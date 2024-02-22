ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
8:00 AMan hour ago

Follow here Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake Live Score

 

MLS is back and the 2024 campaign kicks off this Wednesday, February 21, with the stellar duel between Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake. The Herons begin their journey with their stars in a season where they want to conquer all the trophies.

Do not miss a detail of the match Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

7:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [21, February, 2024]

USA Time: 8:00 p.m (ET)

USA TV channel (English): [Apple TV]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [MLS Season Pass]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

7:50 AMan hour ago

Predictions

According to the statistics and data provided by the main sports betting platforms, Inter Miami looks like a favorite to win this match.
If there is something that is common in MLS matches is goals, in most matches there are at least 2 goals. Thus, it is expected that the opening match of this campaign will be a back and forth affair, where we will see several celebrations. 

The main predictions for this Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake are: 

  • Inter Miami wins 
  • Game of more than 2.5 goals 
  • Both teams will score
7:45 AMan hour ago

History Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake

For the first time in history, both teams will face each other in this competition, since Inter Miami belongs to the Eastern Conference, while Real Salt Lake is from the Western Conference.
7:40 AMan hour ago

Real Salt Lake Last Lineup

MacMatch; Brody M. Silva, Vera, Oviedo; Eneli, Ojeda, Julio, Ruíz; Luna and Chicho.
7:35 AMan hour ago

Inter Miami CF Last Lineup

Callender; J. Alba, N. Freire, Aviles, Yedlin; Gressel, Bright, Ruiz; Gómez. L. Messi and L. Suárez. 
7:30 AMan hour ago

How is the Real Salt Lake doing?

For their part, Real Salt Lake begin the competition by visiting Inter Miami at Chase Stadium, home of the team led by Lionel Messi.

At the beginning of February, Real Salt Lake played a total of three matches in the Atlantic Cup, winning two (Fredrikstad FK and Kí Klaksvík) and losing one (against Brondby). 

In the last competition, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, and it is true that they were not one of the main protagonists in the winter transfer market, their main reinforcement being Matt Crooks, who arrives from Middlesbrough, a team of the second division of English football.

7:25 AMan hour ago

How is the Inter de Miami doing?

Inter Miami's preseason was not the best; out of seven matches they played, they lost four (against FC Dallas, Al Hilal, Al Nassr and Vissel Kobe), two draws (El Salvador and Newell's) and only one victory (over Hong Kong All-Stars). 
Keeping the base with which he won the Leagues Cup, Luis Suaréz joined the team led by Gerardo Martino, one of Lionel's most important partners in his career.
7:20 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Chase Stadium

Formerly known as Drive Pink Stadium (DRV PNK Stadium), it is a soccer-specific stadium located in the city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States (within the Miami metropolitan area).

The stadium has a capacity of approximately 21,000 spectators. 

Recently, the owner of Inter Miami, Jorge Mas, gave a press conference in which he announced the club's new alliance with JP Morgan Chase, a bank in the United States, which from now on will bear his name on the home of the 'Herons' starting next season. 

With this partnership, the agreement between Inter and the company becomes the first link for the naming rights on a professional soccer stadium (previously it had been with Madison Square Garden, the US Open, Miami F1 GP, Golden State Chase Center and Atlanta Hawks). 

It is home to the first team (Inter Miami) in MLS, in addition to the second team and some international matches.

7:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 MLS season match: Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake Live Updates!

My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

MLS is back and the 2024 campaign kicks off this Wednesday, February 21, with the stellar duel between Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake. The Herons begin their journey with their stars in a season where they want to conquer all the trophies.

VAVEL Logo
About the author
Marco Antonio Navarro Garcia
Marco Antonio Navarro Garcia
10$
25$
50$
Custom