if there were some fans shouting for him to be sacked. They definitely forgot what a good job he did in the few times he was there."

"We always do it. We always have to do it. There is no team in the Premier League that doesn't deserve respect for their attacking set pieces because it's a situation where in England they judge you completely differently, I've been here long enough to know, but that's the way it is. In England they judge you completely differently than they judge you in other countries. The six-yard box is just another area where everyone can connect quite actively, I would say, around the goalkeeper, so we have to be very successful at the moment. Yes, I saw the game against [Manchester] United and I also saw other cuts from other games, so the set pieces are a strong point, but I have to say the way they play their system [and ] the level of confidence, because they are in a good moment if you look at the results of the last few weeks, it is incredible. In the end, if I am not mistaken, it is still only 20 points, but even in the games they lost they were really in the game ".

2:10 AM32 minutes ago

Luton's latest lineup

Kelleher; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones, Díaz, Jota, Darwin.
2:05 AM37 minutes ago

Liverpool's latest lineup

Rodriguez; Villa, Silva, Olmedo, Angulo; Velasco, Navarro, de Buen, González, Carabajal; Cavallini
2:00 AM42 minutes ago

How does Luton arrive?

Luton failed to beat Manchester United at home and conceded two goals, and also managed to score one, but could not tie the action and rescue points in this match.

1:55 AMan hour ago

How does Liverpool arrive?

Liverpool beat Brentford four goals to one, the local squad arrives with very good progress and good results in 2024, so they will go all out to add three and continue giving victories and celebrations to their fans.

 

1:50 AMan hour ago

Liverpool vs Luton match will be played at Anfield Stadium

The Liverpool vs Luton match will be played at the Anfield Stadium located in Liverpool, United Kingdom. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
1:45 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Liverpool vs Luton match, corresponding to Matchday 25 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Anfield Stadium at 2:30 p.m.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Lorena Solórzano
Lorena Solórzano
CORRESPONSAL
10$
25$
50$
Custom