How to watch Club Nacional vs Atlético Nacional live?
If you want to watch it via streaming, your option is: Star+
What time is Club Nacional vs Atlético Nacional?
Argentina: 9:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m.
Brazil: 9:30 p.m.
Chile: 9:30 p.m.
Colombia: 7:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m.
United States: 7:30 p.m.
Spain: 01:30 hrs.
England: 00:30 hrs.
Mexico: 6:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m.
Peru: 7:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m.
Last five games – Atlético Nacional
February 4 – Colombian League: 0-3 vs Águilas Doradas (Won)
February 8 – Colombian League: 0-0 vs Patriotas (Draw)
February 11 – Colombian League: 0-1 vs Millonarios (Lost)
February 16 – Colombian League: 3-2 vs Deportivo Cali (Lost)
Last five games – Club Nacional
February 8 – Copa Libertadores: 1-0 vs Aucas (Lost)
February 11 – Paraguayan League: 2-0 vs Sportivo Luqueño (Lost)
February 15 – Copa Libertadores: 3-0 vs Aucas (Won)
February 18 – Paraguayan League: 2-1 vs Sportivo Trinidense (Won)
Referee team
Assistant #1: Juan P. Belatti – Argentina
Assistant no.2: Facundo Rodríguez – Argentina
Fourth referee: M. Laura Fortunato – Argentina
VAR: Silvio Trucco – Argentina
AVAR: Pablo Dóvalo – Argentina
Outstanding player – Atlético Nacional
Outstanding player – Club Nacional
Atlético Nacional wants to win it again
Atlético Nacional's path to this stage was assured after winning the BetPlay Cup against its rival, Millonarios. In their last match on Colombian territory, Atlético Nacional faced Deportivo Cali and suffered a 3-2 defeat, with goals from Pablo Ceppelini and Sierra. Although the team had some control during the match, it was undermined by a lack of creativity in finishing, which ultimately cost them the match. Although the verdolaga club has faced several Paraguayan teams throughout its history, this is the first time it has faced Nacional.
Club Nacional, the fight to advance
During the first round of the qualifying phase, they faced the Aucas team. In the first game as a visitor, they suffered a 1-0 defeat, but managed to reverse the situation at home by winning 3-0 in the second leg.
In their last match played in Paraguay, they obtained an important 2-1 victory against Sportivo Trinidense. The initial goal came in the first 15 minutes of the match thanks to Diego Duarte, and the second goal, which broke the tie, was converted from a penalty by Juan Fernando Alfaro, thus securing the three points for his team.
Arsenio Erico is ready
