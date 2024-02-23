ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Cavalier vs Cincinnati FC in a Concachampions
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cavalier vs Cincinnati FC match in the Concachampions.
What time is Cavalier vs Cincinnati FC match for Concachampions?
This is the start time of the game Cavalier vs Cincinnati FC of February 22nd, in several countries:
Mexico: 20:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 20:00 hours
Peru: 20:00 hours
USA: 21:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 20:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Spain: 04:00 hours
Mexico: 20:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 20:00 hours
Peru: 20:00 hours
USA: 21:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 20:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Spain: 04:00 hours
Where and How Cavalier vs Cincinnati FC Live
The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports 2.
If you want to watch Cavalier vs Cincinnati FC in streaming, it will be streamed on Foxsports.com and FOX Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Cavalier vs Cincinnati FC in streaming, it will be streamed on Foxsports.com and FOX Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the first meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start the match with everything they have and come out on top, in addition to scoring a victory and advancing to the next phase, leaving the scales with nothing for anyone.
Refereeing:
These are the referees designated for the match between: Cavalier FC (JAM) vs FC Cincinnati (USA), where all the referees are Mexican.
REFEREE: Cesar Ramos (Mexico)
AR1: Alberto Morin (Mexico)
2nd AR2: Marco Bisguerra (Mexico)
4th Umpire: Fernando Guerrero (Mexico)
VAR: Erick Miranda (Mexico)
VAR1: Oscar Mejia (Mexico)
REFEREE: Cesar Ramos (Mexico)
AR1: Alberto Morin (Mexico)
2nd AR2: Marco Bisguerra (Mexico)
4th Umpire: Fernando Guerrero (Mexico)
VAR: Erick Miranda (Mexico)
VAR1: Oscar Mejia (Mexico)
Watch out for this Cavalier player
Jamaica striker, 22 year old Shaniel Thomas has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Jamaican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Watch out for this Cincinatti player
The midfielder from Argentina, 29 year old Luciano Acosta has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the U.S. league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How is the Cavalier coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Lime Hall Academy, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draws and 0 losses, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Cavalier 2-0 Jamaico, Feb. 18, 2024, Jamaica Premier League
Cavalier 4-0 Lime Hall Academy, Feb. 11, 2024, Jamaica Premier League
Waterhouse 0 - 1 Cavalier, Feb. 04, 2024, Jamaica Premier League
Cavalier 1 - 0 Montego Bay, Jan. 28, 2024, Jamaica Premier League
Tivoli Gardens FC 0 - 0 Cavalier, Jan. 20, 2024, Jamaica Premier League
Cavalier 2-0 Jamaico, Feb. 18, 2024, Jamaica Premier League
Cavalier 4-0 Lime Hall Academy, Feb. 11, 2024, Jamaica Premier League
Waterhouse 0 - 1 Cavalier, Feb. 04, 2024, Jamaica Premier League
Cavalier 1 - 0 Montego Bay, Jan. 28, 2024, Jamaica Premier League
Tivoli Gardens FC 0 - 0 Cavalier, Jan. 20, 2024, Jamaica Premier League
How is Cincinnati coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against New York Red Bulls, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
FC Cincinnati 2 - 3 Columbus Crew, Dec. 2, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
FC Cincinnati 1 - 0 Philadelphia Union, Nov. 25, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
New York Red Bulls (0) 1 - 1 (2) FC Cincinnati, Nov. 4, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
FC Cincinnati 3 - 0 New York Red Bulls, Oct. 29, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
FC Cincinnati 2 - 2 Atlanta United FC, Oct. 21, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
FC Cincinnati 2 - 3 Columbus Crew, Dec. 2, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
FC Cincinnati 1 - 0 Philadelphia Union, Nov. 25, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
New York Red Bulls (0) 1 - 1 (2) FC Cincinnati, Nov. 4, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
FC Cincinnati 3 - 0 New York Red Bulls, Oct. 29, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
FC Cincinnati 2 - 2 Atlanta United FC, Oct. 21, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Cavalier vs Cincinnati FC, corresponding to the Concachampions. The match will take place at Independence Park at 21:00.