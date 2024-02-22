ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Olympique Marseille vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Score Here

Watch Olympique Marseille vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Score Here

MARSEILLE!

Photo: Disclosure/Marseille
SHAKHTAR OUT OF HOME!

In recent games, Shakhtar has had a mixed performance, with four wins, three draws and three defeats. Highlights include the convincing victories over Lech and Viktoria, where the team demonstrated its offensive capacity with scores of 3-1 and 3-0, respectively. However, Shakhtar also faced some difficulties, suffering defeats to FC Porto and Barcelona, as well as draws against Rukh Lviv and Kryvbas.

The team seems to show consistency in its results, but still faces challenges in overcoming stronger opponents. The victory over Dinamo Kiev, 1-0, is a great victory. a positive highlight, showing that Shakhtar is capable of facing strong teams and emerging victorious. However, defeats to FC Porto and Barcelona indicate areas where the team can improve.

To remain competitive, Shakhtar will need to You will work on defensive consistency and offensive effectiveness, as well as finding ways to win decisive games against high-level teams. With adjustments and improvements, the team can continue to progress and achieve its season goals.

MARSEILLE AT HOME!

In the last 15 games, Marseille presented a solid performance, with six wins, six draws and just three defeats. In Ligue 1, the team recorded four wins, five draws and one defeat, showing remarkable consistency. Highlights include the 3-0 victory over Lyon and the 2-0 victory over Rennes. Internationally, Marseille had a thrilling 4-3 victory over Ajax in the Champions League. Furthermore, the team managed to advance in the Champions League, demonstrating its competitiveness. There were also draws against teams such as Metz, Monaco and Strasbourg in Ligue 1, indicating a good ability to compete at national level. Overall, Marseille appears to be in good shape, remaining competitive in both domestic and international competitions.
GAME STAGE!

The Stade Vélodrome It is one of the most emblematic and historic stadiums in France, located in Marseille. Opened in 1937, it has undergone several renovations over the years to become the magnificent stadium that it is. today, with a capacity for more than 67,000 spectators. É It is the home of Olympique de Marseille, one of the most important clubs in the country.

The stadium is already open. It has played host to numerous high-profile sporting events, including matches from the FIFA World Cup, the European Football Championship and the Confederations Cup. In addition to football, the Stade Vélodrome also hosts rugby and other sports events, as well as concerts and major shows.

Its unique and passionate atmosphere, combined with the atmosphere Olympique de Marseille's fervent fans make the stadium an imposing and intimidating place for opponents. The impressive architecture and privileged location close to the Mediterranean Sea make the Stade Vélodrome a must-visit for sports and culture lovers.

With a rich history and an aura of grandeur, the Stade Vélodrome continues to be one of the most iconic places on the French and global sporting scene.

CONFRONTS!

Nos confrontos diretos entre o Marseille e o Shakhtar, houve três jogos registrados. O primeiro confronto ocorreu em 9 de abril de 2009, com o Shakhtar vencendo por 2 a 0. Em seguida, em 16 de abril de 2009, o Marseille recebeu o Shakhtar em casa e perdeu por 1 a 2. O último confronto registrado foi em 15 de fevereiro de 2024, com um empate de 2 a 2. Os resultados mostram uma vantagem histórica para o Shakhtar, que venceu duas vezes e empatou uma vez contra o Marseille.
HOW DOES SHAKHTAR ARRIVE?

In the last few games, Shakhtar had mixed results, with two wins, five draws and three defeats. The team demonstrated some inconsistency, alternating between good performances and results below expectations. Highlights include a 4-1 win over Arkadag and a 3-1 win over Lech. However, there were also notable defeats, such as the 5-3 defeat against FC Porto. Shakhtar faced a series of draws, showing difficulty in winning games. The team appears to be facing challenges both defensively and offensively, as evidenced by the mixed results. To achieve greater consistency, Shakhtar will need to work on your cohesion as a team and make the most of your scoring opportunities.
HOW DOES MARSEILLE ARRIVE?

In the last 10 games, Marseille has shown a mixed performance, with three wins, four draws and three defeats. In domestic competitions, the team had mixed results in Ligue 1, with two wins, three draws and two defeats. In the French Cup, Marseille faced Rennes in a match that ended in a draw in regulation time and was decided on penalties, with Rennes advancing. Highlight is the 4-2 victory over Lorient. Internationally, Marseille had an important victory over Ajax 4-3 in the Champions League. Despite some positive results, such as the victories over Lyon and Rennes, the team is still looking for greater consistency to achieve its goals this season.
The game will be played at Vélodrome

The Olympique Marseille vs Shakhtar Donetsk game will be played at Vélodrome, with a capacity at 67.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Europa League: Olympique Marseille vs Shakhtar Donetsk live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
