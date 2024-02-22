ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Independiente vs New England live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Estadio Universitario F.C. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Guide to Watch Independiente vs New England live: TV Streaming Options and where to watch online.
The Independiente vs New England can be tuned into the VIX+ live streams.
If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Expectations and forecast:
With both squads coming in with confidence and determination, expectations for this matchup are high. A match full of emotion, intensity and decisive moments in both areas is expected. Fans are eager to witness a high-level football spectacle, where each team will seek to impose its style of play and obtain a positive result that brings them closer to their goals in the tournament.
As for the forecast, it is difficult to make an accurate prediction given the unpredictable nature of football and the quality of both teams. However, a balanced duel is expected and fought until the last minute. Club Atlético Independiente de la Chorrera will have the support of its fans and will seek to assert its local status, while the New England Revolution arrives with the motivation of representing the MLS in the best possible way on the international stage.
Background between both teams:
Although this will be the first official matchup between Club Atlético Independiente de la Chorrera and the New England Revolution, the recent history of both teams suggests an exciting and contested clash. Although they do not have a direct history of previous confrontations, both teams come into this match with the intention of leaving a lasting impression and taking victory in a duel that could define their path in the Concacaf Champions League.
Keys to the game for the New England Revolution:
The New England Revolution comes to this match with the intention of imposing its offensive style of play and controlling the pace of the match from the start. To achieve this, it will be crucial for players to maintain possession of the ball and create scoring opportunities through quick and precise combinations in midfield. The creativity and game vision of the midfielders will be essential to unbalance the rival defense and create spaces in the area.
Furthermore, defensive solidity will be a key aspect for this match. Aware of Independiente de la Chorrera's ability to take advantage of quick transitions and counterattacks, the defenders must be well positioned and maintain a compact line to avoid leaving free spaces that can be exploited by the Panamanian team. Coordination and communication between the lines will be essential to thwart the opponent's goal attempts and keep a clean sheet.
Latest New England lineup:
Goalkeeper: Earl Edwards Jr.
Defensemen: Jonathan Mensah, DeJuan Jones, Ryan Spaulding, Santiago Suárez.
Media: Emmanuel Boateng, Noel Buck, Ian Harkes.
Forwards: Carles Gil, Tomás Chancalay, Giacomo Vrioni.
Keys to the match for Independiente de la Chorrera:
Club Atlético Independiente de la Chorrera will have to focus on several key aspects if they want to obtain a positive result in this match. Firstly, defensive solidity will be essential to contain New England Revolution's attacks and avoid conceding early goals that could complicate the match. Defenders must maintain constant communication and be attentive to the opposing team's offensive moves.
Furthermore, the ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities will be crucial for Independiente de la Chorrera. Aware that they will have less possession than their opponent, the Panamanians will have to be effective in finishing and make the most of every opportunity that is presented to them in the rival area. Concentration and precision in the last third of the field will be decisive in making a difference on the scoreboard and achieving a favorable result for your team.
Latest Independiente lineup:
Goalkeeper: Eddie Roberts.
Defensemen: Azmahar Ariano, Sergio Ramírez, Orman Davis, Justin Simmons.
Media: Jefferson Murillo, Héctor Hurtado, Víctor Ávila, Juan González.
Forwards: Guido Rose, Ronaldo Dinolis.
Team history (New England):
On the other hand, the New England Revolution comes to this match after a solid season in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States. The American team has shown consistent performance in recent years, establishing itself as one of the main contenders in the domestic league. With key players across all lines and a well-defined tactical approach, the Revolution will look to take their domestic success to the international stage and leave a lasting impression in the Concacaf Champions League.
Team history (Independent):
Club Atlético Independiente de la Chorrera has left an impressive mark in the qualifying phase of the Concacaf Champions League, showing its quality and determination in each match. The Panamanian team managed to overcome significant obstacles to reach this stage of the tournament, demonstrating a strong mentality and solid play in all areas of the field. With a combination of youth and experience, Independiente de la Chorrera will look to capitalize on their momentum and make the most of the opportunity to face an MLS team.
How does New England get there?
On the other hand, the New England Revolution comes into this match determined to represent MLS in the best possible way and establish itself as a serious contender in the Concacaf Champions League. With a talented roster and an experienced coaching staff, the Americans are ready to face the challenge presented to them on Panamanian soil.
How does Independent arrive?
For Club Atlético Independiente de la Chorrera, this match represents a unique opportunity to prove their worth against a renowned opponent and move forward in the competition. With the support of their fans and the burning desire to achieve success, the Panamanian team will seek to give their best and leave an indelible mark in the history of soccer in their country.
Introduction to the meeting:
This Wednesday, February 21, the Estadio Universitario F.C. will witness an epic confrontation between two teams with clear objectives in the Concacaf Champions League. Club Atlético Independiente de la Chorrera, Panamanian representative, will face the New England Revolution of the United States in a match that promises great emotions and an intense fight for victory. Against the backdrop of this continental tournament, both teams will look to make their mark and advance their path to international glory.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Independiente vs New England match, corresponding to Round 1 of the Concacaf Champions League. The match will take place at the Estadio Universitario F.C, at 7:00 p.m.