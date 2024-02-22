ADVERTISEMENT
Qarabag's probable line-up:
Braga's probable line-up:
Qarabag rested
The home side don't have a particularly impressive attack, scoring just seven goals in their six group games, fewer than Molde, who finished third.
The defense isn't particularly effective either, with nine goals conceded in that same group.
With the home factor and rest giving them a slight advantage and Braga's attacking tendency, our second sports betting guess is for both teams to score.
Ability to win
However, there were some signs that they have the quality to beat the Azerbaijanis, and they just need to be more focused defensively.
With a victory, albeit a hard-fought one, against Farense, Artur Jorge will certainly be trying to motivate his players and a win this Thursday could be the tonic for the rest of the season.
Our first Qarabag vs Braga prediction, in a triple-header, is for the Portuguese to win.
Braga
In their most recent match, Braga beat Farense 2-1 in the 22nd round of the Portuguese Championship. Simon Banza and Cher Ndour scored the goals that secured the three points for Braga.
In the first leg in Portugal, Braga lost 4-2 to Qarabag, so they need to win by three goals in Baku to earn a place in the last 16 of the Europa League. If they win by two goals, the match will go to extra time.
Qarabag
In their most recent match, even away from home, Qarabag thrashed Braga 4-2 in the Europa League playoffs. In the Azerbaijani championship, Qarabag drew 3-3 with Sabah on matchday 22.
TIME AND PLACE!
Following Qarabag's 4-2 win in Portugal, Braga now need to win by at least two goals to stand a chance of qualifying. However, if you consider that Qarabag have won eight of their last ten games, this task becomes more difficult. What's more, Braga have fluctuated, picking up four wins, two draws and four defeats in their last ten games, and need to improve their performance in this game to stand a chance.
After a flurry of goals in the first leg, we have a reunion between these two teams, who tend to score constantly. What's more, Braga are now forced to go for the win as they need to win at all costs, which should make the game more open. We therefore believe there will be a few goals again, and there is value in a bet along those lines.
Europa League
Date: Thursday, February 22, 2024;
Time: 14:45 (Brasília time);
Venue: Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan;
Where to watch: Star+ (streaming).