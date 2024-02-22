ADVERTISEMENT

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for León vs Cruz Azul live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Nou Camp Stadium.
Where and how to watch León vs Cruz Azul online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the Fox Sports channel.

El León vs Cruz Azul can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the León vs Cruz Azul match corresponding to Matchday 9 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League?

This is the start time of the León vs Cruz Azul match on February 21, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 6:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 5:00 p.m.

Brazil: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Colombia: 10:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 p.m.

United States: 10:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 9:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 6:00 p.m.

Peru: 6:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Japan: 06:00 hours

India: 11:00 am

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 1:00 p.m.

Australia: 04:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 3:00 p.m.

Cruz Azul Statements

Martín Anselmi spoke after beating Tigres: ​"We choose to keep our feet on the ground, stay calm, we have a group that is contagious, a group that represents us on the playing field and that goes beyond any result, of any streak of victories. I would be saying the same thing if the victory had not happened today because it was difficult for us to find the goal, but the important thing is that the team plays on the field as we train regardless of who is in front of us, although today's without without a doubt it is one of the most senior rivals in the league."

"For me, winning in soccer is very difficult because the teams are increasingly more prepared, because there is a lot of information, because there are good coaches, because there are good players, for me it would be disrespectful to say yes (Tigres was the great test )".

"Because Mazatlán made the game difficult for us, because Xolos faced us until the end, because in Querétaro we started losing, because it was difficult for us to take the ball away from San Luis and today it was difficult for us to score a goal against Tigres. Look at how difficult it is to win. Obviously There are rivals that have a higher hierarchy than others, you know that. But I stay away from that noise because in the end it is part of this and I experience each match as a Final and they all have the same importance. I think not. So "I said in the previous question. I'm going to get frustrated when it's not us on the field."

"This is football and there is a touch of chance. We could have tied or lost, but the important thing is that I had a lot of peace inside because of how my players were playing. I will be frustrated when it's not us."

"Winning is very difficult because the teams are increasingly more prepared, because there are good players and coaches. Mazatlán made it difficult for us. "I stay away from that noise, it's part of this. I experience every game as another final. We have to prepare it as such. We had a great rival in front of us. Winning gives us a boost, but nothing more."

Cruz Azul's latest lineup

Mier; Huescas, Ditta, Lira, Piovi, Rotondi; Antuna, Gutiérrez, Faravelli, Rodríguez; Sepulveda
León's last lineup

Cota; Cervantes, Adonis Frías, Barreiro, Rodríguez; Hernández, Ramírez, Ambríz, Mena; Vineyards, Diente López
How does Cruz Azul arrive?

Cruz Azul managed to beat Tigres in a very disputed and fought match, the light blue squad added three with a narrow victory at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, in this match they will seek to continue their undefeated record.

How does León arrive?

León beat the red and black Atlas team with a lot of work at the Jalisco stadium, the emerald squad will seek to continue adding three, and giving joy to its home fans.

The León vs Cruz Azul match will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium

The León vs Cruz Azul match will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium located in León, Guanajuato. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the León vs Cruz Azul match, corresponding to Matchday 9 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League. The match will take place at the Nou Camp Stadium at 9:00 p.m.
