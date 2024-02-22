ADVERTISEMENT

1:30 AMan hour ago

1:25 AMan hour ago

AL ITTIHAD!

Photo: Disclosure/Al Ittihad
1:20 AMan hour ago

NAMANGAN OUT OF HOME!

In the last few games, Navbahor Namangan presented a mixed performance, with some positive results and others more challenging. Starting with a 2-2 draw against Orenburg, followed by a 2-1 victory over Mumbai City. The team also drew 1-1 with Al-Hilal and beat Sogdiana 2-1. There was a 1-0 victory over Al-Wakra and another 2-0 victory over Aral. Meanwhile, Navbahor Namangan had a 1-1 draw with Metallurg Bekobod and a 0-0 draw with Neftchi Fargona. Overall, while some games resulted in solid wins, others required greater effort to secure points, highlighting the continued need for consistency and improvement for the team.
1:15 AMan hour ago

AL ITTIHAD AT HOME!

In the last few games, Al-Ittihad presented a varied performance. In the most recent match, played on February 18, 2024, by PLG, Al-Ittihad triumphed over Al-Riyadh with a score of 2-0, showing their ability to dominate the game. However, in previous clashes, the team has had mixed results, including a 2-5 defeat to Al Nassr Riyadh and a 1-3 defeat to Al-Raed. Despite this, there were significant victories, such as the 3-0 victory over Auckland City in the CMC. Al-Ittihad's performance has been marked by moments of success, but also by some challenges, highlighting the continuous need for consistency and improvement throughout the season.
1:10 AMan hour ago

GAME STAGE!

The King Abdullah Sports City stadium is It is a centerpiece of Saudi Arabia's sporting scene, being one of the largest and most modern in the country. Located in Jeddah, it is located in Jeddah. It is known for hosting a variety of high-profile sporting events, including football matches, athletics events, and even sports events. even shows and cultural events. With a capacity for over 60,000 spectators, it offers an electrifying atmosphere and an exceptional viewing experience for fans.

Opened in 2014, the stadium was named in honor of the late King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia, reflecting his vision of promoting sport and entertainment in the country. Its modern infrastructure includes world-class facilities for players, media and spectators, ensuring comfort and convenience for everyone involved.

King Abdullah Sports City has been the venue for important sporting events, including Saudi national team matches, Saudi Professional League competitions and even Saudi Arabia. even international events, such as the Italian Super Cup in 2019. Its importance in the country’s sporting scene is It is undeniable, and continues to be a symbol of the growth and development of sport in Saudi Arabia.

1:05 AMan hour ago

CONFRONTS!

The only confrontation between the two teams in history took place in the first duel of the round of 16 this season.
1:00 AMan hour ago

HOW DOES NAMANGAN ARRIVE?

In the last few games, Navbahor Namangan has had a mixed performance. The team drew 0-0 with Al-Ittihad and 2-2 with Orenburg. They achieved an important victory against Mumbai City, winning 2-1, but were defeated by Al-Hilal 2-0. They then drew 2-1 with Olympic and beat Bunyodkor 3-0. Another victory against Nassaji Mazandaran, with a score of 3-1, but they drew 0-1 with Nasaf Qarshi. The team also beat Termez Surkhon 2-1 and Nassaji Mazandaran 2-1. In another game, they drew 2-2 with OKMK. In conclusion, they had a convincing 3-0 victory against Bukhoro and another dominant victory over Mumbai City 3-0.
12:55 AMan hour ago

HOW DOES AL ITTIHAD ARRIVE?

In the last 15 games, Al-Ittihad had a very varied performance, with 7 wins, 4 draws and 4 defeats. Their most recent victories were against Al-Riyadh, Al-Taee, Al-Faysaly and Auckland City, showing an ability to win in both local and international competitions. However, there were some notable defeats, such as against Al Nassr Riyadh and Al-Raed. The team also had a few draws, including an AFC Champions League game against Navbahor Namangan. This period appears to be one of relative stability, with some ups and downs, but Al-Ittihad appears to be maintaining a competitive performance overall. It will be It will be interesting to see how they will continue to perform in the upcoming matches and whether they will be able to maintain consistency in their results.
12:50 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played atKing Abdullah Sports City

The Al Ittihad vs Navbahor Namangan game will be played at King Abdullah Sports City, with a capacity at 62.241 people.
12:45 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Asian Champions League: Al Ittihad vs Navbahor Namangan live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
