Stay here to follow Club Nacional vs Atlético Nacional live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Club Nacional vs Atlético Nacional match live, in addition to the most recent information that arises from Arsenio Erico. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Club Nacional vs Atlético Nacional live?

If you want to watch the match see Club Nacional vs Atlético Nacional live on TV, your option is: ESPN

If you want to watch it via streaming, your option is: Star+

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is Club Nacional vs Atlético Nacional?

This is the start time of the Club Nacional – Atlético Nacional match on February 21, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:30 p.m.

Brazil: 9:30 p.m.

Chile: 9:30 p.m.

Colombia: 7:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:30 p.m.

United States: 7:30 p.m.

Spain: 01:30 hrs.

England: 00:30 hrs.

Mexico: 6:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 9:30 p.m.

Peru: 7:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:30 p.m.

Last five games – Atlético Nacional

February 1 – Colombian League: 1-1 vs Once Caldas (Draw)

February 4 – Colombian League: 0-3 vs Águilas Doradas (Won)

February 8 – Colombian League: 0-0 vs Patriotas (Draw)

February 11 – Colombian League: 0-1 vs Millonarios (Lost)

February 16 – Colombian League: 3-2 vs Deportivo Cali (Lost)

Last five games – Club Nacional

February 2 – Paraguayan League: 1-4 vs Guaraní (Lost)

February 8 – Copa Libertadores: 1-0 vs Aucas (Lost)

February 11 – Paraguayan League: 2-0 vs Sportivo Luqueño (Lost)

February 15 – Copa Libertadores: 3-0 vs Aucas (Won)

February 18 – Paraguayan League: 2-1 vs Sportivo Trinidense (Won)

Referee team

Central: Darío Herrera – Argentina

Assistant #1: Juan P. Belatti – Argentina

Assistant no.2: Facundo Rodríguez – Argentina

Fourth referee: M. Laura Fortunato – Argentina

VAR: Silvio Trucco – Argentina

AVAR: Pablo Dóvalo – Argentina

Outstanding player – Atlético Nacional

In the paisa team, the figure of Uruguayan midfielder Pablo Ceppelini, 32 years old, stands out. Despite having only played 2 games with the green team, Ceppelini managed to score a goal in the defeat against Deportivo Cali. His presence in the midfield is notable, generating a palpable change in the team's performance. Both his absence and his presence are evidently felt. Ceppelini brings a dose of creativity and skill that enriches the team's game. His ability to partner with his teammates and create scoring opportunities makes him an invaluable asset to the paisa team.
Outstanding player – Club Nacional

Forward Diego Duarte stands out in the Paraguayan team. With six games played throughout the season, Duarte has left a mark on the team. His most notable performance occurred in the Copa Libertadores, where he contributed two goals in a 3-0 victory over Aucas. In the Paraguayan first division, Duarte has scored one goal, giving him an average of one goal every 99 minutes. His ability to find the back of the net shows how important he is to the team's offense.
Atlético Nacional wants to win it again

Atlético Nacional, two-time champion of the Copa Libertadores, had an outstanding performance in its last participation in the tournament, reaching the round of 16 before being eliminated by Racing. However, in the Colombian league, the team has faced a very irregular season, which has generated discontent among its fans, as well as with the club's directors.

Atlético Nacional's path to this stage was assured after winning the BetPlay Cup against its rival, Millonarios. In their last match on Colombian territory, Atlético Nacional faced Deportivo Cali and suffered a 3-2 defeat, with goals from Pablo Ceppelini and Sierra. Although the team had some control during the match, it was undermined by a lack of creativity in finishing, which ultimately cost them the match. Although the verdolaga club has faced several Paraguayan teams throughout its history, this is the first time it has faced Nacional.

Club Nacional, the fight to advance

The Paraguayan team has faced difficulties in advancing to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores since the 2014 edition. Currently, in the Paraguayan league, it is in tenth position, with a record of 1 game won, 2 tied and 3 lost.

During the first round of the qualifying phase, they faced the Aucas team. In the first game as a visitor, they suffered a 1-0 defeat, but managed to reverse the situation at home by winning 3-0 in the second leg.

In their last match played in Paraguay, they obtained an important 2-1 victory against Sportivo Trinidense. The initial goal came in the first 15 minutes of the match thanks to Diego Duarte, and the second goal, which broke the tie, was converted from a penalty by Juan Fernando Alfaro, thus securing the three points for his team.

Arsenio Erico is ready

The match will be played at the Arsenio Erico Stadium, popularly known as La Visera, is a Paraguayan sports venue located in the city of Asunción. This stadium, with the capacity to hold 10,000 spectators, serves as the main headquarters of the Club Nacional. Its name pays tribute to Paraguayan soccer legend, Arsenio Erico, who is widely recognized as the best soccer player in the country's history. It was inaugurated in 1904.

Hi!

Welcome to the live coverage of the Club Nacional vs Atlético Nacional match, corresponding to Copa Libertadores second round of the qualifying phase.

My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I'll be your host for this match. We'll provide you with a pre-match analysis, score updates, and live news right here on VAVEL.

