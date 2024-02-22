ADVERTISEMENT
The Cavalry vs Orlando City can be tuned into the ViX+ App live streams.
What time is the Cavalry vs Orlando City match corresponding to the first round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup?
Argentina: 6:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 5:00 p.m.
Brazil: 8:00 p.m.
Chile: 9:00 p.m.
Colombia: 10:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 p.m.
United States: 10:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 9:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 6:00 p.m.
Peru: 6:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 6:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.
Japan: 06:00 hours
India: 11:00 am
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 1:00 p.m.
Australia: 04:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 3:00 p.m.
Statements Orlando City
"I believe that Luis' contribution to Orlando is evident, he is a player who has remained in Europe in a league as competitive as Calcio for so many years and having such good numbers. I have no doubt that Orlando would love him." "A player who is needed, who makes a difference, with that vocation that he has to be a scorer and a very fine player in that last third of the field will arrive. He will give experience and finesse and that will help us a lot."
"We knew of the interests that other teams had in Italy and other leagues that have more history, but he was immediately very sincere with the expectations he had, the only thing I did was convey to him the good energy of the people here, the community and fans of the club. Orlando City, so it will be a very good stage in his career."
Orlando City's latest lineup
Latest Cavalry lineup
How does Orlando City arrive?
How does Cavalry arrive?