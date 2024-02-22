ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Freiburg vs Lens in the UEFA Europa League 2024.
In a few more minutes we will share with you the starting line-ups for Freiburg vs Lens live in the UEFA Europa League Final Round, as well as the latest information from the Europa Park Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the second match of the final round will be Rade Obrenović, who will have the task with his national and international experience, to bring this match to a good end, a match that promises to have many frictions in a very close match, this will be the central referee for tomorrow in one of the most important tournaments in Europe.
Other matches tomorrow in the UEFA Europa League 2024
Tomorrow in addition to this match between Freiburg vs Lens there will also be Young Boys vs Sporting CP, Galatasaray vs Sparta Prague, Shaktar vs Marseille, AC Milan vs Rennes, Feyenoord vs Roma, Benfica vs Toulouse and Braga vs Qarabag in the finals of the UEFA Europa League, but this time with the second legs of this round, no doubt we expect very exciting games and with very high quality players.
Where and how to watch Freiburg vs Lens online live in the final round of the UEFA Europa League 2024
The match Freiburg vs Lens will be broadcasted on TV on the ESPN channel.
Freiburg vs Lens can be tuned into the live streams of Star+ and Blue To Go.
Freiburg vs Lens can be tuned into the live streams of Star+ and Blue To Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the UEFA Europa League second-leg final round match between Freiburg and Lens?
This is the kick-off time for the match Fribourg vs Lens on 22 February 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 14:45
Argentina: 14:45
Bolivia: 14:45
Brazil: 14:45
Chile: 14:45
Colombia: 14:45
Ecuador: 15:45 hours
United States: 12:45 p.m. PT and 1:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:45 a.m.
Paraguay: 14:45 hours
Peru: 14:45 hours
Uruguay: 14:45 hours
Venezuela: 14:45 hours
Japan: 10:45pm
South Korea: 10:45pm
India: 03:45
Nigeria: 6.45am
South Africa: 15:45
Australia: 20:45
United Kingdom ET: 18:45
Spain: 18:45
France: 18:45
Italy: 18:45 hours
Netherlands: 6:45 p.m.
Belgium: 18:45
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to have a lot of intensity, goals and excitement, with a ticket to the next round of the UEFA Europa League up for grabs.
Background
Only once have these two teams met and that was in the first leg of this final round, with a goalless draw, a very close match, with two teams that tried to generate danger, but in the end could not find the goal, for this second leg the favourite to win due to the locality will be Freiburg.
How does Lens arrive?
Lens, meanwhile, are coming off a 1-1 draw against Reims last time out, in sixth place in their domestic league with 36 points and a record of 10 wins, six draws and six defeats, and will now be looking for a win away from home in what is sure to be a very difficult game to secure a place in the next round of the UEFA Europa League 2024.
How does Freiburg arrive?
Freiburg comes from defeating Frankfurt 3-3 last weekend in the last Bundesliga match day, a match that gave us one of the best games of the day, which was full of intensity, goals and emotions, now they will face Lens with the intention of getting their ticket to the next round of the UEFA Europa League, with the aggregate tied 0-0 goalless, so they will try to take advantage of playing at home and with their fans to get the win tomorrow, so Freiburg arrives to this important match.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Europa League 2024 Final Round match between Freiburg and Lens. The match will take place at Europa Park Stadium at 11.45am.