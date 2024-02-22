ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake Live Score
How to watch Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 8:00 p.m (ET)
USA TV channel (English): [Apple TV]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [MLS Season Pass]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Predictions
If there is something that is common in MLS matches is goals, in most matches there are at least 2 goals. Thus, it is expected that the opening match of this campaign will be a back and forth affair, where we will see several celebrations.
The main predictions for this Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake are:
- Inter Miami wins
- Game of more than 2.5 goals
- Both teams will score
History Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake Last Lineup
Inter Miami CF Last Lineup
How is the Real Salt Lake doing?
At the beginning of February, Real Salt Lake played a total of three matches in the Atlantic Cup, winning two (Fredrikstad FK and Kí Klaksvík) and losing one (against Brondby).
In the last competition, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, and it is true that they were not one of the main protagonists in the winter transfer market, their main reinforcement being Matt Crooks, who arrives from Middlesbrough, a team of the second division of English football.
How is the Inter de Miami doing?
Keeping the base with which he won the Leagues Cup, Luis Suaréz joined the team led by Gerardo Martino, one of Lionel's most important partners in his career.
The match will be played at the Chase Stadium
The stadium has a capacity of approximately 21,000 spectators.
Recently, the owner of Inter Miami, Jorge Mas, gave a press conference in which he announced the club's new alliance with JP Morgan Chase, a bank in the United States, which from now on will bear his name on the home of the 'Herons' starting next season.
With this partnership, the agreement between Inter and the company becomes the first link for the naming rights on a professional soccer stadium (previously it had been with Madison Square Garden, the US Open, Miami F1 GP, Golden State Chase Center and Atlanta Hawks).
It is home to the first team (Inter Miami) in MLS, in addition to the second team and some international matches.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 MLS season match: Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake Live Updates!
MLS is back and the 2024 campaign kicks off this Wednesday, February 21, with the stellar duel between Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake. The Herons begin their journey with their stars in a season where they want to conquer all the trophies.
