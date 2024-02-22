ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
With the entire refereeing team coming from Italy, Maurizio Mariani will be the referee for the match, with Daniele Bindoni and Alberto Tegoni as assistants. The VAR will be run by Aleandro Di Paolo, with Daniele Doveri as assistant.
Probable Benfica
Benfica's probable team for the match is: Trubin, Aursbes, Silva, Otamendi and Carreras; Neves, Kokcu, Di María, Rafa Silva and David Neres; Arthur Cabral.
Probable Toulouse
Toulouse's probable team for the match is: Restes, Costa, Nicolaisen and Diarra; Desler, Spierings, Sierro and Suazo; Donnum, Dallinga and Gboho.
Absentees
Toulouse will be without the suspended Mawissa, as well as the injured Genreau and Aboukhlal. Benfica, on the other hand, will be without Bernat, who is also injured.
Roger Schmidt!
Before the match Roger Schmidt, Benfica's coach, spoke about what he expects from the match and the attitude his team will have on the pitch: "We're not here to defend and play on the counter-attack. That's not our style. We'll decide on the best approach for this game. We need a good eleven, but also very good players on the bench. On Sunday [with Vizela] I thought it was good to give some players minutes, and they've confirmed that they're in very good condition, which is good for us because we have more options. We're happy with the support of the fans and we want to play a good game. Firstly, I expect a tough and difficult game. The second game of a knockout stage is always different, because both teams know that at the end of the game there will be a decision and one of them will continue or not in international competitions. That makes the second game very special, and of course we have a lot of motivation to stay in the competition, but so do Toulouse. We're playing away from home, we won the first leg, which makes the approach a little different, especially for our opponents, because they need to score goals to stay in the competition. They'll have to take a bit more risks; whether they do that from the start, we'll see. We believe in ourselves and we'll try to play our football. We want to play attacking football and during the 90 minutes we want to show that we deserve to stay in the competition. That's what we expect, we're ready and we have to wait for those 90 minutes. We need solutions for every game situation. In defence, attack, midfield, possession, without the ball, pressing, everything and, of course, set pieces. That's part of the preparation. We're doing very well in defence from set pieces, and we're also doing well in attack. It's a tool for winning games, we have to be prepared for it, and we are. I think what I meant was that if we're intense and proactive, we'll always play our best football. We did that in the first leg, we did well, but we can do better. Sunday's game was a good example. If we play with high intensity, dynamism and transitions, we'll create chances and keep the game away from our area. We still have potential to improve, but right now we're good enough to win games. Tomorrow [Thursday 22 February], we need a good approach and balance in the team, we have to know how to defend, but we also have to show our weapons in attack. Goals influence the story of the game, and of course we want to score and use them for that. That's the task."
The Groups!
Toulouse made it through group E with 11 points, one behind leaders Liverpool, three above Union and eight behind LASK. Benfica, meanwhile, came third in Group D with four points, ahead of RB Salzburg only because they scored seven goals to their opponents' four. Above them were Inter and Real Sociedad, both on 12 points.
The Leagues
In the Portuguese league, Benfica are top on 55 points, level with Sporting and seven points clear of Porto. In Ligue 1, Toulouse are in 13th place with 23 points, level on points with Montpellier, Lorient and Nantes, one behind Le Havre and two behind Lyon and Strasbourg.
Last Matches: Benfica
Benfica, on the other hand, have won two and drawn one of their last games. On Thursday (8), in the Portuguese Cup, they won 2-1 away to Vizela, with goals from Arthur Cabral and João Mário, while Petrov added a second. On Sunday (11), the draw was 2-2 away to Vitória, with goals from Rafa Silva and Arthur Cabral, while Tiago Silva and André Silva equalised. And on Sunday (18), at home, the win was once again over Vizela, this time by 6-1, with goals from David Neres (2), Otamendi, Tiago Gouveia, Rafa Silva and Marcos Leonardo, while Essende netted.
Last Matches: Toulouse
Apart from the first leg, Toulouse have won two and lost one of their last three games. On 4 February, away to Reims, they won 3-2, with goals from Mawissa, Babicka and Dallinga, while Teuma and Akieme added to the tally. On Sunday (11), at home, the defeat came against Nantes, 2-1, with goals from Mohamed and Kadewere, while Dallinga netted, and finally, on Sunday (18), away from home, the victory was 2-1 against Monaco, with goals from Sierro and Costa, while Akliouche netted.
The First Leg!
The first leg took place on Thursday (15) at the Estádio da Luz, where Benfica hosted Toulouse and won 2-1, with Di María opening the scoring, Desler equalising, then Mawissa gave away a penalty, was sent off and Di María gave Benfica the win.
