In a few moments we will share with you the Roma vs Feyenoord live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Olimpic Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Roma vs Feyenoord Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Thursday, February 22th, 2024

USA Time: 15:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In CBS.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Roma players to watch

The scorer of this team is Romelu Lukaku with 7 games and 6 goals in the championship. Stephan el Shaarawy is the leader in assists with 2 as is Zeki Celik.
Feyenoord players to watch

Santiago Giménez with 19 goals supports him in the Eredivisie with 4 assists. Calvin Stengs with 20 games has scored 5 goals and 9 assists. Him being the assists leader. Both in the Europa League are blank.
New Mexican product in Rotterdam

The name of one more Mexican is sounding loud to leave Mexican soccer, with high expectations so that Rodrigo Huescas of Cruz Azul can go to the old continent and the story of Santiago Giménez is repeated. In recent weeks interest has been registered, but there are no offers in the Noria mailbox.
Latest matches

In the last 6 games of Roma and Feyenoord, the victories are more for the Italians with 3 wins, 2 draws and 1 victory for Feyenoord.
The last game was a 1-goal draw in the first leg. But the Dutch have not beaten Roma since 2023 by 1 goal to 0. The Italian team was defeated in the same year by 4 goals to 1.
How does Rome arrive?

Roma comes in sixth place in Serie A, with 41 points. They won their last game by 3 goals to 0 against Frosinone. They were beaten 4 goals to 1 against Inter Milan. After this game they will face Torino on Monday.
Feyenoord's goal drought

Santiago Giménez is experiencing his worst moment in Europe, forgetting how good he was as a scorer. The goal drought and constant failures have caused Feyenoord to fall in the league table and little support to finish the important games. The baby has not scored a goal since January 14, 2024. Santi has scored more yellow cards than scoring opportunities. Giménez returns to Italy where he was a gladiator, being a scorer and a villain.
How does Feyenoord arrive?

The Dutch team has just won by one goal in the Eredivisie, against Waalwijk. Where Wieffer scored the last goal and the winning one. Santiago Giménez will have his revenge in Italy. In the same scenario, where he was sent off in the direct elimination game of the last edition of the Europa League.
The baby is in a goal drought, in the first leg against Rotterdam, the game was tied at 1 goal. Igor Paixao and Lukaku scored the goals. After this Playoff game they will face Almere. Being second in the league, with a difference of 10 points against PSV.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Europa League Match Roma vs Feyenoord Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
