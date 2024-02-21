ADVERTISEMENT

How and where to watch the Sporting vs Young Boys match live?

If you want to watch the game Sporting vs Young Boys live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: ViX, Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Sporting vs Young Boys match for Europa League

This is the start time of the game Sporting vs Young Boys of 22nd February 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 5 pm: Star+

Bolivia 4 pm: Star+

Brazil 5 pm: Star+

Chile 4 pm: Star+

Colombia 3 pm: Star+

Ecuador 3 pm: Star+

USA 3 pm ET: ViX, Paramount+

Spain 9 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 3 pm: Star+

Paraguay 4 pm: Star+

Peru 3 pm: Star+

Uruguay 5 pm: Star+

Venezuela 4 pm: Star+

Speak, Luís Neto!

"We see it as a difficult game. We feel the tie isn't over yet despite all the positive signs from the first match. Young Boys came from the UEFA Champions League, they have individual and collective qualities. We hope to go through, it's very important for us and for the club. We want to stay in the competition, which fuels the momentum we're going through. Quaresma was part of the year we were national champions. He's a much-loved player in the group, he has particular qualities and he's shown that, such as his runs and one-on-ones. The loans, as well as the way he's been mentored here, have increased his concentration levels. He gained that, especially in the opportunity he had against Porto, and he has older players to help him. The Sporting team leverages the qualities of each player".
Speak, Rúben Amorim!

"We have to win titles to be a coach at that level. That's the goal. We're going to be the second-placed team with the most games, then we'll see what the next step is. I expect a very difficult game. We'll take what Young Boys give us and if they put Manchester City under pressure, they'll put Sporting under pressure too. They have to score goals, as do we, because scoring first helps a lot. We'll have to rotate a bit and no two games are the same, not even the away goals advantage. We're better because we won and now we're playing at home, but it's not a done deal. We'll have to run a lot, but we took an important step in the first match.

We've found a great balance, we've conceded few goals in a few games and we're closer to winning because we always score. However, one result changes everything, so we're always on our toes and prepared for every game.

It's another option. Fresneda, like Geny Catamo, plays on the right and the left. There are a lot of games, we can have injuries and there's room for them to conquer. 

Winning the Europa League, for a Portuguese club, and a championship requires a lot of luck. Our priority is the league, but we don't want to neglect the Europa League."

Preparation

Sporting
YB

Young Boys are through to the second round after finishing third in Group G of the Champions League with four points. The BlakYellow side had only a 22% record, with four defeats, one win and one draw.
Lions

Sporting competed in the first phase of the UEL, finishing second in Group D with 11 points, three clear of Atalanta, who finished first. The Lions collected two wins, two draws and one defeat, giving them a 61% record.
Estádio José Alvalade

The José Alvalade Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Lisbon, Portugal. It is the home of Sporting Clube de Portugal, one of Portugal's three major soccer clubs. The stadium was inaugurated on August 6, 2003, replacing the old José Alvalade Stadium, which was demolished in 2002. The José Alvalade Stadium has a capacity of 50,095 people, all seated and covered. Named after José Alvalade, Sporting's founder in 1906, the stadium features a modern design and state-of-the-art facilities. 

Sporting, known as one of Portugal's "Big Three" clubs alongside Benfica and Porto, has its emblematic home in the stadium. Located in the Alvalade region, a residential and commercial area of Lisbon, the stadium is strategically positioned for easy access for fans. As well as hosting Sporting matches, José Alvalade has hosted international events, including Euro 2024, Champions and Europa League matches. Next to the stadium is the Sporting Academy, a training and education center for the club's young players. This academy plays a crucial role in developing talent for Sporting.

Eye on the game

Sporting vs Young Boys live this Thursday (22), at the Estádio José Alvalade at 3 pm ET, for the Europa League. The match is the second leg of the second phase of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Europa League Match: Sporting vs Young Boys Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
