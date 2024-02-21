ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Sporting vs Young Boys match live?
What time is Sporting vs Young Boys match for Europa League
Argentina 5 pm: Star+
Bolivia 4 pm: Star+
Brazil 5 pm: Star+
Chile 4 pm: Star+
Colombia 3 pm: Star+
Ecuador 3 pm: Star+
USA 3 pm ET: ViX, Paramount+
Spain 9 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 3 pm: Star+
Paraguay 4 pm: Star+
Peru 3 pm: Star+
Uruguay 5 pm: Star+
Venezuela 4 pm: Star+
Speak, Luís Neto!
Speak, Rúben Amorim!
We've found a great balance, we've conceded few goals in a few games and we're closer to winning because we always score. However, one result changes everything, so we're always on our toes and prepared for every game.
It's another option. Fresneda, like Geny Catamo, plays on the right and the left. There are a lot of games, we can have injuries and there's room for them to conquer.
Winning the Europa League, for a Portuguese club, and a championship requires a lot of luck. Our priority is the league, but we don't want to neglect the Europa League."
Estádio José Alvalade
Sporting, known as one of Portugal's "Big Three" clubs alongside Benfica and Porto, has its emblematic home in the stadium. Located in the Alvalade region, a residential and commercial area of Lisbon, the stadium is strategically positioned for easy access for fans. As well as hosting Sporting matches, José Alvalade has hosted international events, including Euro 2024, Champions and Europa League matches. Next to the stadium is the Sporting Academy, a training and education center for the club's young players. This academy plays a crucial role in developing talent for Sporting.
