El León vs Cruz Azul can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.
What time is the León vs Cruz Azul match corresponding to Matchday 9 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League?
Argentina: 6:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 5:00 p.m.
Brazil: 8:00 p.m.
Chile: 9:00 p.m.
Colombia: 10:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 p.m.
United States: 10:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 9:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 6:00 p.m.
Peru: 6:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 6:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.
Japan: 06:00 hours
India: 11:00 am
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 1:00 p.m.
Australia: 04:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 3:00 p.m.
Cruz Azul Statements
"For me, winning in soccer is very difficult because the teams are increasingly more prepared, because there is a lot of information, because there are good coaches, because there are good players, for me it would be disrespectful to say yes (Tigres was the great test )".
"Because Mazatlán made the game difficult for us, because Xolos faced us until the end, because in Querétaro we started losing, because it was difficult for us to take the ball away from San Luis and today it was difficult for us to score a goal against Tigres. Look at how difficult it is to win. Obviously There are rivals that have a higher hierarchy than others, you know that. But I stay away from that noise because in the end it is part of this and I experience each match as a Final and they all have the same importance. I think not. So "I said in the previous question. I'm going to get frustrated when it's not us on the field."
"This is football and there is a touch of chance. We could have tied or lost, but the important thing is that I had a lot of peace inside because of how my players were playing. I will be frustrated when it's not us."
"Winning is very difficult because the teams are increasingly more prepared, because there are good players and coaches. Mazatlán made it difficult for us. "I stay away from that noise, it's part of this. I experience every game as another final. We have to prepare it as such. We had a great rival in front of us. Winning gives us a boost, but nothing more."
