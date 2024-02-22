ADVERTISEMENT

10:00 AMan hour ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Cavalry vs Orlando City live, in addition to the latest information emerging from Westhills Stadium.
9:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Cavalry vs Orlando City online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the Fox Sports channel.

The Cavalry vs Orlando City can be tuned into the ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

9:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the Cavalry vs Orlando City match corresponding to the first round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup?

This is the start time of the Cavalry vs Orlando City match on February 21, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 6:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 5:00 p.m.

Brazil: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Colombia: 10:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 p.m.

United States: 10:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 9:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 6:00 p.m.

Peru: 6:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Japan: 06:00 hours

India: 11:00 am

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 1:00 p.m.

Australia: 04:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 3:00 p.m.

9:45 AM2 hours ago

Statements Orlando City

Óscar Pareja spoke before this match: "We are very happy to be able to bring another Latin American player here to Orlando City, I am also very happy to know that he is another Colombian who can come here to contribute to the club and the MLS."

"I believe that Luis' contribution to Orlando is evident, he is a player who has remained in Europe in a league as competitive as Calcio for so many years and having such good numbers. I have no doubt that Orlando would love him." "A player who is needed, who makes a difference, with that vocation that he has to be a scorer and a very fine player in that last third of the field will arrive. He will give experience and finesse and that will help us a lot."

"We knew of the interests that other teams had in Italy and other leagues that have more history, but he was immediately very sincere with the expectations he had, the only thing I did was convey to him the good energy of the people here, the community and fans of the club. Orlando City, so it will be a very good stage in his career."

9:40 AM2 hours ago

Orlando City's latest lineup

P. Gallese; D. Borhallsson, R. Schlegel, R. Jansson, Rafael Santos, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena; F. Torres, M. Pereyra, I. Angulo; D. McGuire.
9:35 AM2 hours ago

Latest Cavalry lineup

M. Carducci; B. Kamdem, D. Klomp, E. Kobza, F. Aird; C. Trafford, J. Daley, W. Akio, S. Camargo, A. Musse; M. Bevan.
9:30 AM2 hours ago

How does Orlando City arrive?

Orlando City played a good duel against the Colorado Rapids, in that match they ended up winning three goals by two, so they will seek to continue with this good spirit for this match.

9:25 AM2 hours ago

How does Cavalry arrive?

Cavalry arrives after a long break, the last match they played was in October when they played in the final of the Canadian Premier League, which they lost two goals to one against Forge.

9:20 AM2 hours ago

Cavalry vs Orlando City match will be played at Westhills Stadium

The Cavalry vs Orlando City match will be played at the Westhills Stadium located in Columbia, Canada. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
9:15 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cavalry vs Orlando City match, corresponding to the first round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The match will take place at Westhills Stadium at 9:00 p.m.
