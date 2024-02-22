ADVERTISEMENT

9:05 PM9 minutes ago

Half Time

8:59 PM15 minutes ago

45'

The fourth official indicates that 3 minutes are added to go to the break, while the game is stopped due to a heavy stomp on Justen Glad.
8:54 PM20 minutes ago

40'

8:53 PM21 minutes ago

39'

Gooooal by Inter Miami!

In a play with a set up from the defense, ends with an assist from Messi, that Robert Taylor defines in front of the goalkeeper and the ball escapes under his arms. 

First goal of the season and of the match, the home team already leads 1-0. 

Inter Miami 1 - 0 Real Salt Lake

8:45 PM29 minutes ago

35'

We have crossed the first third of the match, the special guest has not arrived, it seems that the 'Herons' are closer to get on the scoreboard.
8:40 PM34 minutes ago

28'

Martino's team dominated the game, but the offensive inaccuracies and some fouls caused the pace of the game to slow down.
8:33 PM41 minutes ago

22'

As the minutes ticked by, Inter were increasingly pressing in their opponents' half, but they were unable to do any damage to MacMath's goal.
8:27 PMan hour ago

15'

  • Yellow Card
  • Real Salt Lake
Pablo Ruiz (7)
8:20 PMan hour ago

10'

The game was quite active, however, both teams were unable to generate any clear chances of danger.
8:16 PMan hour ago

5'

The home side were better positioned in the first few minutes, increased ball possession and the opposition retreated into the first third of their half.
8:13 PMan hour ago

Start of the match

Referee Christian Campo silva to kick off the 2024 MLS season, with the match between Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake.
8:06 PMan hour ago

Minutes before the game starts

The final details are ready for the kickoff. Great atmosphere at Center Stadium

The teams are about to leave for the kickoff ceremony.

8:01 PMan hour ago

Live broadcasting

Through this page you will be able to tune in to the game between Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake:

 

7:56 PMan hour ago

Real Salt Lake Lineup

This is the starting XI that Pablo Mastroeni sends to the field for the visitors:

 

7:51 PMan hour ago

Inter Miami Lineup

This is the starting XI that Gerardo Martino sends to the field on behalf of the 'Herons':

 

7:46 PMan hour ago

Game conditions

Everything indicates that Chase Stadium is in perfect condition, the weather will allow us to see a great soccer match, the field is impeccable:

 

7:41 PM2 hours ago

Inter Miami Locker Room

The dressing rooms of the squad led by Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are ready to receive the first date of the championship.

 

7:36 PM2 hours ago

Arrival of Real Salt Lake

The visiting team has arrived in the city of Florida, with the objective of scoring points in what will be the opening game of the 2024 season in Major League Soccer.

 

7:31 PM2 hours ago

Arrival of Inter Miami

The home team has arrived at Chase Stadium for its first game of the season.

 

7:26 PM2 hours ago

MLS 2024 campaign kicks off

With the game between Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake, a new history begins in U.S. soccer, where 29 clubs will seek to reach the maximum glory and win the championship.

 

7:21 PM2 hours ago

Welcome!

We are ready to bring to you the broadcast of the match between Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake. Game that opens the 2024 MLS season.
7:16 PM2 hours ago

Follow here Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake Live Score

 

MLS is back and the 2024 campaign kicks off this Wednesday, February 21, with the stellar duel between Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake. The Herons begin their journey with their stars in a season where they want to conquer all the trophies.

Do not miss a detail of the match Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

7:11 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [21, February, 2024]

USA Time: 8:00 p.m (ET)

USA TV channel (English): [Apple TV]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [MLS Season Pass]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

7:06 PM2 hours ago

Predictions

According to the statistics and data provided by the main sports betting platforms, Inter Miami looks like a favorite to win this match.
If there is something that is common in MLS matches is goals, in most matches there are at least 2 goals. Thus, it is expected that the opening match of this campaign will be a back and forth affair, where we will see several celebrations. 

The main predictions for this Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake are: 

  • Inter Miami wins 
  • Game of more than 2.5 goals 
  • Both teams will score
7:01 PM2 hours ago

History Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake

For the first time in history, both teams will face each other in this competition, since Inter Miami belongs to the Eastern Conference, while Real Salt Lake is from the Western Conference.
6:56 PM2 hours ago

Real Salt Lake Last Lineup

MacMatch; Brody M. Silva, Vera, Oviedo; Eneli, Ojeda, Julio, Ruíz; Luna and Chicho.
6:51 PM2 hours ago

Inter Miami CF Last Lineup

Callender; J. Alba, N. Freire, Aviles, Yedlin; Gressel, Bright, Ruiz; Gómez. L. Messi and L. Suárez. 
6:46 PM2 hours ago

How is the Real Salt Lake doing?

For their part, Real Salt Lake begin the competition by visiting Inter Miami at Chase Stadium, home of the team led by Lionel Messi.

At the beginning of February, Real Salt Lake played a total of three matches in the Atlantic Cup, winning two (Fredrikstad FK and Kí Klaksvík) and losing one (against Brondby). 

In the last competition, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, and it is true that they were not one of the main protagonists in the winter transfer market, their main reinforcement being Matt Crooks, who arrives from Middlesbrough, a team of the second division of English football.

6:41 PM3 hours ago

How is the Inter de Miami doing?

Inter Miami's preseason was not the best; out of seven matches they played, they lost four (against FC Dallas, Al Hilal, Al Nassr and Vissel Kobe), two draws (El Salvador and Newell's) and only one victory (over Hong Kong All-Stars). 
Keeping the base with which he won the Leagues Cup, Luis Suaréz joined the team led by Gerardo Martino, one of Lionel's most important partners in his career.
6:36 PM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Chase Stadium

Formerly known as Drive Pink Stadium (DRV PNK Stadium), it is a soccer-specific stadium located in the city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States (within the Miami metropolitan area).

The stadium has a capacity of approximately 21,000 spectators. 

Recently, the owner of Inter Miami, Jorge Mas, gave a press conference in which he announced the club's new alliance with JP Morgan Chase, a bank in the United States, which from now on will bear his name on the home of the 'Herons' starting next season. 

With this partnership, the agreement between Inter and the company becomes the first link for the naming rights on a professional soccer stadium (previously it had been with Madison Square Garden, the US Open, Miami F1 GP, Golden State Chase Center and Atlanta Hawks). 

It is home to the first team (Inter Miami) in MLS, in addition to the second team and some international matches.

6:31 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 MLS season match: Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake Live Updates!

My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

MLS is back and the 2024 campaign kicks off this Wednesday, February 21, with the stellar duel between Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake. The Herons begin their journey with their stars in a season where they want to conquer all the trophies.

