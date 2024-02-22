ADVERTISEMENT
America vs Mazatlan FC Live Score
America vs Mazatlan FC match
What time is America vs Mazatlan match?
This is the start time of the game America vs Mazatlan of 21th February in several countries:
|
Where To Watch America vs Mazatlan around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
February 21, 2024
|
22:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
February 22, 2024
|
00:00
|
Bolivia
|
February 21, 2024
|
22:00
|
Brasil
|
February 22, 2024
|
00:00
|
Chile
|
February 22, 2024
|
00:00
|
Colombia
|
February 21, 2024
|
22:00
|
Ecuador
|
February 21, 2024
|
22:00
|
Spain
|
February 22, 2024
|
5:00
|
Mexico
|
February 21, 2024
|
21:00
|
TUDN
|
Peru
|
February 21, 2024
|
22:00
Watch out for this Mazatlan FC player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the center forward; Gustavo del Prete. The area killer of the Mazatlan FC gunners has been characterized for being a strong, tenacious, skillful player, especially a killer in the area, perfect characteristics for him to trigger the gunpowder at any moment of the match and tip the balance in favor of his team to get the victory.
Watch out for this América player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Julián Andrés Quiñones. The current attacker for América has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
América's final lineup:
L. Malagón; K. Álvarez, I. Reyes, I. Lichnovsky; C. Calderón, A. Fidalgo, J. Dos Santos, A. Zendejas; J. Dilrosun, J. Rodríguez, J. Quiñones.
Mazatlán FC's last lineup:
R. Gutiérrez; E. Bello, F. Almada, L. Olivas, J. Díaz; S. Flores, A. Montaño; G. Del Prete, J. Intriago, E. Bárcenas, L. Amarilla.
Background:
America and Mazatlan have met on a total of 8 occasions (7 wins for America, 0 draws, 1 win for Mazatlan) where the scales are entirely in favor of the capital city side. In terms of goals scored, América beats Mazatlán, with a total of 18 goals scored and 5 for the visitors. Their last meeting dates back to Day 12 of the Apertura 2023, when América defeated Mazatlán FC 1-2.
About the Stadium:
Estadio Azteca is an iconic soccer stadium located in Mexico City, in the Santa Ursula neighborhood. Inaugurated in 1966, it has witnessed numerous major sporting and cultural events over the years. Its original capacity was around 107,000 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in the world at the time, although it has been reduced to around 87,000 spectators today due to improvements in safety and seating comfort. Estadio Azteca is best known for being the first stadium in history to host two FIFA World Cup finals. In 1970, it was the site of the famous final in which Brazil defeated Italy to win its third world title, and in 1986, it was the venue where Argentina, led by Diego Maradona, defeated West Germany in the final to win its second world title.
Seeking a second championship
On the other hand, América's eagles have started the tournament in a good way, keeping the crown and the same medal intact, without any team, so far, tarnishing the shine of the current Liga MX champion. André Jardine's pupils have already managed to add the coveted fourteenth star to the great record that is in Coapa, even so, in America it is an obligation and ambition to go to win it all, so, in this tournament to arrive as the defenders of the throne, they will want to retain it to stay the total domination of the entire season and become the fourth team in the history of short tournaments to achieve the feat of being two-time champions of Liga MX.
A date against the almost impossible
Mazatlán FC will be looking to go to the Azteca Stadium with the intention of beating the current Liga MX champion and returning to the Encanto with three points after having managed to rescue a draw at home last week against Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in a match in which the team started with a two-goal lead and the cannonballers ended up making the final score 2-2 in the last moments of the match. However, the statistics show otherwise, since the team from the Pearl of the Pacific could only beat the eagles on one occasion.
Liga MX is back
The eternal wait is finally over, the Liga MX glory is back to delight fans and strangers alike with the best action in the fields of Mexico. Once again, another tournament starts, where 18 teams will face each other throughout 17 rounds to try, first of all, to qualify to the big party of the national football, either in the playoffs or in the first six places that have a direct pass to the quarterfinals and then have the opportunity to fight for the title that will assure them a place in the champion of champions trophy and the next edition of the CONCACAF Champions League. Likewise, it will be very important to enjoy this summer tournament since once it is over, it will be a while before the blessed Liga MX returns, since there is a big summer break with international tournaments such as Copa América, Euro Cup, Leagues Cup and the France 2024 Olympic Games, therefore, it will also be important to see the performance of the players throughout these 17 days with their respective teams, since the most outstanding players will probably have an undeniable offer for the transfer market that opens the 24/25 season, making this perhaps their last instance in our League. Likewise, this Clausura 2024 will be another tournament without promotion, but with the drama of the quotient for not paying the debt imposed by the FMF.
Kick-off time
The America vs Mazatlan FC match will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
