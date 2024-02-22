ADVERTISEMENT

1:30 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Qarabag vs Braga on TV in real time?

Qarabag - Braga

Europa League

Date: Thursday, February 22, 2024;

Time: 14:45 (Brasília time);

Venue: Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan;

Where to watch: Star+ (streaming).

1:25 AMan hour ago

When is the Qarabag vs Braga match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Qarabag and Braga will kick off at 14:45 (Brasília time) at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan. The match will be broadcast live on Star+. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
1:20 AMan hour ago

Qarabag's probable line-up:

Andrei Lunev; Matheus Silva, Bahlul Mustafazada, Badavi Huseynov e Elvin Cafarquliyev; Júlio Romão, Marko Jankovic e Leandro Andrade; Yassine Benzia, Abdellah Zoubir e Juninho Vieira. Coach: Gurban Gurbanov.
1:15 AMan hour ago

Braga's probable line-up:

Matheus Magalhães; Joe Mendes, Sikou Niakaté, José Fonte e Cristián Borja; Rodrigo Zalazar, Pizzi e João Moutinho; Abel Ruiz, Simon Banza e Roger Fernandes. Técnico: Artur Jorge.
1:10 AMan hour ago

Qarabag rested

In addition to the advantage they have from the first leg, Qarabag have rested all week, which has given them plenty of time to prepare for this game.

The home side don't have a particularly impressive attack, scoring just seven goals in their six group games, fewer than Molde, who finished third.

The defense isn't particularly effective either, with nine goals conceded in that same group.

With the home factor and rest giving them a slight advantage and Braga's attacking tendency, our second sports betting guess is for both teams to score.

1:05 AMan hour ago

Ability to win

Braga were stunned by Qarabag at home with a 4-2 defeat, continuing the team's poor run of form.

However, there were some signs that they have the quality to beat the Azerbaijanis, and they just need to be more focused defensively.

With a victory, albeit a hard-fought one, against Farense, Artur Jorge will certainly be trying to motivate his players and a win this Thursday could be the tonic for the rest of the season.

Our first Qarabag vs Braga prediction, in a triple-header, is for the Portuguese to win.

1:00 AMan hour ago

Braga

Braga had a poor campaign in the Champions League, with four defeats, one win and one draw. With this performance, the Portuguese club finished third in the Champions League group stage and "dropped" into the Europa League.

In their most recent match, Braga beat Farense 2-1 in the 22nd round of the Portuguese Championship. Simon Banza and Cher Ndour scored the goals that secured the three points for Braga.

In the first leg in Portugal, Braga lost 4-2 to Qarabag, so they need to win by three goals in Baku to earn a place in the last 16 of the Europa League. If they win by two goals, the match will go to extra time.

12:55 AMan hour ago

Qarabag

Qarabag are doing very well in the Azerbaijani league, leading the competition with 16 wins, 3 losses and 3 draws for a total of 51 points. In the current edition of the Europa League, the club didn't make the cut for a place in the round of 16 and are now playing Braga in the playoffs. In the group stage, the club has 3 wins, 2 losses and a draw.

In their most recent match, even away from home, Qarabag thrashed Braga 4-2 in the Europa League playoffs. In the Azerbaijani championship, Qarabag drew 3-3 with Sabah on matchday 22.

12:50 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

Qarabag and Braga meet in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16. The match kicks off at 14:45 on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at the Tofiq Bährämov Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, home of Qarabag.

Following Qarabag's 4-2 win in Portugal, Braga now need to win by at least two goals to stand a chance of qualifying. However, if you consider that Qarabag have won eight of their last ten games, this task becomes more difficult. What's more, Braga have fluctuated, picking up four wins, two draws and four defeats in their last ten games, and need to improve their performance in this game to stand a chance.

After a flurry of goals in the first leg, we have a reunion between these two teams, who tend to score constantly. What's more, Braga are now forced to go for the win as they need to win at all costs, which should make the game more open. We therefore believe there will be a few goals again, and there is value in a bet along those lines.

12:45 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Qarabag vs Braga live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive Europa League match between two teams: Braga on one side. On the other is Qarabag. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
