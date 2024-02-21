ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
9:50 AM17 minutes ago

When is the Al-Hilal x Sepahan game and how to follow it LIVE?

Competition: Asian Champions League

Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Time: 5pm

Where to watch: Star+ and ESPN 3

Real time: VAVEL 

9:45 AM22 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Al-Hilal vs Sepahan game live?

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Al-Hilal x Sepahan will be broadcast on ESPN 3 and Star+.
9:40 AM27 minutes ago

The only undefeated coach to date!

Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus is the only undefeated coach in the Asian Champions League so far. The Portuguese has not suffered any defeat in the current edition of the competition. Furthermore, he is the coach who has promoted the most goals, having promoted two in the current edition of the competition.
9:35 AM32 minutes ago

Two of the players who most participated in goals!

Al-Hilal has the 3rd and 4th players who have participated in the most goals in the current Asian Champions League! 3rd is Saudi right-back Moha Al Burayk, who has 6 assists and 1 goal in 7 games. 4th is Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has 6 goals and 1 assist in 7 games.

A team that participates in goals from defense to attack!

9:30 AM37 minutes ago

The competition's top assistant so far!

Moha Al Burayk, from Al-Hilal, is the player with the most assists in the Asian Champions League so far. The right-back has 6 assists and 1 goal scored in 7 matches. Unique moment in your career!
9:25 AM42 minutes ago

The team that had the most expulsions!

Sepahan, Al-Hilal's opponents, is the team that has had the most players sent off in the current Asian Champions League!

In total, 3 players were sent off in the course of the competition for them. They share the position with Nassaji Mazandaran, also an Iranian club, like them.

9:20 AMan hour ago

Second longest undefeated streak!

Al-Hilal is enjoying the second longest undefeated streak in the Asian Champions League!

The team has gone 7 games without losing, only behind Al-Nassr, who has gone 9 games without losing.

In these 7 games, there were 6 wins and 1 draw.

9:15 AMan hour ago

Undefeated!

Al-Hilal are undefeated so far in the Asian Champions League!

Jorge Jesus' men did not lose any of the 7 matches they played, having had 6 wins and 1 draw.

Along with Al-Nassr, they are the only undefeated team so far in the competition.

9:10 AMan hour ago

The team that scored the most!

Al-Hilal was the team that scored the most in this edition of the Asian Champions League.

The Arab team had two victories, the 3-0 victory over Nassaji Mazandaran and the 6-0 victory over Mumbai City.

9:05 AMan hour ago

The fourth best attack in the competition!

Al-Hilal is the fourth best attack in the Asian Champions League at the moment!

Jorge Jesus' men have scored 19 goals in 7 games, an average of 2.7 goals scored per game.

They are behind Al-Nassr (with 20 goals in 9 games), Shandong Taishan (with 20 goals in 8 games) and Kawasaki Frontale (with 22 goals in 8 games).

9:00 AMan hour ago

In the fight for artillery!

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Al-Hilal's center forward, is in contention for top scorer in the international competition.

The Serbian already has 6 goals scored in 7 games. The current top scorer, Anderson Talisca, has 8 goals scored.

The gap is small and Mitrovic could break it soon.

8:55 AMan hour ago

Decisive confrontation!

Al-Hilal and Sepahan face each other in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Asian Champions League. The duel counts as a decision for both teams.

Al-Hilal won the first leg 3-1, with goals from Malcom, Mitrovic and Al-Hamdan. Sepahan's goal was scored by Reazeian.

8:50 AMan hour ago

Keep an eye on the game!

Al-Hilal x Sepahan face each other this Thursday (22), at the Kingdom Arena stadium, at 1pm (Washington time), in the Asian Champions League.

The match is valid for the second leg of the round of 16 of the competition.
 

8:45 AMan hour ago

Welcome!

Hello, fan! Stay tuned for each team's situation for the clash later. Follow the details, lineups and news as it happens live here on the VAVEL Brasil screen.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Eduardo Alves
Eduardo Alves
Estudante de jornalismo, apaixonado pelo esporte. | Contato: [email protected]
10$
25$
50$
Custom