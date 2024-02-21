ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Liverpool vs Luton match corresponding to Matchday 26 of the Premier League?
Argentina: 10:30 a.m.
Bolivia: 09:30 hours
Brazil: 12:30 p.m.
Chile: 1:30 p.m.
Colombia: 2:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 3:30 p.m.
United States: 2:30 p.m. PT and 3:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.
Peru: 10:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 10:30 am
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.
Japan: 10:30 p.m.
India: 03:30 hours
Nigeria: 06:30 hours
South Africa: 3:30 p.m.
Australia: 8:30 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 09:30 a.m.
Liverpool Statements
"I think I said a couple of times that I really don't understand why he keeps doing the job. He probably understands my situation a little better, but I don't understand what he's doing! Definitely one of the best I've known for so long in the business is a human being full of experience. [He] set the trend from the beginning; he stuck to his idea. It's always like that when it doesn't go well. That's the problem in our business, then people kind of forget how good they were "I think Crystal Palace could be like that if there were some fans shouting for him to be sacked. They definitely forgot what a good job he did in the few times he was there."
"We always do it. We always have to do it. There is no team in the Premier League that doesn't deserve respect for their attacking set pieces because it's a situation where in England they judge you completely differently, I've been here long enough to know, but that's the way it is. In England they judge you completely differently than they judge you in other countries. The six-yard box is just another area where everyone can connect quite actively, I would say, around the goalkeeper, so we have to be very successful at the moment. Yes, I saw the game against [Manchester] United and I also saw other cuts from other games, so the set pieces are a strong point, but I have to say the way they play their system [and ] the level of confidence, because they are in a good moment if you look at the results of the last few weeks, it is incredible. In the end, if I am not mistaken, it is still only 20 points, but even in the games they lost they were really in the game ".
